Confessions of a cookbook junkie

Yes, I am a cookbook junkie. Confession time: I have loved Betty Crocker recipes since I was old enough to read her children’s cookbook. The recipes are easy for novice as well as pros. They taste good and use ingredients readily available in the kitchen.
I couldn’t resist buying the latest version, “Betty Crocker’s Picture Cook Book.” Children to adults can make use of this book. Baking often scares some home cooks, even professionals like Rachael Ray admit to not having the patience to bake.
This book, which has been updated since the 1950 edition, gives pictured step-by-step instructions how to make pie crust and lattice pie crusts, various cookies and even how to frost cakes. This would make a great gift for newlyweds, graduates who will be moving into a first apartment come fall or a child or teen who wants to expand his/her skills.
I also like that the book is an 8-by-10-inch book. Large coffee table cookbooks are pretty but can be a pain to use. Prices start for a used hardcover copy at around $2 and a new hardcover from $11 online.
Spring into action
Spring brought with it activities of all kinds, from festivals to T-ball and softball games, dance practices and recitals and school events. How many of you find yourself rushing from activity to activity? Several girls rushed into dance class this week late because of conflicting T-ball class.
On those hectic days, it is often easier to hit a fast-food drive-thru than go home and cook. That’s when advance preparation, Instant Pot or slow cooker come in handy.
Few parents or grandparents have do-nothing days, but when a slower day comes along, that’s when some advanced prep can be done. Some home chefs like to take a half-day and cook for the upcoming week. Batches of pasta sauce can be cooked and stashed in individual containers in the freezer. The pasta sauce can be used on various types of pasta with meatballs or shrimp one night and a few nights later as topping for a pizza.
Poached chicken breasts are also great to freeze in individual freezer bags and reheated for casseroles, chicken tacos or even sliced on a lettuce and vegetable tossed salad.
The pasta sauce and chicken breasts can be combined with a rotini pasta and fresh vegetables that are hitting the farmers markets. By making these items ahead, you have food, which is healthier, ready to pull from the freezer and pop into the microwave.
Momma Sharon’s Dirty Rice
2 (6-ounce) jars of mushrooms, drained
2 cups white rice, cooked (1 cup of raw rice, makes 2 cups cooked)
2 sticks margarine
2 cans Campbell’s beef consommé
2 cans Campbell’s beef broth
1 large onion, diced
Mix all ingredients in a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Submitted by Wendy Ward
Russian Baked Chicken
1 (10-ounce) jar apricot preserves
1 package dry onion soup mix
1 (8-ounce) bottle Russian salad dressing
8 to 10 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Combine preserves, soup mix and salad dressing. Pour over chicken and bake for 1 1/2 hours at 350 degrees. Baste and turn every 30 minutes.
Submitted by Tanya Garitty
Greek Salad and Dressing
3 tablespoons, olive oil (for dressing)
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar (for dressing)
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
Coarse salt, to taste
Fresh ground pepper, to taste
1 head Romaine lettuce, torn into bite-sized pieces
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
3 1/2 cups crumbled feta cheese, about 8 ounces
1/2 red onion, halved and thinly sliced
1 large cucumber, peeled, halved and thinly sliced
1/2 cup Mezzetta Pitted Greek Kalamata Olives
For the salad dressing: Put the first six ingredients in a jar, close the lid and shake. Set aside.
For the salad: In a large bowl, mix the last six ingredients.
Pour on the salad dressing and toss.
Note: You can make the salad dressing the day before; but after you put the dressing on the salad, it is best to enjoy it soon.
Submitted by Belinda Clark
Bierox Meat Pies
1 pound ground beef
4 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 cups shredded cabbage
1 tablespoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon allspice
1 tablespoon flour
1 package frozen dinner roll dough, defrosted
1 egg white
1 teaspoon water
Fry onion and beef in large skillet. Add the cabbage and seasonings. Simmer for 20 minutes. Add water if too dry. Cool completely. Roll out each piece of dough into a 6- to 8-inch circle. Fill circle with meat mixture and fold over. Seal with a fork around the edges.
Mix egg white with a teaspoon of water. Brush over each meat pie. Bake in a 375-degree preheated oven for 25 minutes.
Note: Dinner rolls can be substituted with crescent rolls.
Submitted by Windy Stanton
