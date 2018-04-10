Pretzels show up in variety of dishes

Salt, no-salt, mustard or cinnamon-sugar? Just getting the taste buds tingling for National Soft Pretzel Day.
I really think there is a special day for nearly every food. Well, maybe not, but there are 1,500 national days. I just didn’t think about soft pretzels even though a trip to the shopping mall is not complete without one.
Perhaps it is because we live down South. Sure, I had had the crunchy ones in the chips aisle when I was growing up in Texas, but we didn’t get soft pretzels except at the state fair or on vacations to New York City.
In Pennsylvania, Chicago and New York, it is a different story. The special pretzel day was declared in 2003 by then Gov. Ed Rendell of Pennsylvania to mark the economic and historical importance of the pretzel to his state.
Some 80 percent of all pretzels, both hard and soft, are made in Pennsylvania, probably because the Pennsylvania Dutch introduced pretzels to the United States in the 19th century.
The celebration of the soft pretzel is April 26. Of course, soft pretzels can be purchased at pretzel and some grocery stores or at wholesale clubs, but guess what? Pretzels can be used to make dishes from entrees to desserts. I will share three ideas.
My 5-year-old granddaughter thinks a cinnamon-sugar pretzel is a meal. It is big for her.
Sadly, we missed some April food days, National Sourdough Bread Day, April 1; National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day, April 2; National Chocolate Mousse Day, April 3; National Cordon Bleu Day and International Carrot Day, April 4; Caramel Day and National Raisin & Spice Bar Day (who knew?), April 5; National Caramel Popcorn Day, International Carbonara Day and New Beer’s Eve, April 6; National Coffee Cake Day and National Beer Day (look out brew pubs), April 7; National Empanada Day, April 8; National Chinese Almond Cookie Day (another favorite of Lilly and me), April 9; and National Cinnamon Crescent Day, April 10.
Not to worry, today is National Cheese Fondue Day, another goodie. National Grilled Cheese Day is April 12, along with National Licorice Day. The list goes on and on. There are 23 more foodie days besides National Pretzel Day.
For us Southerners, National Peach Cobbler Day and National Pecan Day can be special on April 13 and 14, respectively. We tend to like our peach cobblers and pecans.
With 1,500 special food days, your favorite may have its day in the kitchen. For more on national food days, check out the book, “Foodimentary” by John-Bryan Hopkins, which is available at www.amazon.com for $11 hardcover or www.barnesandnoble.com for $19.04 hardcover. Used copies also are available.
More on fruitcake
“In your March 28 column, another reader, Lonnie Bradley, asked about purchasing fruitcake here on the Gulf Coast,” said Adrianne Loser, who, along with her husband, come to the Coast from the Seattle area every spring. “Earlier this week, I saw fruitcake in the bakery department at Rouse’s at Diamondhead. I was surprised and pointed it out to my husband.
“I love fruitcake also, but make my own during the holidays, so can’t recommend any commercially produced ones,” said Loser, who has tried recipes from this column on the Coast and at her home with success. “I wish Lonnie Bradley good luck and happy hunting.”
Buttery Soft Pretzels
4 teaspoons active dry yeast
1 teaspoon white sugar
1 1/2 cups warm water (110 degrees)
5 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup white sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1/2 cup baking soda
4 cups hot water
1/4 cup kosher salt, for topping
In a small bowl, dissolve yeast and 1 teaspoon sugar in 1 1/4 cups warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.
In a large bowl, mix together flour, 1/2 cup sugar and salt. Make a well in the center; add the oil and yeast mixture. Mix and form into a dough. If the mixture is dry, add 1 of 2 more tablespoons of water. Knead the dough until smooth; about 7 to 8 minutes. Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl, and turn to coat with oil. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Grease 2 baking sheets.
In a large bowl, dissolve baking soda in 4 cups hot water; set aside. When risen, turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and divide into 12 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a rope and twist into a pretzel shape. Once the dough is shaped, dip each pretzel into the baking soda-hot water solution and place pretzels on baking sheets. Sprinkle with kosher salt. Bake in preheated oven until browned, about 8 minutes.
Recipe from National Pretzel Day, taken from www.allrecipes.com
Jan’s Pretzel Dogs
1 (12-ounce) can or bottle room temperature beer
1 tablespoon white sugar
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 (.25 ounce) package active dry yeast
4 1/2 cups bread flour
1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
1 large egg yolk
1 tablespoon water
10 cups water
1/2 cup baking soda
1/4 cup kosher salt, divided or to taste
18 hot dogs
Heat the beer in a saucepan over low heat until it reaches 110 degrees. Combine the warm beer, sugar and 2 teaspoons kosher salt in a bowl. Sprinkle the yeast on top and let stand for 5 minutes until the yeast softens and begins to form a creamy foam.
Place the bread flour and butter in a bread machine. Add the yeast mixture, then select the dough cycle.
Preheat an oven to 450 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or grease with vegetable oil.
Beat the egg yolk in a small bowl with 1 tablespoon water; set aside.
Stir baking soda into 10 cups water in a large pot until dissolved and bring to a boil.
Turn the dough out onto a lightly oiled surface and roll into a 10-by-20-inch rectangle. Cut the dough into 18 1-inch wide strips, then wrap each strip tightly around a hot dog in a spiral, pinching the edges to seal, and leaving the ends open. About 1/2 inch of hot dog should peek out of each end of the dough wrapper.
Drop 2 or 3 wrapped hot doges into the boiling water for 30 seconds.
Arrange boiled hot dogs on the prepared baking sheets. Brush each pretzel dog with the egg yolk mixture, and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup salt.
Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 15 minutes.
Recipe from National Pretzel Day, taken from www.allrecipes.com
Judy’s Strawberry Pretzel Salad
1 1/2 cups crushed, hard pretzels
4 1/2 tablespoons white sugar
3/4 cup butter, melted
1 cup white sugar
2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese
1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 (6-ounce) package strawberry flavored gelatin
2 cups boiling water
1 (16-ounce) package frozen strawberries
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix together the pretzels, 4 1/2 tablespoons sugar and melted butter. Press into the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake for 10 minutes or until lightly toasted. Set aside to cool completely.
In a medium bowl, beat the sugar and cream cheese until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Spread evenly over the cooled crust. Refrigerate until set, about 30 minutes.
In a medium bowl, stir together the gelatin mix and boiling water. Mix in frozen strawberries and stir until thawed. Pour over cream cheese mixture in pan. Refrigerate until completely chilled at least 1 hour.
Recipe from National Pretzel Day, taken from www.allrecipes.com
