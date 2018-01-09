Stock vs. broth? There is a difference

Chicken stock is made with the bonier pieces of chicken or chicken bones. Chicken broth uses the meat.
Carol Andrade of Gulfport asked how stock and broth differ, and if she could use one in place of the other.
Gay Martin of Ocean Springs shares what she found on Food Network about broth and stock. Martin also shares her secret ingredient for making bone stock.
Stock has a heavier and richer due to the gelatin released from the long simmering bones, according to Food Network.
Never miss a local story.
Canned chicken broth is a pantry staple and can be used in place of homemade broth. Home cooks can enhance the flavor of canned stock by adding carrots, onions, leeks, fennel, parsley, bay leaf, black peppercorns or garlic, say Food Network experts
I don’t like the licorice taste of fennel, so I do not use it. I know most folks do; it’s a taste thing, almost as bad as celery to me. I use onions, parsley, garlic and spices and herbs for my chicken broth. I also like to poach chicken breasts in the broth and use the poached chicken in salads or soups.
Canned chicken broth saves time. The Food Network folks say it can be used in everything except a homemade chicken noodle soup. That soup calls for homemade chicken stock.
Chef and cookbook author Ina Garten’s stock recipe takes more than four hours to make and so does Chef Bobby Flay’s.
“I make bone stock often from turkey, chicken and beef,” Martin writes. “I add a little white vinegar to extract the calcium from the bones.”
TUMERIC INFO, PLEASE
Carol Andrade also wants information on turmeric.
“A friend gave me some turmeric. Lots of it,” she said. “I have never gotten fresh turmeric before. How do I use it, and how do I store it?”
BEST AND WORST FOODS
What were the best and worse foods you ate in 2017? These could be from your own kitchen or at a restaurant. Please share your thoughts with me. E-mail me your best and worst foods.
“The worst food I ate at home in 2017 was a kale and fruit smoothie (made) in our NutriBullet,” says Diane Howell, who is eager to try the Greek salad that appeared in my column Jan. 3. “The best food eaten out on the Coast: tropical chicken salad at La Casita Mexican Restaurant in Ocean Springs.
“I love your column! You write about real food with ingredients I can recognize,” she says.
UPCOMING SUPER BOWL OR MARDI GRAS PARTIES
Tiffany Burgess shares a Cheddar cheese spread that makes a great appetizer or a bread accompaniment to a salad or light dinner. This would be good to offer guests at a Super Bowl party or even Mardi Gras tailgating.
Andrea Yeager can be reached at ayeager51@cableone.net and Cooks Exchange, P.O. Box 4567, Biloxi, MS 39535-4567.
CHICKEN STOCK
3 (5-pound) roasting chickens
3 large yellow onions, unpeeled, quartered
6 carrots, unpeeled and halved
20 sprigs dill
4 celery stalks with leaves, cut in thirds
4 parsnips, unpeeled, cut in half, optional
20 sprigs parsley
15 sprigs thyme
1 head garlic, unpeeled, cut in half crosswise
2 tablespoons Kosher salt
2 teaspoons whole black peppercorns
Place the chickens, onions, carrots, celery, parsnips, parsley, thyme, dill, garlic and seasonings in a 16-to 20-quart stockpot. Add 7 quarts of water and bring to a boil. Simmer uncovered for 4 hours. Strain the entire contents of the pot through a colander and discard the solids. Chill the stock overnight. The next day, remove the surface fat. Use immediately or pack in containers and freeze for up to 3 months.
From “Barefoot Contessa Family Style,” 2002
My note: This recipe could be cut in half or thirds and still have plenty of stock.
RICH CHICKEN STOCK
4 pounds of chicken bones, chopped
3 large Spanish onions, quartered, skin left on
1/2 head of celery, coarsely chopped
2 large carrots, coarsely chopped
3 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and freshly ground pepper
2 bay leaves
1/4 cup whole peppercorns
Small bunch of flat leaf parsley, stems only
6 sprigs fresh thyme
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Combine chicken bones, onions, celery, and carrots in a large roasting pan; toss with oil and season lightly with salt and pepper. Roast until the bones and vegetables are a rich golden brown, about 30 to 40 minutes.
Transfer the bones and vegetables to a large stockpot, add 12 cups cold water, and the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 4 hours, skimming the scum that rises to the top with a ladle every 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and strain through a mesh strainer into a clean pot. Place back on the stove over high heat and cook until reduced by half. Use immediately or let cool to room temperature, cover, and refrigerate or freeze until ready to use.
From Bobby Flay
CHEDDAR SPREAD
1 pound butter
8 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, grated
4 ounces Romano cheese, grated
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon paprika, sweet or hot
Bring all ingredients to room temperature. Whip together with a mixer in a medium mixing bowl until fluffy.
Spread on bread slices (Rye, French or sour dough bread is a good choice)
Toast under broiler and serve.
Submitted by Tiffany Burgess
Comments