More smoked salmon recalled nationwide after listeria found

Nodine’s Smokehouse recalled smoked salmon sold in 1.5-pound and 8-ounce packages, the latest ripple in a listeria-inspired national smoked fish recall.
The recalled Smoked Atlantic Salmon, sold nationwide in retail stores and via mail order, had either lot No. 40173 or 33173.
The Food & Drug Administration found listeria in Springfield Smoked Fish’s pre-sliced salmon, igniting a Dec. 13 recall of that product. More self-testing by Springfield caused it to yank a plethora of smoked fish and cream cheese products sold under its Springfield and Rachael’s brands nationwide last week.
Nodine explained in its recall notice, “The recall was initiated as a result of environmental and product sampling by (Springfield Smoked Fish). It revealed the presence of Listeria moncytogenes in some Smoked Salmon 1.5-pound and 8-ounce packages. Distribution has been suspended while (Springfield Smoked Fish) continues their investigation into the source of the problem.”
Eating Listeria moncytogenes can lead to listeriosis, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says sickens around 1,600 each year and kills about 260.
“The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems,” the CDC says
Consumers can return the recalled salmon to the seller for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call Nodine's Smokehouse, Inc. at 1-800-222-2059, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
