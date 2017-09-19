Rev up your tailgate with make ahead recipes

It’s game on with tailgate parties.
We have just the recipes in our playbook. These can be made ahead and reheated or served at room temperature.
Our recipe lineup includes classic tailgate fare of chicken wings, appetizers, dips and sandwiches. And you can cap it all off with cookies.
It’s just the ticket for feeding hungry football fans.
Boneless Buffalo Chicken Wings
For the blue cheese dip, you can use all reduced-fat sour cream instead of the sour cream mixed with yogurt. If you desire more spiciness, serve extra hot pepper sauce on the side. Adapted from Fine Cooking magazine, February 2007 issue.
FOR SPICY BLUE CHEESE DIP
1/3 cup reduced-fat sour cream
1/3 cup nonfat plain Greek-style yogurt
2/3 cup crumbled blue cheese
1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
FOR WINGS
3 tablespoons low-fat or nonfat buttermilk (see note)
3 tablespoons favorite hot pepper sauce, divided
3 tablespoons white vinegar, divided
2 pounds chicken tenders
6 tablespoons white whole-wheat flour, such as King Arthur
6 tablespoons cornmeal
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 to 3 tablespoons canola oil, divided
2 cups carrot sticks
2 cups celery sticks
To prepare dip: In a small serving bowl, mix together all the ingredients, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
To prepare wings: In a large bowl, whisk the buttermilk, 2 tablespoons hot sauce and 2 tablespoons vinegar. Add chicken tenders and toss to coat. Refrigerate and marinate at least 10 minutes or up to 1 hour, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, whisk flour and cornmeal in a shallow dish.
In a separate small bowl, whisk the remaining 1 tablespoon hot sauce and 1 tablespoon vinegar; set aside.
Remove the chicken from the marinade, letting the excess drip off, and roll each piece in the flour mixture until evenly coated. (Discard remaining marinade and flour mixture.) Sprinkle both sides of the chicken with the cayenne.
Working in batches, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add about half the chicken. Cook until golden brown and cooked through, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a serving platter. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and chicken, reducing the heat if necessary to prevent burning. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil if needed. Transfer to the platter. Drizzle the chicken with the reserved hot sauce mixture. Serve with carrots, celery and Spicy Blue Cheese Dip.
Notes: If you have no buttermilk, you can use buttermilk powder prepared according to package directions. Or make sour milk by mixing 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar to 1 cup nonfat milk. Look for 3-pound bags of chicken tenders in the frozen aisle or fresh in the meat case.
Serves 8.
Jalapeno Poppers
You can broil these in advance, then reheat them on the grill. Submitted by Sarah Crowgey, East Lansing, Mich.
12 large jalapenos
1 package (8 ounces) reduced-fat or regular cream cheese
1 cup cooked sausage, crab or other meat filling
3/4 cup shredded Mexican mix cheese or pepper Jack cheese, divided
6 slices of bacon, cut in half
12 toothpicks
Preheat grill to medium-high. Or preheat the broiler.
Wash the jalapenos and cut in half lengthwise. Remove the ribs and seeds; set aside. In mixing bowl, mix together cream cheese, meat and 1/2 cup of the shredded cheese. Stuff jalapenos with the mixture. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup cheese, lay half a bacon slice over the pepper and secure with toothpick. Place the stuffed jalapenos on the grill or under the broiler.
Cook the jalapenos until the bacon is cooked through and just crisp, about 10-15 minutes, and serve.
Serves 24.
Mocha Cinnamon Chocolate Chip Cookie
2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 1/2 sticks (or 1 1/4 cups) unsalted butter, softened
3 tablespoons instant espresso powder (or 4 tablespoons instant-coffee granules, crushed)
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
1/4 cup sugar for dipping
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a cooling rack with paper towels.
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. In a larger bowl, beat the butter and espresso powder or coffee until well combined; about 3 minutes. Add the confectioners’ sugar and brown sugar and beat until combined. Stir in the flour mixture about 1/2 cup at a time, mixing well after each addition. Stir in the chocolate chips.
Put the sugar in a small, shallow bowl. Scoop out a scant 1 tablespoon of dough and flatten it slightly into a disk about 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Dip one side into the granulated sugar and then set the disk sugar side up on an ungreased baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough, spacing the disks about 2 inches apart. Bake until the edges start to darken, 12 to 14 minutes. (Begin checking after 12 minutes, but don’t be tempted to remove them too soon.)
Let the cookies cool for 1 to 2 minutes on the baking sheets. Transfer them to the paper towel-lined racks to cool completely. Repeat with remaining dough.
Makes about 48.
From Fine Cooking Tailgating 2010.
Stromboli
1 pound frozen pizza dough, thawed
Cornmeal for dusting baking sheet or grease the sheet
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 medium onion, peeled, sliced vertically
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 teaspoon crushed garlic
2 cups shredded Italian cheese blend
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 jar (12 ounces) roasted red peppers, sliced
8 to 10 thin slices low-fat deli ham
8 to 10 thin slices salami
1/2 cup sliced olives
1 egg white, lightly beaten
Kosher salt to taste
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
On a lightly floured work surface, roll the thawed dough into a rectangle about 10 by 16 inches. You also can stretch the dough into a rectangle if needed.
Sprinkle a baking dish with the cornmeal or lightly grease. Place the dough on the baking sheet; set aside.
In a small skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat. Add the onions, and saute about 5 minutes or until softened.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil, butter and crushed garlic. Brush this mixture on the surface of the pizza dough. In another bowl, mix the cheese with the Italian seasoning. Sprinkle 1/4 cup of the cheese over the pizza dough.
Place the ham on the pizza dough about 2 inches from the edge – making a double row of it with the slices overlapping. Sprinkle with about 3/4 cup of the cheese, and top with sauteed onions, peppers and olives. Place a layer of salami on top – making a double row of it with the slices overlapping. Top the salami with the remaining onions, red peppers and olives. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.
Starting with the long edge, bring the edge up over the filling. Begin rolling into a cylinder, but loosely. If you roll the stromboli too tight, it will split on the sides during baking. Continue rolling and just before the final edge, brush the edge with a little beaten egg white to seal it. Fold the outer edges under and press to seal. Make sure the long seal is underneath.
Make several slits on the top of the stromboli. Brush the stromboli all over with beaten egg white, and sprinkle with kosher salt.
Bake for about 25 minutes or until the stromboli is golden brown on top. Remove from the oven, and cool before slicing.
Serves 10.
Barbecue Chicken Sliders
This is a super-easy recipe that you can make one day in advance. Instead of the coleslaw, try a dollop of Caramelized Onion and Poblano Pepper Dip.
2 large bone-in, skin on, chicken breasts (about 1 pound each)
4 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon paprika
1 1/2 cups barbecue sauce, divided
12 small pretzel rolls or dinner rolls
Coleslaw, optional
Crispy French fried onions, optional
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the chicken on a sided baking sheet. Flatten it to press down on the bone so the chicken breast is almost an even thickness. Loosen the skin. Mix together the chili powder, garlic powder, salt, black pepper, brown sugar and paprika. Set aside half of the mixture. Rub the other half all over the chicken on all sides and under the skin.
Bake about 45 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked through. Remove from oven and cool completely.
When cool, remove the skin and discard it. Shred the chicken meat and put in a bowl. You should have about 4 cups of meat. Sprinkle in some reserved rub mixture. (You may not use all the rub.) Add about 1 cup barbecue sauce to chicken and mix thoroughly.
Cut the dinner rolls in half. Spread a little bit more barbecue sauce on the bottom roll. Top with about 1/3 cup shredded chicken, coleslaw and crispy fried onions.
Makes 12.
Caramelized Onion And Poblano Pepper Dip
2 tablespoons canola oil
3 cups diced white onion (from 1 large onion)
3 fresh poblano chiles, seeds and ribs removed, diced (3 cups)
1 teaspoon coarse salt
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 2 to 3 limes)
4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
Cayenne pepper, optional
Cut-up vegetables, jicama or tortilla chips, for dipping
In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onion, chiles and salt. Saute, stirring occasionally, until onion and chiles are tender and caramelized, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in the coriander and let mixture cool completely.
In a medium bowl, stir together the lime juice, cream cheese and sour cream until smooth. Stir in onion mixture. Season with salt if necessary. Refrigerate at least 1 hour and up to 1 day. Sprinkle with cayenne if desired.
Makes 3 cups.
Adapted from www.marthastewart.com.
