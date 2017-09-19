Try these food ideas for people on the go

I thought I was busy as a working mom and business owner, but my role as grandmother keeps me on the go.
School activities swing into speed mode, and I get the call for the “little extras.” I am on school pickup duty. My daughter lately has been working nights, so in I go to run the play: school pickup, change for dance, dance class, PTO meeting, supper, bath and bedtime.
This granny is not sitting on the porch rocking and neither are my grandmother friends. One said, “I am exhausted. I know our kids work, but so do we. We keep up a hectic pace.”
A former co-worker Patsie Killegrew, now of Florida, stays on the go, too. She works part-time, takes care of her grandson, prepares most meals and helps with those “little extras’ grandmothers do for grown children and grandchildren.
It may take a village to raise a child, but if grandmother is nearby guess who gets the call? Not Ghost Busters, Grandma! Now, I am not leaving out grandfathers.
Granddads, too
They are on call, too. My granddad was the one who took me to and picked me up from school activities. My grandmother, who did all the cooking, was my dance teacher mom’s bookkeeper and costume designer, so my granddad was the go-to guy.
Now, do not think I am complaining; I’m not. My granddaughter is a blessing, and it blesses me to be able to help my single-parent daughter.
Quick meals
Because time is short especially during the school year, grandparents and parents need quick fixes for supper, especially when you have a youngster who does not eat much at school. He or she is starving when they hit the car or get off the bus.
Killegrew shared a great wrap recipe with me that is served with a tropical dessert. She taste-tested the wrap at Publix Super Market, where she works, and messaged me the recipe the same day.
“You have to try this. It is easy, and the flavors are wonderful,” she wrote.
This wrap is made with a turkey salad, avocado and mangos. How could that be bad? Don’t like mangos? Leave them out. No big deal.
Chicken salad
Chicken salad is one of my favorites, and I make one that has few ingredients and is another quick fix. A deboned rotisserie chicken also makes this salad easy. Chopping the veggies for this salad also eases the day’s stress levels. Me, the celery hater, finds the little crunch from the celery just the right addition to the salad. The grapes are not bad either. When I prepare this salad for a large gathering or church potluck, I leave out the almonds because of folks’ nut allergies. However, the extra crunch of the toasted almonds adds so much flavor to the salad.
Karen Wright, a Women of Wisdom friend, raved over the chicken salad, and said, “Please share this recipe.”
When I told her it was easy, she said, “Easy is even better.” She, too, is a grandmother who go, go, goes.
For time-starved grandparents or parents for that matter, give these recipes a try. They lighten the load of meal preparation.
Wanted: Landing’s recipe
“My mother and I used to dine at the Landing Restaurant in Gulfport. Our favorite meal was their fried vegetables with the best dipping sauce,” said Darlene Nelson. “I have tried to re-create the sauce, but not quite got it down. It tasted like it had a mustard (Creole), garlic, sour cream, maybe mayonnaise.
“Do you have this recipe in your stash or know of somewhere I could find it? The restaurant was located on the beach at U.S. 49 and U.S. 90, Nelson said. “I believe the owner was Tom Simmons. Thanks for any help!”
I don’t remember the Landing, so readers I need your help. Please tell me about this restaurant, and if you know what the dipping sauce was.
Fiesta salad with lime, please
Readers, if you have a recipe for a fiesta salad made with lime and avocados, please share it. This would lighten up game days and be easy to pack for tailgating without fear of spoilage.
Last call on these restaurant requests
Readers still want more restaurant recipes. These are ones I am still searching for.
“I would love to have the recipe for the Greek dressing at the Phoenicia in Ocean Springs,” said Georgia Day. “It is fabulous. Good on everything.”
I will check with the chefs and see what I can find. Readers, do you have the recipe or a similar one?
“Could you get the original recipe of crab meat au gratin from Angelo’s Restaurant, said Shirley Dedeaux. “It was the best. Thanks.”
Ann Brown wants the shrimp salad recipe from the now-closed Hook Line and Sinker restaurant in Biloxi. Readers if you have this old-time Biloxi recipe, please share.
Andrea Yeager can be reached at ayeager51@cableone.net and Cooks Exchange, P.O. Box 4567, Biloxi, MS 39535-4567.
CALIFORNIA TURKEY CLUB WRAP
4 slices precooked bacon
1 (7-ounce) package presliced smoked turkey or chicken, chopped
1/3 cup cilantro avocado dressing
1 cup shredded four-cheese Mexican blend
1/2 cup diced mango, optional
1 (8-ounce) package guacamole
4 (10-inch) whole wheat (or spinach) tortillas
1 cup lettuce shreds
1/2 cup predicted tomatoes
Microwave bacon following package instructions. Chop turkey; combine with dressing, cheese and mango.
Spread equal amounts guacamole on each tortilla, leaving a 1-inch border. Place equal amounts lettuce and turkey mixture down center of each tortilla.
Add tomato and bacon on top of turkey; fold in ends of tortilla and roll up like a burrito. Cut in half. Serve.
Note: This wrap is versatile. Try different flavored tortillas, meats and cheeses to make this wrap your own
PINEAPPLE DREAM CUPS
4 white chocolate macadamia cookies, coarsely crushed
2 (3.25 ounce) containers prepared banana pudding
1 (8-ounce) can pineapple tidbits, drained
1 (8-ounce) container coconut yogurt
Frozen whipped topping, optional
Crush cookies; place 2 tablespoons cookie pieces into the bottom of 4 serving cups, then add even amount of pudding, pineapple and yogurt.
Top with whipped topping, if desired, and an even amount of remaining 2 tablespoons crushed cookies. Serve immediately or chill overnight.
Submitted by Patsie Killegrew from Publix Supermarket
EASY CHICKEN SALAD
1 large rotisserie chicken, deboned and skinned removed, chopped in pieces
4 ribs celery, chopped
2 cups green seedless grapes, red seedless grapes or both for a colorful salad
4 scallions, chopped, white and green parts
1 cup toasted sliced almonds, optional
3 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Dressing:
2 cups mayonnaise
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1 tablespoon sugar
Debone and remove skin from chicken and chop into bite-size pieces. Chop celery and scallions. Cut grapes in half. Mix chicken, celery, scallions, grapes, toasted almonds and chopped dill. Add salt and pepper as desired.
For dressing, mix mayonnaise, lemon juice, sugar and Dijon mustard. Stir to combine.
Add dressing to chicken mixture being careful to stir lightly as to not break up chicken any further. Chill and serve on lettuce leaves or on croissants. Add a few sprigs on dill and toasted almonds for garnish. Serves 8 to 10.
Note: If served as a sandwich, add a tossed green salad for a side.
