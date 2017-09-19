Lovina's Amish Kitchen | When does Mom get her bubble?

It’s Wednesday evening here at the Eicher household. My husband Joe and son-in-law Mose are making supper on the grill. Not having to worry about supper gives me time to write this column. With everyone around, the only way to get some peace and quiet is to sit at my desk in our bedroom.
Is it just in our family, or in all families, that “Mom’s” name is called the most? I have heard maybe two or three of the children call me at the same time to ask me a question. I feel honored to play such an important role as a mother but everyone needs their own space every now and then. Like daughter Loretta always says when she wants to be left alone: “Stay out of my bubble!” Ha! Right now is such a time.
The boys and my nephew Henry are out doing the evening chores. They like to play basketball when they get done at night. Henry will be 20 on Sunday. He is staying with us right now. The boys enjoy having their cousin here.
Many attended the baptismal services for daughter Verena and Anita last Sunday. We appreciate all friends and family that took time to attend. Such a precious day in the life of these two young souls. May God continue to guide them the right way.
Lunch consisted of wheat and white homemade bread, bologna, cheese spread, peanut butter spread, pickled red beets, dill pickles, freezer pickles, hot peppers, strawberry jam, butter, iced mint tea, coffee, plus chocolate crinkle, chocolate chip, butterscotch chip and sugar cookies.
Some families from the church were here for supper. Supper’s menu was tater tot casserole, overnight salad, sliced tomatoes, fresh fruit, dirt pudding, Swiss roll bars, and butterscotch and rhubarb pies.
Monday evening we went to Timothy and Elizabeth’s house to watch Abigail eat her first birthday cake. She had quite some fun and made a big mess.
Church services will be here again on Sept. 24 for Mose and Susan. We will have Rule Church (preparation for communion services).
We now have four wedding invitations on our refrigerator. We are invited to Mose’s sister Esther and Wayne’s wedding on October 13. I was asked to be cook. Daughter Susan is also a cook. So out of the four weddings, I’m going to help cook at three of them. Looks like our fall will be busier than we thought. For all the weddings where I’m cooking, I need to go help the day before so it will be two days of each week.
And now for a recipe. I will share one I received from a reader.
God bless you all! Keep all the people in your prayers that are being affected by the hurricanes and wildfires. I cannot imagine what they are going through. We go through life in our daily routine and take for granted that it will always be like that. So quickly our earthly possessions can be taken from us. May God be with you all through these trials and always.
Lovina Eicher is an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. She is the co-author of three cookbooks; her new cookbook, The Essential Amish Cookbook, is available from 800-245-7894. Readers can write to Eicher at P.O. Box 1689, South Holland, IL 60473 (include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply) or at LovinasAmishKitchen@MennoMedia.org.
Au Gratin Cabbage
2 cups shredded cabbage
1/2 cup grated carrot
1/4 cup chopped green onions
1 egg
1/2 cup milk
4-6 tablespoons shredded Swiss cheese
1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
1 tablespoons minced fresh parsley (or 1/4 teaspoon dried)
1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese
Coat a skillet with cooking spray. Sauté first three ingredients until crisp tender. Transfer to greased baking dish. In a bowl mix egg, milk, cheese and salt and pour over the vegetables. Sprinkle with parsley and cheese. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes.
Comments