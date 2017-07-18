Spice things up with this summery salsa

Chicken with a chunky mango salsa makes a sweet and spicy summer dinner.
Here are some tips on how to handle a mango. Mangoes continue to ripen after they are picked. Keep them at room temperature until they yield to gentle pressure. To speed up the ripening, place mangoes in a covered bowl or paper bag.
The recipe calls for mango cubes. Here is a quick way to make them.
Slice off each side of the mango as close to the seed as possible. Take the mango half in your hand, skin side down. Score the fruit in a crisscross pattern through to the skin. Bend the skin backwards so that the cubes pop up. Slice the cubes away from the skin. Score and slice any fruit left on the pit.
Helpful hints
▪ Cutting the mango takes a few extra minutes. If pressed for time, use mango chutney instead.
▪ Chopped red onion is used in both recipes. Chop at one time and divide accordingly.
▪ If you like your salsa hot, add more jalapeno pepper.

Chicken With Chunky Mango Salsa
1 cup mango cubes about 1/4-inch
1 teaspoon sugar
2 tablespoons coarsely chopped red onion
1 tablespoon seeded and chopped jalapeno pepper
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin, divided use
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
1 tablespoon olive oil
To make mango salsa, place mango cubes in a medium-size bowl and sprinkle with sugar. Add onion and jalapeno pepper. Mix 1/2 teaspoon cumin and lime juice together and drizzle over ingredients. Add salt to taste. Toss well and sprinkle with cilantro.
Remove visible fat from chicken and pound it flat to about 1/4 inch. This can be done with a meat mallet or the bottom of a sturdy frying pan. Sprinkle the chicken with the remaining 1 teaspoon ground cumin. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook chicken 3 minutes. Turn and cook 3 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste to the cooked side. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. Remove to a plate and serve with salsa on top.
Yield 2 servings
Per serving: 335 calories (32 percent from fat), 11.9 g fat (2 g saturated, 4.8 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 39.4 g protein, 17 g carbohydrates, 1.8 g fiber, 83 mg sodium.
Hot Peanut Rice
1 teaspoon olive oil
1/4 cup coarsely chopped red onion
1/2 cup long-grain white rice
1 cup water
2 tablespoons roasted, unsalted peanuts
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 scallion, washed and sliced
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add onion and rice. Saute 2 minutes tossing to coat rice with oil. Add water and bring to a simmer. Cover and continue to simmer 15 minutes, until rice is cooked through and liquid is absorbed. Meanwhile, place peanuts in a small bowl and sprinkle with cayenne. When rice is cooked, stir in peanuts and scallions. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 253 calories (25 percent from fat), 7.2 g fat (1.1 g saturated, 3.6 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 5.9 g protein, 41.5 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 5 mg sodium.
