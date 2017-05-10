Aunt Jemima’s listeria woes spread to a supermarket chain in similar food recall

The listeria worries that caused the gargantuan international recall of all Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and french toast products has caused a nationwide recall at Save-A-Lot, the supermarket chain with one store in Bradenton and two stores in Sarasota.
The production plant where Pinnacle Foods, which owns Aunt Jemima, found listeria also makes the waffles in Save-A-Lot Pick 5 Chicken & Waffle frozen sandwiches. So, Fourth Street Barbecue Inc. Packing Division announced a nationwide recall of the Pick 5 Chicken & Waffle frozen sandwiches.
This product is sold in 14.4-ounce boxes and carries a UPC code of 051933353664. This recall covers all lot numbers, all Best By dates, just as the Aunt Jemima recall did.
Listeria, the FDA recall notice reminds, “can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”
