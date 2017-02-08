Publix no longer offers little slices of heaven (in the form of deli meat samples)

That thin slice of deli meat, a savory sample cut from a hunk of sandwich filling you’re about to buy at Publix, is no longer an automatic freebie.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that the days of offering free meat slices at the deli are over. While you’re ordering at the counter, deli clerks will no longer offer you that complimentary slice that you use to judge whether the clerk is cutting to your preferred thickness. Instead, you’ll just have to eyeball it.
Publix, which has more than 1,000 locations in the Southeast, said the change is not to cut back on costs. The company is trying a policy change to “create a more natural exchange between our deli clerks and our customers,” according to a spokesperson who spoke to the Times.
But all is not lost — you can still get the sample if you ask for it.
“The free slice is no longer offered,” spokesman Brian West told the Times. “But if the customer would like the free sample, they just need to ask the associate.”
@paddyann If you ask, our associates can provide you with a sample. ^AJ— PublixHelps (@PublixHelps) February 8, 2017
Comments