Whip up some magic Super Bowl treats with these blender recipes

Does the kitchen blender gather dust on the cabinet? Perhaps it is tucked under the cabinet and is out of sight out of mind until someone is making a frozen drink or smoothie?
Blenders can make life easier and speed time spent in the kitchen.
With Super Bowl LI only 1 1/2 weeks away, now is the time to dust off the blender and try out some new appetizer, soup or even main dish recipes. Yes, a blender does more than make margaritas and daiquiris. Although an extra blender is a great idea for those frozen beverages.
Years ago, blenders came with thick cook booklets, not just the thin folders of today. While rummaging through my office/storage/junk room, I found a booklet that came with a 1965 Waring blender that I must have found at a garage sale or that a reader shared with me. In 1965, blenders didn’t even cross my mind, junior high did.
The “Complete Blendor Cook Book” still can be found at Amazon for $1.99 plus $3.99 shipping. I also found it curious that blender was spelled with an “or” when the book spells it with an “er.” Even at less than $6, the booklet is a find because it contains more than 500 kitchen-tested recipes that are made for the blender.
This company expected the machine to be used for everything from appetizers to desserts although when the blender first appeared in 1937 it was marketed as the “bartender’s friend.”
Yes, I have made alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks in my blenders since college days. A blender was a must for the first off-campus college apartment. Since then, I use my blender to try and get my granddaughter to eat more vegetables and fruits by making smoothies and fruit soups. I make mean cold blueberry and strawberry soups. Also, some sauces such as pesto and mayonnaise are much quicker done in the blender.
For Super Bowl parties, hosts and hostesses want game food, such as snacks, dips, soups and even heartier fare. But, who wants to spend hours in the kitchen? Easy recipes from this blender cookbook, such as less than a minute guacamole, will score points with guests and hosts.
Here are some suggestions from dips and appetizers to entrees to get your game-day food on.
CRABMEAT ROLLS
1/2 cup light cream
1 egg
2 sprigs parsley, stemmed
2 celery tops
3 slices bread, broken
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Dash cayenne
6 ounces crabmeat
10 strips bacon
Into blender container put cream, egg, parsley, celery leaves, bread, salt, pepper and cayenne. Cover, blend about 1 minute, until smooth. Empty into a bowl. Flake crabmeat into mixture. Shape into 10 small cakes. Wrap each cake with a strip of bacon. Broil until bacon is crisp on all sides. Makes 10 servings.
GUACAMOLE
1 ripe avocado, coarsely cut
1 scallion, coarsely cut
1 clove garlic, cut
1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce (See note)
3 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 teaspoon salt
Put all ingredients into blender container. Cover, blend 10 seconds, until smooth. Stop motor and stir mixture down from sides as necessary. Spoon into bowl, cover top with thin layer of mayonnaise to prevent discoloration. Serve as a dip or spread with tortilla or corn chips. Yield: about 1 cup
Note: I would use about 2 tablespoons of jarred salsa instead of the hot sauce.
REMOULADE SAUCE
(For boiled shrimp)
1 cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons capers
1 small dill pickle, cut
1 teaspoon mustard
2 sprigs parsley, trimmed
1 teaspoon tarragon
Into blender container put all ingredients. Stir, cover and blend 5 seconds until finely chopped. Yield: about 1 1/4 cups
ZESTY RUSSIAN SEAFOOD SAUCE
(For boiled or fried shrimp or fried fish)
1 cup mayonnaise
1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 fresh tomatoes, peeled, quartered and seeded
4 cups chili sauce
1 clove garlic, cut
Into container put all ingredients. Cover and blend for 6 seconds until vegetables are finely chopped. Yield: about 1 3/4 cups
TUNA DIP
1 can (6 1/2 or 7 ounces)
1/2 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon chili sauce
3 sprigs parsley, stemmed
2 slices onion
1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon salt
Tabasco
Into blender container put all ingredients. Cover, blend about 20 seconds to a smooth paste. Chill. Makes 1 1/2 cups.
DIABLO DIP
1/2 cup chili sauce
1 very ripe avocado, peeled
1 pimiento, cut
1/2 clove garlic
Salt and Tabasco to taste
1 tablespoons lemon juice
Into blender container put all ingredients. Cover., blend about 2 seconds. Makes about 1 1/2 cups. Serve with chips.
SAUSAGE ROLLS ITALIANO
1 long French bread loaf or 8 hero rolls
1 can (1 pound) stewed tomatoes
1/2 onion, coarsely cut
1 stalk celery, coarsely cut
1 clove garlic, cut
Salt, pepper, sugar
4 sweet Italian sausages
Split bread in half, scoop out soft center. Into container put scooped out bread, I cup at a time, cover, blend 5 seconds to make fine crumbs. Empty into sauce pan.
Into container put tomatoes, onion, celery and garlic. Cover, blend 10 seconds until smooth. Empty into saucepan with crumbs, simmer until thick. Add seasonings. Keep sauce hot on back of grill. Grill sausages until thoroughly cooked. Split in half, lay down length of hollowed out bread. Divide into 8 sandwiches, lay each on a square of foil. Heat on grill, spoon some of the hot tomato sauce over, serve hot. Makes 8 servings.
CHILI BEEF TAMALE PIE
1 large onion, coarsely cut
2 strips bacon, diced
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
2 cans (15 1/2 ounces each) chili with beans
1 can (12 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
1 package (about 12 ounces) corn muffin mix
Into container put onion. Cover, blend 3 seconds, until chopped. Brown bacon in skillet, drain, reserve 1 tablespoon bacon fat. Cook onion and beef in skillet, stirring with a fork, until brown. Combine beef, bacon, chili and corn in a greased 2-quart baking dish. Put liquids and egg as directed on corn muffin mix package into blender container. Add reserved bacon fat. Blend 3 seconds to combine. Stir into com muffin mix. Pour batter over meat mixture in baking dish. Bake in hot oven (400 degrees) 25 to 30 minutes, until crust is golden. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
CRAZY MIXED UP PIZZAS
1 pound ground beef
1/4 cup stuffed olives
1 cup Mozzarella cheese, coarsely cut
2/3 cup tomato sauce
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
4 English muffins, split
Oregano
Brown meat in skillet over moderate heat, stirring frequently. Into blender container, put olives, cheese, tomato sauce, salt and garlic salt. Cover, blend 5 seconds. Stir into meat in skillet. Spread English muffins evenly with mixture, sprinkle with oregano. Broil under moderate heat about 5 minutes, until bubbling and browned. Makes 8 servings.
