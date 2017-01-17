Salmon gets fresh flavor from lemon, garlic

Lemon and garlic add a fresh and flavorful touch to salmon fillets. The secret to perfectly cooked salmon is to sear it first in a skillet and then finish the cooking in the oven. It should come out soft and juicy and a little translucence in the center. It will have some carryover cooking once it is off the heat. Look for wild-caught salmon. The tartness of the sauce is a perfect balance for the richness of the fish.
Fresh parsley adds color and flavor to the whole wheat spaghetti side dish.
Fred Tasker’s wine suggestion: A creamy California chardonnay would be nice.
Helpful Hints
▪ Use a skillet that can also go in the oven.
▪ Linguine or fettuccine can be used instead of spaghetti.
Countdown
▪ Preheat the oven.
▪ Place water for pasta on to boil.
▪ Start the salmon.
▪ While salmon roasts, make pasta.
Shopping List
Here are the ingredients you’ll need for tonight’s Dinner in Minutes.
To buy: 2 lemons, 1 small bottle white wine, 3/4 pound wild-caught salmon fillet, 1 package whole wheat spaghetti and 1 bunch parsley.
Staples: olive oil, olive oil spray, garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
Lemon Garlic Salmon
By Linda Gassenheimer
2 tablespoons lemon juice
3 garlic cloves, crushed
3 ounces white wine
Olive oil spray
3/4 pound wild-caught salmon fillet
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix lemon juice, garlic and white wine together in a bowl. Set aside. Heat a nonstick skillet that is oven-proof over medium-high heat. Spray with olive oil spray. Add the salmon and sear 2 minutes, turn and sear 2 minutes. Pour the lemon sauce over the salmon and place the skillet in the oven for 5 minutes or until the salmon starts to flake. This is for a one-inch thick fillet. For 1/2-inch thick, sear 1 minute on each side and 3 minutes in the oven. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.
Yield: 2 servings.
Per serving: 304 calories (39 percent from fat), 13 g fat (1.8 g saturated, 4.9 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 34.1 g protein, 4.2 g carbohydrates, 0.2 g fiber, 76 mg sodium.
Parsley Pasta
By Linda Gassenheimer
1/4 pound whole wheat spaghetti
2 teaspoons olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup chopped parsley
Bring a large saucepan filled with water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and boil 8 minutes. Remove 2 tablespoons pasta water to a bowl and add the olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Drain the spaghetti and add to the bowl. Toss well. Sprinkle with parsley.
Yield: 2 servings.
Per serving: 243 calories (23 percent from fat), 6.2 g fat (0.9 g saturated, 2.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 8.1 g protein, 42.1 g carbohydrates, 5.5 g fiber, 8 mg sodium.
