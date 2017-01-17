One rotisserie chicken can create many diverse meals

One rotisserie chicken makes how many meals?
If deboned, well, one large rotisserie chicken should yield about four cups of meat or even a smidgen more. The bones can be used in a stock for soups or casseroles.
Whether making a basic chicken salad or a casserole, the pre-cooked bird takes at least 45 minutes to an hour out of cooking time.
Diverse options
The recipes can span the globe of international foods: Italian, Mexican, Greek, Asian, whatever the taste buds desire.
Mexican food is a snap with a ready-cooked chicken. Enchiladas, tostadas, chili chicken nachos, fajita chicken casserole and the list goes on and on.
For an easy fix, take a heated tostada, slather with refried beans, 1 cup of chicken, lettuce, tomato, salsa, cheese and a dab of sour cream, if desired.
Feeling like Italian? Then whip up a quick chicken Alfredo or a pasta salad. One cup of chicken is plenty for the Alfredo or the pasta salad, and there are still three cups left for other meals. A feed-the-crowd dish is a chicken gnocchi soup, sort of like the one served at a popular chain restaurant.
One favorite Chinese chicken salad uses only 1 cup of cooked chicken. A home cook still has two to three meals left out of the one chicken.
If tired of chicken after a couple of meals, put the remainder of the meat in a freezer storage bag. Then, simply defrost and turn into a quick meal.
Here are some relatively quick-fix entrees that put that rotisserie chicken to work.
CHICKEN WITH SPAGHETTI
8 ounces spaghetti
2 cups shredded, cooked chicken
6 ounces fresh mushrooms sliced (about 1 1/2 cups)
1/2 cup chopped green onions
3 tablespoons margarine
2 cups water
1 tablespoon or 1 cube chicken bouillon
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 6-ounce package frozen pea pods, thawed or 10 ounces green peas, thawed
2 tablespoons chopped pimiento
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
Prepare spaghetti per package directions. Drain. In large skillet or Dutch oven, cook chicken, mushrooms and onions in margarine until chicken is tender and liquid is absorbed.
Meanwhile, stir together water, bouillon and cornstarch. Add to chicken mixture along with cooked spaghetti and remaining ingredients, mix well. heat through, serve with additional soy sauce if desired. Makes 6 servings.
Recipe from ‘Creamette Cookbook’
CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD
For the salad:
1 cup cooked, shredded chicken
1 cup each Romaine and Boston lettuces and spinach, julienned
1/2 cup carrots, julienned
1/2 cup bean sprouts
1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted
2 cups deep fried rice sticks, crumbled
1 cup won ton wrappers, cut into thin strips and deep fried until crisp and golden
For the dressing:
1/2 cup sherry or red wine vinegar
1/2 cup soy sauce
1 ounce hoisin sauce
Salt to taste
Chili garlic sauce to taste
1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
1/2 green onions, minced
1 ounce honey
1/2 cup toasted sesame oil
Combine all the ingredients for the dressing. Set aside.
Prepare all the ingredients for the salad. Toss salad and dressing together at the last minute and serve.
CHICKEN, SPINACH, BLACK BEAN, & CORN QUESADILLAS WITH PICO DE GALLO
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained
1 (10-ounce) package frozen spinach, thawed
1 cup frozen corn, thawed
1 cup cooked chicken
1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1 tsp ground cumin
6-8 flour tortillas
2 cups cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, grated
Pico de Gallo (recipe below)
Heat olive oil in a skillet and add black beans, spinach, corn, chicken, cilantro, and cumin. Cook for several minutes. Spoon onto one side of each flour tortilla and sprinkle with cheese. Fold over and place back in skillet over low heat just long enough to melt cheese. Slice in half and serve with Pico de Gallo.
PICO DE GALLO
2 cups Roma tomatoes, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
2 Serrano or jalapeno chilies, seeded and chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1/3 cup Mexican beer
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
Salt to taste
Combine all ingredients and mix well. Allow to set for a couple of hours before serving to allow flavors to blend.
THAI CHICKEN
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
2 cups already cooked chicken
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 medium lime
1small onion, minced
1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/3 cup well-stirred coconut milk (not cream of coconut)
1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce
1/4 cup packed fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
In nonstick 12-inch skillet, heat 1 teaspoon oil over medium-high heat until hot. Add chicken; cook until reheated. Transfer chicken to platter.
Meanwhile, from lime, remove 3 strips of peel (2 inches by 1-inch each) and squeeze 2 teaspoons juice.
In the same skillet, heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil over medium heat. Add onion and ginger and cook 5 minutes or until tender and golden, stirring occasionally. Add garlic, crushed red pepper and lime peel; cook 30 seconds.
Add coconut milk, fish sauce, lime juice and 1/3 cup water; heat to boiling over medium-high heat. Add chicken back to skillet. Sprinkle with cilantro.
Note: This recipe also can be made with poached or pan-fried chicken breasts instead of rotisserie chicken.
FAJITA CHICKEN CASSEROLE
(Serves 10-12)
4 cups shredded, cooked chicken
2 cups instant rice
1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of chicken soup
1 cup sour cream
1 cup fresh Creole mix (already cut up onions, peppers and parsley)
1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with chilies, drained
1 1/2 cups chicken broth
1 (1.12-ounce) package fajita seasoning
1 (8-ounce) package shredded Mexican blend cheese or sharp Cheddar cheese
Lightly spray a 9-by-13-inch casserole with nonstick spray.
In a large bowl, combine chicken, rice, soup, sour cream, Creole mix, diced tomatoes, chicken broth, fajita seasoning and half of cheese. Mix thoroughly. Spoon into prepared casserole dish. Top with remaining cheese.
Bake at 375 degrees for 35 minutes.
From Southern Bite
