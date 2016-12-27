Usher in new year with ginger-glazed steak

This festive, busy time of year deserves a special dinner, one that only takes minutes to make. This glazed steak is a great way to usher in the new year. Garlic, honey and fresh ginger give this steak a hint of Asian flavor. Sauteed golden potatoes make an easy side dish.
Complete the meal by opening a bag of ready-to-eat salad and adding some croutons and low-fat dressing.
Sesame oil is expressed from sesame seeds. It has a nutty flavor. I like to use toasted sesame oil. It has a deeper flavor. It’s available in most supermarkets.
Fred Tasker’s wine suggestion: This zingy steak cries out for a spicy red zinfandel.
Helpful Hints
▪ Regular sesame oil or canola oil can be used.
▪ The cooking time is for a 1-inch thick steak. Cook 2 minutes longer for 1 1 / 2-inch thick or less for thinner steak.
▪ Any type of quick-cooking steak can be used such as skirt, flank or rib-eye.
▪ Red potatoes can be substituted for golden potatoes.
Countdown
▪ Start potatoes boiling.
▪ Make steak
▪ Finish potatoes.
Shopping List
Here are the ingredients you'll need for tonight’s Dinner in Minutes.
To buy: 3 / 4 pound strip steak, 1 small piece fresh ginger, 1 small bottle low-salt soy sauce, 1 small bottle toasted sesame oil and 3 / 4 pound gold or yellow potatoes
Staples: garlic, honey, fat-free, no-salt-added chicken broth, salt and black peppercorns.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author, most recently, of “Delicious One-Pot Dishes,” featuring 60 recipes designed to be stewed, braised, slow-cooked or steamed, each in a single pot. Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com
GARLIC AND GINGER-GLAZED STEAK
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
3 / 4 pound strip steak
2 medium garlic cloves, crushed
2 teaspoons fresh chopped ginger
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon low-salt soy sauce
2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Remove visible fat from steak. Mix the garlic, ginger, honey, and soy sauce together. Heat oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add steak to skillet and brown 3 minutes. Turn and sprinkle cooked side with salt and pepper to taste. Brown second side 3 minutes. Lower heat to medium. Spread garlic mixture over steak and cover with a lid. Cook 3 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees for medium-rare, 160 degrees for medium or 170 degrees for well done. Remove, carve across the grain and serve.
Yields 2 servings.
Per serving: 312 calories (26 percent from fat), 9.1 g fat (2.4 g saturated, 3.5 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 40.2 g protein, 19 g carbohydrates, 0.2 g fiber, 354 mg sodium.
SAUTEED GOLDEN POTATOES
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
3/4 pound gold or yellow potatoes
1 cup fat-free, no-salt-added chicken broth
2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Wash potatoes, do not peel, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Place in a medium-size saucepan with chicken broth and sesame oil. Cover and simmer 15 minutes, or until potatoes are soft and liquid is absorbed. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 169 calories (25 percent from fat), 4.7 g fat (0.7 g saturated, 1.8 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 5.7 g protein, 27.6 g carbohydrates, 2.9 g fiber, 106 mg sodium.
