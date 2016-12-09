Bradenton chefs share their favorite holiday recipes

Looking for a special dish for your holiday table? We asked Bradenton chefs to share some of their favorite recipes.
Roasted Shallot and Bleu Cheese Smashed Potatoes
Recipe from Jamie Gregorich, Manatee County schools culinary instructor and department chair
10 pounds potatoes, washed, large dice
6 shallots, ends cut off and outer skin peeled
4 ounces bleu cheese, or more if you are a cheese fan
1/2 pound unsalted butter, room temperature
1 pint of heavy cream, room temperature
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place unpeeled, diced potatoes in a large stock pot and cover with water, bring to a boil and allow to cook for 20-30 minutes.
While that is cooking roast your shallots, place 1 tablespoon of whole butter in a sauté pan and turn on high heat, just when the butter melts add the whole shallots to the pan with salt and pepper, turn your heat down to med-low allow to brown on one side, shake to turn the shallots over and attempt to achieve a dark brown caramelization on the entire outer surface. Finish in the oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until soft, add more butter if needed.
Crumble bleu cheese.
When shallots are done either chop with a knife and cutting board or use a food processor to chop the shallots, don’t go too far in the processor though you do not want a paste.
When potatoes are fork tender, strain off water.
Place potatoes, bleu cheese, chopped shallots, half the butter and half the heavy cream into a table top mixer (or a bowl if using a hand mixer), mix ingredients until your desired smashed potato consistency, I like mine a little lumpy, dry and buttery because it reminds me of when I was little helping make the smashed potatoes for Christmas eve dinner.
Brioche Ricotta Toast
Use your favorite Texas toast. Top with fresh ricotta and pickled peaches. Garnish with mint. Recipe from the Chiles Restaurant Group.
Pickled peaches:
Sugar 1 1/4 cup
Apple cider vinegar 1 cup
Peaches about 3, peeled and cored
Bring to boil and cook peaches for about 5 minutes depending on firmness (less if fruit is very ripe)
Ricotta:
3 cups whole milk
2 cups cream
1 cup buttermilk
Bring mixture to 185 degrees and turn off heat. Let sit for 10 minutes, then scoop out curds and let them strain on cheesecloth
Swordfish with Tomatoes and Fennel
Growing up in a Sicilian family in North Jersey, we did not celebrate Christmas like most of our neighbors. Sure, we had a Christmas tree, exchanged presents and got into the whole spirit of the holiday, however we didn’t have a large celebratory dinner on Christmas day. We always had egg nog (spiked as we got older) on Christmas morning after opening our presents, but I can’t remember anything special other than that. Christmas Eve, on the other hand was when we feasted. My mother and father would prepare an incredible array of fish, seafood and vegetables that seemed to go on all night. One of the dishes they served was this incredible swordfish dish. If you cannot find swordfish, not only can you replace it with tuna, but the tuna version will also taste great cold the day following Christmas in a toasted baguette with some roasted peppers — Gaetano Cannata, owner of Ortygia Restaurant in Bradenton’s Village of the Arts.
2 swordfish steaks about 1/2-3/4 pounds each
Salt
Fresh cracked black pepper
4 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 clove garlic, sliced thin
1 teaspoon fennel seed
1/2 cup white wine
Dozen whole cherry or grape tomatoes
2 tablespoons julienned fresh basil leaves
Pat the swordfish steaks dry with a paper towel. Season each side with a pinch each of salt and pepper.
Heat pan with the olive over medium heat, then add the swordfish steaks to the skillet and cook until they turn white on the cooked side, about 3 minutes. Turn the steaks over add fennel seed and garlic and cook another minute and a half.
Add the white wine and tomatoes, cover the pan and reduce the heat to a gentle simmer. Cook until the swordfish is easily penetrated with a skewer or fork. Timing will vary depending on the thickness of the steaks — thin steaks may take less than 5 minutes while thicker steaks may take as long as 10 minutes.
Remove the lid and transfer the swordfish to a warm plate. Increase the heat under the skillet to high and cook until the liquid in the pan reduces to a thick sauce. Stir in the basil leaves and pour the sauce over the swordfish steaks.
Filet Mignon en Croute
Recipe by Eric Babb, Freedom Village of Bradenton
1 1/4 pounds beef tenderloin
2 tablespoon black pepper, ground
1 teaspoon butter
1 tablespoon shallots, finely chopped
4 ounces portobello mushrooms
3 tablespoon heavy cream
1 tablespoon sherry wine
1/2 cup red wine
2 tablespoon brandy
1/2 tablespoon parsley, chopped
1/2 teaspoon thyme, fresh, chopped
Pinch salt
Pinch black pepper, ground
1 each puff pastry (size 8x11 inches)
4 ounces creamy brandy peppercorn sauce (see recipe at right)
2 ounces egg wash
Make sure to use choice grade beef tenderloin. Remove from the packaging and place on a cutting board. Using a fillet knife, trim the tenderloin, making sure the fat is completely trimmed from the tenderloin. Season the tenderloin with salt and pepper.
Place the tenderloin on the grill to sear the sides. Brown all sides. Set aside. Melt the butter, add shallots, mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in heavy cream, sherry, red wine, brandy, parsley, thyme, salt and pepper. Hold until use.
On a clean floured surface, place the puff pastry down. Place the tenderloin on the puff pastry. Using the mushroom mixture that was prepared earlier, coat the tenderloin. Wrap the puff pastry around the tenderloin.
Place the tenderloin in puff pastry on a wire rack that is on a baking pan. Make sure all the puff pastry seams are tucked under the bottom of the tenderloin. Brush with an egg wash, coating the puff pastry completely.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the tenderloin in the puff pastry into the oven. Bake the tenderloin for approximately 30 minutes or until the puff pastry is golden brown. Transfer the tenderloin to a cutting board and let it rest for about 10 minutes before slicing.
Slice the tenderloin into proper portions and serve using your choice of garnish with a side order of creamy brandy peppercorn sauce. Shown in photo are cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic and sliced mushrooms. Best served with favorite accompaniments.
Creamy Brandy Peppercorn Sauce
Recipe by Eric Babb, Freedom Village of Bradenton
1/2 teaspoon low sodium beef base
3/4 cup water
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 ounces shallots, raw
1/2 ounces garlic
1/2 teaspoon herb, thyme, fresh
1/2 cup brandy
1 cup heavy whipping cream, liquid
1 tablespoon mustard, whole grain
1/4 cup spices, green peppercorns
1 teaspoon herb parsley, chopped
To prepare broth, add soup base to boiling water and stir until dissolved. Set aside.
In a saucepan, add oil, minced shallots, garlic and thyme. Sweat over medium heat for two minutes. Add brandy and stock. Reduce by half.
Strain the liquid into the saucepan and discard solids. Add cream and grain mustard, and reduce by half again.
As sauce is reduced to a thick consistency, be sure not to reduce too much. Sauce should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. When ready, add green peppercorns and fresh chopped parsley. Serve immediately on the side or over grilled steak. If not served immediately, hold at 140 degrees or higher until service.
Serves 4.
Gluten-free Honey Walnut Cookies
Recipe from Donna Slawsky, Arts & Eats Restaurant and Gallery
2 1/2 cups walnuts, ground
6 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter) or organic unsalted butter melted
1/3 cup honey
1 cup raisins or craisins, chopped
2/3 cup dark chocolate chips
2 tablespoons orange zest
1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
1/4 cup pistachio nuts, chopped almonds, or shelled pistachios
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Use a food processor or blender to
pulse walnuts and grind to a meal texture. Measure walnuts after they’re ground. Transfer to a bowl and add other ingredients. Mix well. Using a tablespoon measure or a melon scoop, form balls from the mixture and flatten on to a greased cookie sheet. Cookies should be separated by about an inch. Bake for 10 minutes or until slightly browned. Let rest for an hour. Enjoy.
Roasted pork leg (Honduran style)
Recipe from Chef Rov Avila, a native of Honduras. Avila is a culinary arts instructor at MTI Culinary Arts and an event chef at the USF Culinary Innovations Lab at Lakewood Ranch
5-7 pound pork leg
1 pound chopped onions
1 pound chopped carrots
1 pound chopped celery
2 green bell peppers (chopped, seeds removed)
2 red bell peppers (chopped, seeds removed
5 cloves of garlic minced
4-5 Red Delicious apples (cored and peeled, medium diced)
1 (10-ounce) can green olives (sliced)
1 quart apple juice (plus additional for basting)
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons dried rosemary
Salt and pepper (to taste)
Clean excess skin off pork leg and season with salt, pepper and rosemary and let rest in a roasting pan at room temperature for 1 hour
Place half the amount of all vegetables (carrots, onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic) and apples (except the olives) in a blender along with the apple juice and the Worcestershire sauce in a food processor or blender and process until the mixture is a finely pureed set aside
Place the remaining vegetables and apples in the pan along with the pork leg and then pour the puree over the leg. Then cover the roasting pan with foil and place the leg in a 350-degree oven and cook a total of 3 to 3½ hours. Cook for the first 2½ hours covered (basting with the additional apple juice every 25-30 minutes) then the final 45 minutes let cook uncovered the pork should reach an internal temperature of 155 degrees.
