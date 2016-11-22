Try a cranberry slump, crisp or cheesecake this Thanksgiving

When it comes to Thanksgiving dessert time, dishes made with pumpkin and apples tend to get all the love.
This makes sense, of course, because both fruits are in season come November, and are inexpensive and standard fare on produce shelves at even the tiniest grocery store. Plus, their preparation is such that even novice cooks find it easy to bake them into pies, cheesecakes and crumbles.
Yet apples and pumpkins aren’t the only seasonal fruit worth exploring during the holiday season. Fresh cranberries are just as plentiful and equally fabulous in fall and winter desserts. And with their jewel-like ruby hue, they’re exceptionally pretty.
This year, why not look beyond the jellied sauce you serve with turkey and turn that extra bag of fresh cranberries into a sweet treat that’s worth lingering over with your after-dinner coffee?
Grown in sandy, acidic soil, cranberries are naturally tart. So tart, you can’t really eat them out of hand like other berries without a pucker. Add a spoonful or two of sugar (or maybe a cup, depending on the recipe) and the fruit isn’t just palatable – it’s delicious, like a grown-up, real food version of SweeTarts candy.
One of my favorite ways to serve cranberries is in a slump, or New England’s version of the French clafoutis. The one-pot dish consists of fruit baked on the stovetop, and then topped with pillowy dumplings that melt into one another as they’re first baked and then steamed to a bubbling finish.
I’m also pretty keen on cranberry desserts that involve some sort of buttery crumble on top, and think cranberries cooked in orange juice and sugar make the perfect topping for a creamy cheesecake.
If you really want to go all out and wow your guests, Alice Water’s Cranberry Upside Down Cake is a total showstopper. It marries a light and buttery white cake with a layer of caramelized cranberries. If you ever needed an excuse to pull Grandma’s antique cake stand out of the china closet, this cake is it. It’s gorgeous, and decadent in a way Thanksgiving desserts call for.
On choosing, storing cranberries
- Look for brightly colored, firm berries; fresh ones bounce when you drop them. Avoid cranberries that look shriveled or have brown spots.
- One 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries yields about 3 cups whole or 2 1/2 cups chopped.
- Don’t rinse until just before using the berries.
- After rinsing, pick out the duds (soft or mushy ones) and remove the stems. White berries are fine to use.
- Store fresh cranberries for up to two months in a tightly-sealed plastic bag in the refrigerator; you also can freeze them for up to a year.
Cranberry Slump
A slump is a New England take on cobbler, and boy is it easy. While there’s dough, no rolling is required and the cranberries topping also is fuss-free. I made it in a large cast-iron skillet but you could also can bake the slump in individual ramekins.
About 6 cups cranberries, rinsed and drained
1 1/2 cups sugar, divided
1 tablespoon grated orange zest
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
Pinch of salt
1 stick cold butter, plus more for greasing
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Combine cranberries with 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup water and orange zest in an ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar, then remove from heat.
Put flour, baking powder, salt and remaining cup sugar in a food processor and pulse once or twice. Cut the butter into 1/4-inch cubes then add it to the mixture and pulse for a few seconds until it’s just combined; you should still see bits of butter. Use a fork to gently mix in the eggs and vanilla, and don’t worry about the dough being perfectly smooth.
Drop dough in heaping tablespoons, spaces as evenly as you can, over the berry mixture and transfer the skillet to the oven. Bake for 15 minutes, then cover loosely with aluminum foil to allow the dough to steam. Bake for another 10 minutes or so, until the berries are bubbling.
Serve hot, warm or at room temperature.
Serves 6 to 8.
“How to Bake Everything: Simple Recipes for the Best Baking” by Mark Bittman (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; October 2016; $35)
Cranberry Upside Down Cake
Why should pineapples have all the topsy-turvy fun? Any seasonal fruit makes for a great upside-down cake, and at Thanksgiving, that just happens to include cranberries. Their tartness pairs perfectly with the sugary caramel topping, and it’s so pretty on a dessert table. Serve it with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
For topping:
4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter
3/4 cup brown sugar
9 ounces (2 1/2 cups) fresh cranberries
1/4 cup fresh orange juice
For batter:
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 eggs, separated
1/2 cup whole milk
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
To prepare topping: Put butter and brown sugar in a 9-inch round cake pan, and put it in the oven. As the sugar dissolves, stir to distribute the mixture evenly over the pan. When the sugar starts to caramelize, remove pan from the oven and allow to cool.
In a small bowl, combine cranberries and orange juice. Toss to coat berries well. Spread berries evenly in pan, and sprinkle with any juice remaining in bowl. Set pan aside, and prepare the cake batter.
To prepare batter: In a large mixing bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
Using an electric mixer, cream butter with sugar until pale, light and fluffy. Add vanilla, and beat in egg yolks one at a time, scraping bowl once or twice. Add flour mixture alternately with milk, ending with dry ingredients. Set batter aside.
Whisk egg whites with cream of tartar just until whites are stiff enough to hold a slight peak. Fold whites into batter 1/3 at a time. Spoon batter into prepared pan, and spread it evenly over cranberries. Bake until top is browned and cake pulls away slightly from edges of pan, 25 to 35 minutes. (Be sure to use a cake tester to make sure it’s completely baked; it should come out clean, with no streaks of batter.) Let cake cool for 15 minutes before turning onto cake plate. Serve with slightly sweetened whipped cream, flavored, if desired, with orange liqueur.
Serves 8.
“The Art of Simple Food” by Alice Waters (Clarkson Potter; 2007)
Apple Cranberry Pomegranate Crisps
Pop these fruit desserts in the oven while you’re clearing the Thanksgiving table, and serve them hot with big scoops of vanilla ice cream. I used 8-ounce jam jars so my portions were not “dainty,” but any deep ramekin would work. Pomegranate arils add a sweet crunch.
For filling:
1 pound tart baking apples, such as Granny Smith (about 3 large)
1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh or frozen cranberries
1/2 cup fresh or frozen pomegranate arils
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon cornstarch
For streusel:
1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) cold, unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
Vanilla ice cream for serving
Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
To make filling: Peel apples, cut the flesh off the core and cut into 1/2-inch chunks. You should have about 3 cups.
In large bowl, toss together apple chunks, chopped cranberries, pomegranate arils, sugar, lemon juice and cornstarch until evenly combined. Pack the mixture into 6 to 8 small 4-ounce heatproof jars, filling the jars to the top. Use your hands to really pack the fruit down; it will reduce as it cooks.
Place jars on rimmed baking sheet and cover loosely with a piece of foil. Bake until fruit is bubbling vigorously, 25 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven and uncover.
To make streusel: In a medium bowl stir together the flour and oats, brown sugar, salt and cinnamon. Add butter pieces and rub them into the mixture with your fingertips until the butter is blended in and the mixture forms large clumps.
When fruit has cooked, divide the streusel evenly among the ramekins, pinching some of it into chunks the size of hazelnuts and leaving the rest loose – don’t pack it down. Bake the crisps until the streusel is golden, 18 to 22 minutes more.
Let crisps cool slightly, then serve warm topped with scoops of vanilla ice cream. They are best shortly after baking when the streusel is crisp, but will keep at room temperature for up to a day, or chilled for 3 days. Reheat in a 350-degree oven before serving.
Makes 6 to 8 dainty servings.
Adapted from “Alternative Baker: Reinventing Dessert with Gluten-Free Grains and Flours” by Alanna Taylor-Tobin (Page Street Publishing, September 2016, $24.99)
Cranberry-Orange Cheesecake
Cheesecake is a classic holiday dessert. This recipe features a spicy gingersnap crust and sugary cranberries on top.
1 3/4 cups ground gingersnaps
1/3 cup unsalted butter, melted
Pinch of salt
3 (8-ounce) bricks Neufchatel (low-fat) cream cheese, softened
1 cup sugar
1 cup Greek yogurt
2 teaspoons. vanilla extract
3 eggs
For cranberry-orange topping
1 cup water (I used orange juice)
1 cup sugar
4 cups (12 ounces) fresh cranberries
Zest of one orange
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Use a food processor to combine ground gingersnaps, butter and salt. Press mixture firmly into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan (or up the sides, if desired). Bake for 10 minutes, then remove and let cool. Reduce oven heat to 325 degrees.
Once pan reaches room temperature, carefully wrap the outside of the pan in 2 layers of heavy-duty foil, being sure that there are no gaps where water could seep through. Place pan in a large roasting dish (or any pan larger than the springform), and bring a tea kettle or pot of water to boil in preparation for the water bath. Set aside.
Using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese on medium speed for 3 minutes until smooth. Add sugar and beat for an additional minute until well blended. Add Greek yogurt and vanilla, and beat for an additional minute, stopping partway to scrape the bottom of the bowl with a spatula. Add eggs, one at a time, beating on low speed after each addition just until blended. Do not overbeat. Pour into crust.
Place double pans in oven on a shelf on the bottom third of the oven. Very carefully use a tea kettle (or large measuring cup) to pour the boiling water in the larger pan to form a water bath around the springform pan, so that it comes up about 1-inch around the springform.
Close oven door, and bake about 1 hour 30 min, or until center is almost set. (The cake should still jiggle ever so slightly.) Turn oven off, and open oven door slightly. Let cheesecake set in oven 1 hour. Remove cheesecake from oven, carefully run a knife around the edges of the cake, and let cool to room temperature. Refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.
Remove springform rim, and top cheesecake with cranberry orange topping just before serving. Store leftover cheesecake in refrigerator in a covered container.
To make topping: Bring water and sugar to boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add cranberries, cover, and cook for about 5 minutes, or until they have all just popped. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature. There will be quite a bit of excess liquid. Use a slotted spoon to transfer cranberries to the top of the cheesecake, and sprinkle with the zest of one orange.
Serves 8 to 10.
Adapted from Gimmesomeoven.com
