7 recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers (beyond the classic sandwich)

Thanksgiving can make for a delicious party but the morning after, well, can pose two headaches. One is the obvious one: Honestly, did you need a third Manhattan, no matter how “perfect” it was? The second, almost as obvious, poses a more challenging question: What do you do with all those leftovers today?
Turkey Hash With Fried Eggs
Ruth Reichl offers a neat idea for an oft-ignored turkey part in her book “My Kitchen Year: 136 Recipes that Saved My Life” (Random House, $35), with a recipe for turkey hash made with a cooked turkey thigh. I haven’t tested the recipe but it seems both simple and forgiving. That’s the magic of any hash – you can tailor it to whatever you have on-hand (You'll notice Reichl doesn’t give exact measurements for the seasonings and leaves it up to you whether to fry three or four eggs.)
4 large Yukon Gold potatoes, boiled, cooled
1 cooked turkey thigh
1 large onion (about 2 cups diced)
Butter
Chili flakes
Salt and pepper
3 or 4 eggs, fried as you like
1. Grate the cold boiled potatoes on the coarsest holes of a box grater.
2. Dice the turkey.
3. Cook the onion in as much unsalted butter as you feel comfortable with (anywhere from 6 tablespoons to a stick) until it’s just fragrant and translucent. (If you want this dish to be spicy, add chili flakes to the mix.) Add the grated potatoes and a big handful of diced cooked turkey, salt and pepper generously, and cook for about 20 minutes, turning now and then, until it turns into a golden brown hash.
4. Divide into 3 or 4 portions and top with a crisp-edged fried egg.
Makes: 3 to 4 servings
Turkey Tacos
12 (6-inch) corn tortillas
2 cups shredded turkey
3/4 cup jarred chunky tomato salsa, plus more for garnishing
4 ribs celery, thinly sliced
1 small can (4 1/2 ounces) chopped green chilies or 2 jalapeno peppers, thinly sliced
1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
3 strips cooked, crisp bacon, crumbled
1/2 cup shredded cheese
1/2 bunch cilantro, coarsely chopped
1. Combine shredded turkey and 3/4 cup salsa in a microwaveable container; heat on high until heated through, 1-2 minutes. Keep warm.
2. Lightly toast tortillas on both sides in a dry skillet over medium heat, about 30 seconds each. Place the tortillas on plates. Divide turkey among tortillas, mounding down the center of each. Top with the celery, chilies, nuts, bacon and cheese.
3. Spoon as much extra salsa as you like over the filling; top with cilantro. Fold tortillas over into a taco form. Serve.
Makes: 4-6 servings
Kale, White Bean And Turkey Soup
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups cooked white beans, or 2 cans (14 ounces each), drained, rinsed
1 quart homemade chicken broth, or low-sodium if canned
3 to 4 cups roughly chopped kale
1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste
1 cup leftover turkey or chicken or cooked sausage, optional
1 small fresh chili pepper, such a fresno or habanero, thinly sliced crosswise
1. Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven or large saucepan; add the garlic. Cook until aromatic, 1 minute. Stir in the beans to coat with the oil.
2. Add the broth and baby kale; season to taste. Cover the pot; cook at a simmer until kale is wilted to your liking.
3. Stir in the turkey, chicken or sausage, if using. (If you choose sausage, cut it in thin slices crosswise.) Add the chili pepper slices. Cook just until heated through.
Makes: 4 servings
Pulled Turkey Sandwiches
Prep School columnist James P. DeWan loves a pulled turkey. He offered this barbecue sauce for tossing with leftover, pulled turkey meat. Serve on your favorite bread with coleslaw.
Basic barbecue sauce:
1 medium onion, cut into small dice
2 tablespoons vegetable oil or bacon fat
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 can (10 1/2 ounces) beef stock or bouillon
1 cup ketchup, tomato sauce or canned tomato puree
6 ounces cider or red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon paprika
1 tablespoon chili powder or cumin
1/2 teaspoon cayenne, optional
1/2 teaspoon salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Cook onions in oil in a large saucepan over medium heat until lightly brown, about 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add remaining ingredients; simmer until reduced to a thick sauce, 45 to 60 minutes. Serve as is or, for a smoother consistency, puree in a blender and pass through a fine mesh sieve.
Makes: about 2 cups
Thai-Style Turkey Curry
8 ounces fettuccine
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
5 green onions, sliced on diagonal
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon Thai green curry paste
1 can (15 ounces) chicken broth
Half of a 15-ounce can coconut milk
2 cups cubed cooked turkey
1 cup each: cubed cooked squash, cooked green beans
1/2 teaspoon salt Grated lemon zest, chopped cilantro, optional
1. Heat a large pot of salted water to a boil; add fettuccine. Cook according to package directions. Drain. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add green onions; cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add garlic; cook, stirring 1 minute.
2. Stir in curry paste; cook 30 seconds. Stir in chicken broth; heat to a boil. Cook 5 minutes to reduce slightly. Stir coconut milk to mix in the cream at the top. Add to skillet. Reduce heat to low; cook 5 minutes. Add turkey, squash, green beans and salt. Cook until turkey is warmed through, 5 minutes. Serve over fettuccine in shallow bowls. Garnish with lemon zest and cilantro.
Makes: 4 servings
Turkey And Olive ‘paella’
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 cup each, chopped: onions, bell peppers
1 1/2 cups short-grain rice
1 teaspoon smoked, hot or sweet paprika
2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) chicken broth
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon saffron threads, optional
Freshly ground pepper
1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes
2 1/2 cups diced leftover turkey or chicken
1 jar (7 1/2 ounces) pitted Spanish green olives, coarsely chopped
1 cup leftover peas, chopped green beans or other vegetable, optional
1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro or parsley
1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Heat olive oil in medium saucepan over medium-high heat; add onions and peppers. Cook, stirring, until lightly colored, about 2 minutes. Stir in rice and paprika; cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add chicken broth, salt, saffron and black pepper to taste. Heat to a boil. Cover; reduce heat to simmer. Simmer until rice is almost tender, about 10 minutes.
2. Spoon rice mixture into a 2-quart casserole dish. Stir in tomatoes, turkey, olives and peas. Bake until rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle each portion with cilantro.
Makes: 6 servings
Open-Face Turkey Sandwich
1 slice crusty country bread or 1 dinner roll, halved
Some leftover turkey, warmed
Cranberry sauce or relish
Turkey gravy, warmed (or make our turkey mushroom gravy)
Fresh parsley sprigs
Assemble: Place bread or split roll on a plate; top with turkey as you like, interspersing pieces or slices with cranberry sauce or relish. Pour a generous amount of gravy over all. Top with parsley. Enjoy hot, with a knife and fork.
Turkey mushroom gravy: Heat 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil in a large skillet; add 2 finely chopped shallots. Season with a pinch of salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until shallots soften, 5 minutes. Add 8 ounces sliced mushrooms. Stir to coat; season with salt. Cook until mushrooms have given up their water and are browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer mushroom-shallot mixture to a bowl. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in the skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons flour, stirring to combine and prevent lumps; cook over low heat until golden brown. Add 2 cups hot turkey broth, stirring to blend; heat to a gentle boil to thicken. Stir in mushroom-shallot mixture and freshly ground pepper to taste; heat through. Taste for seasonings.
Makes: 1 sandwich
