Traditional sides have a place at the table, too

It’s all well and good to prepare new recipes you have come across for the Thanksgiving dinner.
If there’s cranberry relish that calls for whole grain Dijon mustard or smoky dried chipotles, you might feel compelled to make it just to get out of that cranberry sauce rut, where year after year you feature the berries combined with clementines, sugar and walnuts.
But sometimes what we crave is the same-old, same-old routine, even if we have had it umpteen times before. I’m talking about those simple sides that taste just like how Grandma made it.
For something green and snappy, saute tender green beans in olive oil for about 10 minutes, until they are slightly blackened. Then spike them with minced garlic and season with salt and freshly ground pepper, and cook for a few minutes longer. That is all that is needed for this side to get a shout-out.
Sweet caramelized Brussels sprouts also will bring unity among the feasters, and make a believer out of anyone. Combine honey or brown sugar with chopped garlic, crushed red pepper and balsamic vinegar or soy sauce, and then drizzle it over slightly charred sprouts.
Drop slender whole carrots (without the green top) in a pot of boiling water that has brown sugar and butter, so they get coated with a thin glaze. Drain, and garnish the root vegetables with chopped fresh thyme or parsley or dill before serving. The only caveat is that you don’t have to overcook the carrots like Grandma would.
Russet is the way to go when it comes to mashed potatoes. Cook two pounds of spuds in generously salted cold water until they are tender, or for about 45 minutes. Drain and peel before returning them to the saucepan. Add a cup of hot milk (definitely not cold and not even lukewarm) along with a stick of butter. Mash the potatoes the old-fashioned way with a hand masher, and season with salt and pepper to finish the dish. Granted you could also add cream cheese and sour cream and any kind of cheese. But, why? In this case, less is a lot better.
Speaking about potatoes, scalloped potatoes is another way to highlight spuds on the table. Yukon Gold works better here as they are firmer. Thinly slice the potatoes and layer them in a buttered baking dish. In a bowl, stir together whipping cream or a mix of milk and heavy cream, chopped garlic, salt and pepper and pour the mixture over the potatoes. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese 10 minutes into the baking time if you choose, and cook until the potatoes are golden brown on top.
Finally, it cannot be a Thanksgiving feast without corn gussied up in some fashion. There’s always the simple creamed corn where kernels are simmered in whole milk, butter and shallots. Then there are corn pudding renditions. The traditional Southern way is to combine sugar, flour, eggs, whipping cream and butter; a savory pudding mixes sauteed onions and celery with corn kernels, eggs, sour cream, salt and pepper; and in a bread pudding, baguette cubes and Asiago cheese are added to the corn and baked until the top is browned and the custard is set.
When it comes time to giving thanks, just remember to be grateful for tradition.
CORN-ASIAGO BREAD PUDDING
The original recipe called for fresh corn but being November et al, I went with frozen kernels for the obvious reason. I also used skim milk and increased the amount of whipping cream, and it worked just fine. Adapted from “Recipe Revival: Southern Classics Reinvented for Modern Cooks” by editors of Southern Living (Oxmoor House; Oct. 18, 2016; $27.95)
1 cup skim milk
1 1/2 cups whipping cream
3 large eggs
Salt to taste
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 (12-ounce) baguette, cut into 1-inch cubes
4 cups frozen corn kernels, thawed
1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded Asiago cheese
Whisk together milk, whipping cream, eggs, salt and pepper in a large bowl; add the bread, tossing to coat. Let stand 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Stir corn and Asiago cheese into the bread mixture.
Spoon into a well-buttered 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Bake for 45 minutes or until set and golden brown.
Serves 12.
CAST-IRON BLISTERED BRUSSELS SPROUTS
Brussels sprouts are so prep friendly. Trim the tough end and slice the sprout into half lengthwise. Then place it in the pan, with the flat-side facing down, so that it can get charred nicely. “The Southern Vegetable Book” by Rebecca Lang (Oxmoor House; April 2016; $27.95)
1 pound Brussels sprouts
3 tablespoons canola oil
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon hot water
1 tablespoon minced garlic (about 2 cloves)
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1/4 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper
1/2 cup torn fresh mint leaves
Heat 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat for 5 minutes.
Remove outer leaves and stems from Brussels sprouts, and cut in half lengthwise.
Add oil to skillet, and tilt skillet to evenly coat bottom. Place sprouts, cut sides down, in a single layer in skillet.
Cook, without stirring, 4 minutes or until browned. Sprinkle with kosher salt; stir and cook 2 more minutes.
Stir together honey and hot water. Stir garlic, soy sauce, red pepper and honey mixture into sprouts. Stir in mint leaves, and serve immediately.
Makes 4 servings.
CLASSIC PARMESAN SCALLOPED POTATOES
These scalloped potatoes can be assembled first thing in the morning, covered with foil and placed in the refrigerator. Then after being brought to room temperature, it can be baked along with the turkey during its last 1 1/2 hours of roasting. This way the potatoes can be served warm. “The Southern Vegetable Book” by Rebecca Lang (Oxmoor House; April 2016; $27.95)
2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
3 cups whipping cream
1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Layer potatoes in a 13-by-9-inch or 3-quart baking dish.
Stir together cream, parsley, garlic, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Pour cream mixture over potatoes.
Bake for 30 minutes, stirring gently every 10 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese; bake 15 to 20 more minutes or until bubbly and golden brown.
Let stand on a wire rack 10 minutes before serving.
Makes 8 to 10 servings.
Comments