To build a perfect pantry, focus on the essentials

0:38 How to make the perfect mint julep Pause

1:08 St. Patrick's Day cocktails: How to make an Irish Car Bomb

1:25 How to open a bottle of champagne

1:11 Happy 60th birthday Green Bean Casserole!

2:17 Butterball hotline: Saving Thanksgiving for 30 years

5:35 Sen. Marco Rubio pushes for passage of federal Zika funding bill

1:33 Bradenton officials hear latest proposals to develop grocery store site

2:29 Manatee County Commission hears Hurricane Hermine update

1:16 Manatee County Animal Services hopes to clear the shelter this weekend

2:35 Graphic content: Video shows gunfight inside of gun store