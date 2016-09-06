Vintage recipes are making a comeback

Back in June, I wrote about recipes of the ’70s and ’80s making a comeback.
Come back they have, and they brought grandmother’s, great-grandmother’s and even great-great-grandmother’s recipes with them.
Vintage recipes are en vogue. Newspapers, magazines, websites and social media tout vintage recipes with some followers sharing some more than 100 years old.
Today, let’s take a culinary trip through the years.
In 1977, Margaret L. Gutierrez of Biloxi was Mississippi’s finalist in the National Chicken Cooking Contest with her chicken island supreme. The 1976 winner hailed from New Jersey with a dish called sunshine chicken.
I guess the contest liked recipes with tropical or bright names. The recipes, too, are good ones.
Earlier recipes used whatever the home cook had on hand. Dessert recipes from 1929 included jelly pie and potato cake. Again, use what’s available.
That’s a good rule for today’s cooks, too. If they find they are missing an ingredient or two in an interesting recipe, simply substitute with something similar in taste and texture. For instance, if tapioca is needed as a thickening agent in a pie, use corn starch mixed with water. Works the same.
Pantry recipes often turn out to be the best recipes because cooks use the ingredients they and their families like.
Older recipes also have fewer instructions. Cooks were just expected to know what to do with the ingredients.
Readers, I hope you like these vintage recipes. Let me know which ones you try.
Gutierrez’s recipe would be considered a flavorful, healthy recipe today.
Here are two dessert recipes from “Cedar Bayou Missionary Cookbook” in 1929.
Readers, if you have vintage recipes, please send them to me.
CHICKEN ISLAND SUPREME
1 broiler-fryer chicken, cut into parts
3 tablespoons fresh grated ginger root
1 lemon, sliced
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon Ac’cent flavor enhancer
1/2 teaspoon ground mace
3/4 teaspoon curry powder
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 cup Mazola corn oil
3/4 cup water
Place chicken pieces, skin side up, in 1 layer in shallow baking pan. Sprinkle all over with ginger root, lemon, salt, flavor enhancer, mace, curry powder and black pepper. Pour corn oil and water over the seasoned chicken. Bake in a 350-degree oven, covered, for 30 minutes. Remove cover and add more water, if necessary. Continue baking until chicken is well browned, about another 30 minutes or until fork can be inserted with ease. Serve with rice.
— Recipe by Margaret L. Gutierrez from “The Chicken Cookbook 1977 National Chicken Cooking Contest”
The winning recipe from the 1976 chicken contest uses thighs and drumsticks, making it lower in cost.
SUNSHINE CHICKEN
6 broiler-fryer chicken thighs
6 broiler-fryer chicken drumsticks
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon basil
1 teaspoon Ac’cent flavor enhancer
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup ketchup
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup Mazola corn oil
2 cloves garlic, crushed
Sprinkle chicken with salt, basil, flavor enhancer and black pepper. Mix together soy sauce, ketchup, honey, corn oil and garlic. Place chicken skin side up in shallow baking dish. Baste with sauce. Bake in 350-degree oven for 1 hour or until chicken is tender, basting frequently with sauce. Serve with poached oranges and basting sauce mixed with sauce from the poached oranges. Serves 4 to 6.
– Recipe by Thomas C. Parvis of Upper Montclair, N.J. from “The Chicken Cookbook”
POACHED ORANGES
Mix together 3/4 cup water, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 3 tablespoons slivered orange peel. Cook until slightly thickened. Add 3 cups fresh orange section. Cook about 3 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons orange liqueur.
— This recipe is from 1974’s “First Presbyterian Church Cookbook” in Orange, Texas.
The casseroles and salads of the 1970s are some that I still use today. I love this green chili recipe. It’s easy and is great for a potluck or a quick dinner.
GREEN CHILI
Tortilla chips
1 can cream of chicken soup
3 avocados
1/2 pound Monterey Jack cheese
2 cans cooked chicken or 2 cups deboned rotisserie chicken
Green chilies to desired taste
Heat soup, chicken and cheese. Stir in chilies. Layer in baking dish, cheese-chicken mixture, tortillas and avocados. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve with salad and soft tortillas.
The Coast’s old Log House and Friendship House restaurants made a great Italian salad with a homemade dressing and, of course, fresh Gulf shrimp. This dates back to the 1960s, and the dressing was made in large quantities.
LOG HOUSE/FRIENDSHIP HOUSE ITALIAN DRESSING AND SALAD
Garlic Oil:
Handful of garlic cloves in 1 pint of oil overnight
French Dressing:
1/4 cup paprika
1/4 cup salt
5 cups cooking oil
2 cups white vinegar
Mix all dressing ingredients together.
Then add:
1/4 cup mustard
1/2 cup ketchup
1/4 cup lemon juice
Mix well.
Salad ingredients:
Bell pepper
Cucumber
Green onions
Carrots
2-3 boiled eggs, finely chopped
1/2 to 3/4 cup boiled shrimp, finely chopped
Radish
Lettuce
Tomatoes
Olives
Anchovies
Mix bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots, radish, green onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Top with dressing: equal amounts of French dressing first, then garlic oil. Put individual servings on a plate. The add layers of chopped eggs, shrimp, 2 olives and 1 anchovy.
– “From Our House To Yours”
JELLY PIE
1 baked pie crust
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup jelly
4 eggs, separated
1 tablespoon flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
Cream sugar, flour, butter, egg yolks thoroughly. Add this to stiffly beaten egg whites. Pour into baked pie crust in oven a few minutes.
My note: I would think this pie would have been baked at about 325-350 degrees until filling is set.
POTATO CAKE
2 cups sugar
1 cup butter
4 eggs
1 cup mashed potatoes, hot
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup chocolate or cocoa
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 heaping teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon allspice
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 cup chopped nuts
1 cup raisins
Cream sugar and butter, add eggs and beat hard. Then add 1 cup hot mashed potatoes with chocolate melted in them. Add milk then flour with baking powder and spices. Add nuts and raisins with the flour. Bake in 3 layers or in loaf pans, 325 degrees for 1 hour or so or until cake tests done.
