Moms Gear: StyleWï¿½rks tool holder keeps bathroom countertops organized

For bathroom counters swimming in hair styling tools and accoutrements, the styling tool holder from StyleWurks could be a good choice. This holder comes with three cylindrical slots for hair brushes, blow dryers or other tools and a small magnetic pull-out drawer at the bottom that can be used to hold small hair accessories - like your daughter's many hair ties!
The caddy can be placed on the countertop or mounted with a hanger on the back to hang from an object, say a towel rack. It also can be mounted to a wall or interior cabinet door, although these types of mounting accessories are not included. There also is a cord pocket in the back that can be removed by pushing in on both sides and upward, or simply used to store cords or other hair accessories (did I mention hair ties?)
While cords for any blow dryer or styling tool need to be unplugged before these items are placed into the caddy, the holder provides a safe appliance for cooling. That's because stainless steel mesh was used in production on the bottom and sides to help dissipate heat.
The caddy is available for purchase for $19.99 through Bed, Bath and Beyond. It comes in color choices of black or white, brings a professional touch to the bathroom and helps keep countertops more uncluttered and organized. Of course, at 9.75-by-10-by-6 inches in size it also takes up some space on the countertop. And while it is very functional, my only wish is that the hair dryer barrel in the center was just a bit larger to better hold our dryer.
