App review: Swipe left or right to rule the kingdom in funny, simple strategy game

Parents need to know that Reigns is a simple, text-based simulation game where you, as the king, have to make binary decisions about your kingdom. But while this can result in gruesome things happening, such as you being killed, all of the visuals - including any bloodshed - are shown in a blocky, cartoonish way and in still images. Occasionally, choices involve the occult, war, execution, witches, and magic, which might be scary for younger kids. The King can also enjoy a drink now and then, or maybe a game of cards, and also might attract a comely maiden or two. Though available to play on PC, the swiping mechanic is ideal for mobile devices. Read the app's privacy policy to find out about the information collected and shared.
WHAT'S IT ABOUT?
In Reigns, you're the king, and thus have to make lots of decisions. If you make the right ones, long shall you reign. Make bad ones, though, and your people may revolt, or you might die in a plague, or your dog may reveal that he's the Devil and that you sold him your soul. But there isn't a story per se. Instead, you make the story because the game is all about what happens to both you and your kingdom as you play, with the results varying greatly depending on both your choices and random events. As each choice presents itself, you swipe left or right and keep an eye on your religion, military, royal subjects, and money icons to see how your choice impacts your stats. If you don't keep all aspects satisfied, you might have a revolt on your hands. Besides trying to keep your job for as long as you can, you're also given secondary objectives that can include "Meet the witch," and you might even get into a duel. Even when you lose, another reign begins, so there's no real penalty for making choices that lead to destruction.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
Though its controls are limited to just swiping left or right, this humorous, cartoonish game manages to be more involved, engaging, and weirdly funny than more elaborate games. What really makes Reigns so much fun is that it has a Monty Python-esque sense of humor, which make this rather simple game feel like a weird and epic adventure. Because it references execution, witches, werewolves, and the devil, it's best for tweens who will understand the dark humor involved.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 12 and older
Quality: 4 out of 5
Ease of play: 4 out of 5
Violence: 2 out of 5
Sex: 1 out of 5
Language: 0 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 1 out of 5
Consumerism: 0 out of 5
APP DETAILS
Devices: iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Android
Price: $2.99
Release date: August 22, 2016
Category: Simulation games
Size: 93.60 MB
Publisher: Devolver Digital
