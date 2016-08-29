Game review: 'Batman: The Telltale Series,' build your own Batman in dark, gritty adventure

Parents need to know that "Batman ï¿½ The Telltale Series" is a downloadable, episodic adventure game featuring the popular DC Comics superhero in the early days of his career. The game uses a point-and-click style combined with the occasional quick-time event to advance the plot. Players will make choices at key moments, which play out over the course of the entire series. This is a darker story for the Batman franchise and a far cry from the all-ages Caped Crusader that occasionally shows up in cartoons and comic books. Violence in the game is graphic, with plenty of blood and brutal imagery. The game also makes some use of profanity and sexuality, as well as references to drinking and drug use, to ground the story into the grittier side of Gotham City.