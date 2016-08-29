App review: Prisma, super popular photo editor makes creating and sharing art a snap for teens

Parents need to know that Prisma - Art Photo Editor with Free Picture Effects & Cool Image Filters for Instagram Pics and Selfies is a photo-embellishment tool that puts an artistic filter on pictures. From there, teens can share their art via Facebook or Instagram, save it to the camera roll, or share via messaging or other connected social media apps. Terms of use specify it for users ages 13 and up. Teens can just see and save pictures without sharing them, but they should pay attention to privacy details for the apps they share from as well as read the privacy policy for this app. Note that the policy states user content can be shared with affiliates.
WHAT'S IT ABOUT?
With Prisma, teens can use photos from the camera roll or take them in-app, crop or rotate, and then choose which artistic filter to apply. Choose from black-and-white sketches such as "light summer reading," go with a more classic look with "impression," get a little anime with "mononoke," or pick from dozens of other options. Tap the choice, and after a moment of processing, your masterpiece is revealed. Want to try something else? Just tap again. Share photos from within the app via Facebook or Instagram, save them to the camera roll, or share to other installed apps.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
Impressive technology takes social media photos to amazing artistic levels with just a tap. Prisma - Art Photo Editor with Free Picture Effects & Cool Image Filters for Instagram Pics and Selfies is a snap to use but can be slow, with occasional hang-ups: Users will see the triangle logo turn white as the image is processing, but that sometimes just stops or seems to get stuck for a little longer than expected. The results are really cool, even if you have to wait for them, and the style selections range from abstract to modern to mixed media. Though there's nothing iffy about this app, it's still geared to social media sharing, so it's best for those 13 and up. Also, be aware that the developers can share images you create with affiliates for their own purposes, so retaining ownership doesn't necessarily mean retaining total control over your images.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 13 and older
Quality: 4 out of 5
Ease of play: 4 out of 5
Violence: 0 out of 5
Sex: 0 out of 5
Language: 0 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 0 out of 5
Consumerism: 0 out of 5 (Are products/advertisements embedded? Is the title part of a broader marketing initiative/empire? Is the intent to sell things to kids?)
APP DETAILS
Devices: iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Android
Price: Free
Release date: June 24, 2016
Category: Photo & Video
Size: 16.10 MB
Publisher: Prisma Labs, inc.
Minimum software requirements: iOS 8.0 or later; Android 4.1 and up
