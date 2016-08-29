Social Security Q&A: Retirement benefits

Q: I served in the military, and I'll receive a military pension when I retire. Will that affect my Social Security benefits?
A: You can get both Social Security retirement benefits and military retirement at the same time. Generally, we don't reduce your Social Security benefits because of your military benefits. When you're ready to apply for Social Security retirement benefits, go to www.socialsecurity.gov/applyonline. This is the fastest and easiest way to apply. For your convenience, you can always save your progress during your application and complete it later. And thank you for your military service!
