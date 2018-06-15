Celebrate the works of Dorothy Sayers, the master of mysteries, at your Manatee library

This year marks what would have been Dorothy Sayers’ 125th birthday.
Sayers was born in 1893 to Reverend Henry and Mary Sayers. Her father was a minister and headmaster of University Choir School, part of Christ Church College. Her mother was related to Percival Leigh, who was one of the original writers for “Punch” —a magazine that became famous for its humorous and satirical illustrations, which we today call cartoons.
Sayers was a prolific and popular writer, and her most enduring and famous creation was the detective character Lord Peter Wimsey. She was also a noted poet and a student of classical languages.
A translation of Dante’s “Divine Comedy” was left unfinished at her death in 1957 and was completed posthumously using her notes and instructions. She was also a playwright, with works ranging from “Busman’s Honeymoon,” which featured Lord Peter Wimsey, to “The Devil to Pay,” a variation on “Faust.”
If you’re interested in delving into Sayers’ life or want to try some of the Wimsey mysteries, you’ve come to the right place.
In “Three Complete Lord Peter Wimsey Novels,” you are treated to three novels: “Whose Body?” “Murder Must Advertise” and “Gaudy Night.”
Other Wimsey novels at your local library include “Clouds of Witness” and “Thrones, Denominations.”
There are further examples of her Wimsey stories available. “Have His Carcase” is a full-length novel and “In the Teeth of Evidence, and Other Stories” is a collection of stories that feature her final three Wimsey mysteries.
Another one is the novel “The Unpleasantness at the Bellona Club.” Many of the Wimsey novels have been adapted to the movies and television.
If you’re interested in these, check out “Lord Peter Wimsey, Set Two,” which is a collection of television programs originally produced in the 1970s on British television. Actor Ian Carmichael perfectly embodied the personality and quirks of Wimsey in these entertaining mysteries.
The library also has books delving into the writer’s life. Edited by Barbara Reynolds, “The Letters of Dorothy L. Sayers” is a five-volume collection of her correspondence to family, friends and colleagues.
Reynolds was a friend of Sayers and took on the task of completing Sayers’ translation of Dante’s “Divine Comedy,” which Sayers considered her best work. The letters contained reveal her to be a serious, determined and often very funny writer.
In addition, there is also a biography worth checking out — Alzina Stone Dale’s “Maker and Craftsman: The Story of Dorothy L. Sayers.”
Both books also disclose an often difficult life — she was barred from marrying the man she loved, and an illegitimate son, whom she was unable to publicly acknowledge in her lifetime and who was raised by relatives.
Religion also had a profound impact on her life, and she wrote extensively on the subject. Both books provide a wide-ranging portrait of Dorothy Leigh Sayers, and her equally far-ranging writings.
