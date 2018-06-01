Here's how to celebrate 80 years of Superman at your local library

Look up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s the 80th anniversary of Superman.
On April 18, 1938, the Last Son of Krypton made his first appearance in Action Comics and became an instant hit. Created by Jerry Siegel and Joseph Shuster in Cleveland, Superman is one of the most recognizable mainstays of American pop culture.
Superman is faster than a speeding bullet and more powerful than a locomotive and speaks to the American way — he is the ultimate super hero.
Various actors have played Superman; Bud Collyer was the first to play the character on a radio program; Kirk Alyn, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin in movies; and George Reeves, Dean Cain and Tom Welling on television.
Available through the library’s digital resource “Hoopla” is the TV series "Pioneers of Television; Season 3; Superheroes," an Emmy-nominated series narrated by Ryan Seacrest.
Revealed are intriguing behind-the-scene stories and fascinating facts about television shows, featuring in-depth interviews with the superhero stars. The Superheroes series crosses many eras: Superman in the 1950’s, Batman in the 60’s, Wonder Woman and the Incredible Hulk in the 70’s.
"Superman: The Ultimate Guide to the Man of Steel" by Scott Beatty is the comprehensive look at the story of Superman, from his birth on Krypton, his arrival on Earth, his life as a Daily Planet reporter and as the most famous Super hero of all. This guide features beautiful comic book art and facts about the loves and villains of Superman’s world.
"Enemies and Allies" by Kevin Anderson is the thrilling story of the first meeting between the Dark Knight, Batman and Superman, the Man of Steel. As the cold war escalates, the heroes must form an alliance to battle evil and injustice, Lex Luthor, the Soviets and each other. Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen are investigating the rumored crash of a flying saucer and the possibility of interplanetary visitors. Batman and Superman cross paths in this spellbinding story of destiny and duty, history and their lives are changed forever.
"Book of Lies" by Brad Meltzer centers around the world’s most famous murder, when Cain kills Abel. But the Bible never reveals one key detail, the weapon. In 1932, Mitchell Siegel is killed by three gunshots to his chest and the murder weapon was never found.
While mourning his father’s death, his son dreamed of a bulletproof man and created the hero Superman. What does Cain and Superman and two murders committed thousands of years apart have in common? That is the mystery of this utterly intriguing thriller.
Speaking Volumes, written by Manatee County Public Library System staff members, is published each Sunday in the Bradenton Herald.
