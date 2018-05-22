Plenty to celebrate: Birthdays, Mother's Day and a family dinner

To start, happy birthday to my daughter Lovina, who turned 14 on May 18, and to my niece Elizabeth, who turned 25 a day earlier.
We are invited to Elizabeth's parents (sister Liz and husband Levi) home on Saturday for a surprise birthday party. With so much gardening and spring work, it doesn’t look like we will make it. Elizabeth is married to Samuel and has two children, LaRose and Samuel Lee.
I want to add a paragraph that was omitted from my last column. While visiting family, we also stopped in to see Liz and Levi. Their daughter Rosa and her husband Menno have living quarters in the new building beside the house. They have a little boy named Jeremiah.
Daughter Susan and baby Jennifer were with us. Susan and Rosa hadn’t seen each other’s babies before then. Always nice to catch up on the little ones. They grow so fast and are so precious.
Daughter Loretta and special friend Dustin enjoyed the wedding in Andover, Ohio, last week. They (Dustin’s family and Loretta) traveled up to Niagara Falls and enjoyed seeing the beautiful sights. It was Loretta’s first time to see New York (even before I did — smile). They had a nice time and arrived safely back in Michigan on Friday evening.
I hope all moms had a nice Mother's Day, spending it with family. My mother unexpectedly died in 2002.I still miss her so much. I have many precious memories of her.
I started writing this column in 2002 after her passing. She wrote it for 11 years. Rest in peace dear mother — you will always stay close in our hearts. The good example she left makes me want to always try to do my best.
My children all came home for a brunch on Mother’s Day. We had bacon, ham (fresh ham on the grill), eggs, potatoes, sausage gravy, toast, jelly, butter, coffee, milk and juice. Also rhubarb custard pie and peanut butter swirl bars.
Spending time with family is always precious to me. Timothy and Elizabeth left early in the afternoon as his brother’s family was coming to their house for dinner. Mose and Susan were here for an early supper of fried chicken.
Also, daughters Elizabeth and Susan came here for the day. Usually every Wednesday they come home for the day. Daughter Verena, 20, started working for nephew Emanul several weeks ago. She works in the office doing a lot of secretarial work for his woodworking business. She works four days a week and has Wednesdays off. She is glad to be home on the day her little nieces are here to entertain.
It was such a nice day we decided to head to town. We took three buggies and horses. Elizabeth, Susan and baby Jennifer went with Elizabeth’s buggy and horse. Verena, Abigail and I went with our buggy and our horse, Mighty. Loretta, Joseph and Lovina followed with our other buggy and our horse Midnight. We did some shopping and decided to eat at a family restaurant.
Little Abigail had so much fun. Daughter Lovina was glad for a break from her school work. After we were back home Joseph, 15, mowed our yard. The girls took Abigail down to the nearby lake and let her walk in the water. She didn’t want to leave.
Around 5 p.m. Elizabeth and Susan headed for home. The girls made an easy supper of BLT sandwiches and we also had leftover tater tot casserole from the evening before. It was an enjoyable day.
Nephew Henry is home for a couple days. He hurt his foot at work and it is swollen and painful. He went to the doctor and they took an X-ray. He should find out the results soon. I hope it is not broken. He is using a pair of crutches we had and is keeping ice packs on it.
It looks like we are going to have another beautiful day. Laundry and planting more garden is on the list.
God bless all of you.
