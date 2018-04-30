Kathy Griffin is becoming relevant again. She may have Michelle Wolf to thank.

Kathy Griffin is becoming relevant again.
The comedian, whose career was temporarily derailed last year after she held up a severed Donald Trump head for the sake of art, has come to the defense of fellow comic Michelle Wolf.
Wolf, herself, is under fire for a brutal roast of various individuals within the Trump administration during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner on Saturday night.
"The Daily Show" contributor took the most heat for her comments about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, making fun of her smoky eye makeup and likening the spokeswoman's looks to that of a softball coach and villainous Aunt Lydia in "The Handmaid's Tale."
Griffin was quick to tweet out her approval of Wolf's "hilarious and confident" act.
"Stop acting like @michelleisawolf showed up at the playground and started making fun of Sarah Sanders in front of her children,” Griffin wrote in one of her many posts Sunday. “Sarah was there representing Trump, on the dais, at an event with a professional comic who was hired to do a roast.”
The onetime "Suddenly Susan" star also reminded people that busting on Sanders was just a small part of the roast and that many others were taken down.
It will be interesting to see if Griffin tackles the topic next fall when she stops in Miami for her "Laugh Your Head Off" world tour. In promotional materials, the ex "My Life on the D List" star holds up a globe, seemingly mocking the photo shoot with Trump's head.
Tickets to the Sept. 12 show at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts start at $39.50 by calling the box office at 305-949-6722 or booking online at www.arshtcenter.org, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
"Buy a ticket for one of these tour stops and I promise you won't be disappointed," said Griffin in a statement. "You're gonna get the whole story. We will talk about THE photo that sparked a conversation around the world."
Be sure to leave your modesty at home and toughen up your skin.
"My show isn’t for the faint of heart so leave your kids at home," she continued. "My motto is 'Funny First.' But don’t worry, we’ve got some serious smack talking to do about everything and everyone, with love, of course.”
