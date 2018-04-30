IKEA shows off your shoes, skateboards

Leave it to a fashion designer to draft a collection of home goods and accessories that highlights your sneakers and skateboard rather than hiding them in a closet.
"It's an open concept," L.A. designer Chris Stamp said of his new 25-piece limited-edition Spanst collection for IKEA. "Being a sneaker collector myself, I think that if you're spending a lot of money on shoes, they should look good in your space."
Stamp's solution? Display your kicks in clear shoe boxes and stack them on each other to create a uniquely personal arrangement. Equally dramatic are white and black corrugated shoe boxes inspired by shipping containers that come with sticker packs for further self-expression.
Clothing receives similar treatment as see-through mesh wardrobes and stand-alone clothing racks display clothing, footwear and skateboards.
Designed in collaboration with Maja Ganszyniec, Stamp said the collection is designed with urban, active people in mind (which would explain the inclusion of a skateboard, $89.99, indoor basketball hoop, $34.99, and water bottle, $4.99).
The collection also features LED light sticks that can be plugged into a USB cable ($19.99 and $34.99), an armchair ($199), a tall tabletop trestle perfect for deejaying ($249) and Stamp's trademark minimalist black and white T-shirts, hats and hoodies ($6.99 to $24.99).
The collection debuted at the Burbank IKEA and will roll out to other IKEA stores in May. Visit ikea-usa.com or check your local IKEA store for availability.
