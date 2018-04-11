Zoey is a current resident at Bishop Animal Shelter SPCA of Manatee County, but she is ready to come home with the right Bradenton family.
It's National Pet Day! Here's where to adopt in Bradenton

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

April 11, 2018 11:30 AM

Bradenton

April 11 is National Pet Day. If you already have a furry, feathery or scaly friend, today is the day to dote on them. (Bring on the extra pets and treats.)

If not, there are many animals in need of a home locally. Here are a few reputable places to adopt around Bradenton.

No-kill Shelters:

Humane Society of Manatee County

2515 14th St W., Bradenton. 941-747-8808.

Bishop Animal Shelter SPCA of Manatee County

5718 21st Ave W., Bradenton. 941-792-2863.

Little Feet Big Heart Rescue

2803 57th Drive E., Bradenton. 860-372-6455.

Nate's Honor Animal Rescue

8437 Cooper Creek Blvd., Bradenton. 941-747-4900.

Cat Depot

2542 17th St., Sarasota. 941-366-2404.

Lowrider Daschund Rescue of Florida

4501 Manatee Ave W. #289, Bradenton. 941-216-5234.

Other Shelters:

Manatee County Animal Services

305 25th St W., Palmetto. 941-742-5933.

