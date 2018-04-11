It's National Pet Day! Here's where to adopt in Bradenton

April 11 is National Pet Day. If you already have a furry, feathery or scaly friend, today is the day to dote on them. (Bring on the extra pets and treats.)
If not, there are many animals in need of a home locally. Here are a few reputable places to adopt around Bradenton.
No-kill Shelters:
Humane Society of Manatee County
2515 14th St W., Bradenton. 941-747-8808.
Bishop Animal Shelter SPCA of Manatee County
5718 21st Ave W., Bradenton. 941-792-2863.
Little Feet Big Heart Rescue
2803 57th Drive E., Bradenton. 860-372-6455.
Nate's Honor Animal Rescue
8437 Cooper Creek Blvd., Bradenton. 941-747-4900.
Cat Depot
2542 17th St., Sarasota. 941-366-2404.
Lowrider Daschund Rescue of Florida
4501 Manatee Ave W. #289, Bradenton. 941-216-5234.
Other Shelters:
Manatee County Animal Services
305 25th St W., Palmetto. 941-742-5933.
