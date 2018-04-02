Living

Plumber: A walk-in bath can be a good bathing option

By ED DEL GRANDE Tribune News Service

April 02, 2018 04:00 AM

Q: Dear Mr. Del Grande: My husband and I plan to remodel our bathroom to make it age-friendly. Right now we are planning to replace our existing tub with a walk-in shower. But, I do like taking baths and would like some information on the new walk-in baths now available. Can you please tell me your thoughts on walk-in baths?

A: Just like a lot of walk-in shower stalls, most of today's walk-in baths can fit in the same space as a standard tub. This really helps on remodeling costs and cuts down on installation time.

As for the walk-in bath itself, I would recommend a model with the following basic features: Look for a low step-in with a wide door, easy-to-reach handrails and controls, a multi-function hand shower and fast drain technology. For extra options, some models have bubble massage air jets, heated surfaces and generous tub depth.

Bottom line: If you want a tub in your new aging-in-place bathroom, your next step may be installing a walk-in bath.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

