Jazz Appreciation Month: Jazz and Justice

At the Berlin Jazz Festival in 1964, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Jazz speaks for life … Much of the power of our Freedom Movement in the United States has come from this music. It has strengthened us with its sweet rhythms when courage began to fail. It has calmed us with its rich harmonies when spirits were down.” The Smithsonian chose this year’s Jazz Appreciation Month theme of Jazz and Justice to celebrate the “dynamic ways jazz has played a transformative role in social justice, musician’s rights, and equality since its birth in America.”
The history of jazz is suffused with the difficult and diverse experiences of a young country. Spirituals born out of the cruelty of slavery and the meshing of African and European cultural traditions, spurred by immigration to the port city of New Orleans, produced a new type of music that is one of the few genres truly American in origin. Significant works that explore the roots of jazz and its progression are “Jazz” by Gary Giddins, “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka, and the documentary series “Jazz” by Ken Burns. For a broader context, check out “Dream A World Anew: the African American Experience and the Shaping of America” published by the National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened in 2016.
The rise in popularity of blues and jazz in the early 20th century cemented the role of African-American artists in popular culture, and eventually gave an outlet for expressing frustration and anger over discrimination. Pioneers in the jazz world were also often civil rights activists, like Nina Simone. A new children’s biography entitled “Nina” explores the life of the jazz singer and pianist who unapologetically asked for equality in her music.
As the 20th century passed the halfway mark, the civil rights movement came to a tipping point and gained new hope with the leadership of Dr. King and the election of President John F. Kennedy. Read the excellent new book “Kennedy and King: The President, the Pastor, and the Battle over Civil Rights” for insight into that critical time period, and the difficult decisions both of these leaders (and average citizens) had to make for change.
By the late 1960s, jazz had branched out to include free jazz, fusion, and funk from performers like Miles Davis, Sun Ra and Herbie Hancock. This experimentation was perhaps a reflection of optimism for the future. And it has never stopped in the world of jazz. Several years ago, renowned jazz trumpeter Branford Marsalis and singer Harry Connick Jr., both of whom grew up in New Orleans and studied music together, opened the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in Musician’s Village, which was built in the Ninth Ward after Hurricane Katrina, to support local musicians affected by the tragedy, to preserve the culture of New Orleans jazz and offer music training to underserved youth. Listen to all the artists mentioned via our online service Freegal Music. You will be glad you did. Your library is online: www.mymanatee.org/library.
