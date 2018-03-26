Faith may help abused pregnant women

Abuse of another person is done to gain power and control. Many studies point to four factors that may predict violence during pregnancy. They are: a previous history of abuse, stressful life events, unplanned pregnancies, and lack of faith in God or a higher power.
Current studies are finding that 11 percent of pregnant women are abused during pregnancy. Close to 70 percent of those women reported that the man who was the father of their baby was the person who abused them.
Women who have a history of abuse tend to be single, young in age, lack a high school education, smoke, and are considered to be poor. Many of these women miss several prenatal visits due to the fact that they may not have transportation or because they are afraid someone might see the abuse.
Pregnancy is both an emotional and a physical challenge to a woman’s body. When a woman is in a loving supportive relationship, pregnancy is a time of joy for the family. When a woman is in a relationship full of conflict and worry she is at risk for both emotional and physical abuse.
An unmarried woman in an unstable relationship is more susceptible to violence when an unplanned pregnancy occurs. Her intimate partner may resent the added expense of a baby and blame her for any financial difficulties. I have also seen this happen to married women.
There is a growing interest in the impact of religion/spirituality on one’s health. Our universal spiritual needs include the need to love and be loved; the need to forgive and be forgiven; and the need to trust, which promotes meaning and purpose in life. Religion refers to a set of beliefs, rituals and worship practices in which we express our spirituality. Religion and acknowledgment of our spiritual needs impact how we are able to cope with life stresses.
A recently published study of abused women in Alabama found that lack of faith and lower attendance at religious services correlated with higher levels of abuse. The findings of Linda Dunn and Kathryn Oths suggest that faith may help abused pregnant women by acting as a buffer and provide ways for the women to cope with the abuse. People who have faith in God or a higher power and attend religious services regularly have a higher self esteem and a stronger sense of belonging, and thereby are better able to cope with stress.
If you know someone who is an abusive relationship, help them develop a plan of safety. For more information on this topic or if you need to help someone please call HOPE Family Services at 941-755-6805.
Katie Powers, R.N., is a board-certified lactation consultant and perinatal educator at Manatee Memorial Hospital’s Family BirthPlace. Her column appears every other week in Healthy Living. Contact her at katie.powers@mmhhs.com.
Comments