App review: Adobe Spark Video: Movie Maker, teens can create professional-quality video stories

Parents need to know that Adobe Spark Video: Movie Maker is a free, powerful presentation and story creation app. Though a tech-savvy kid could use this app, it does require an account (either social media or Adobe), so it's best for teens to use independently or a kid to use with a parent's help. Teens can use this app to create brief, professional-looking presentations, slideshows, and video trailers for social media, school projects, business promotion, and just for fun. Typed text, voice narration, icons, music, and more can be added to the videos and still images. Projects can be synced across all devices via your Adobe account and shared via social media and websites. Access to premium features require a $9.99/mo. subscription. Read the app's privacy policy to find out about the types of information collected and shared.
WHAT'S IT ABOUT?
To use Adobe Spark Video: Movie Maker first log in with Facebook, Google or sign up for free. Watch the brief video tutorial. View other featured projects on the app for inspiration. To begin a project, select a theme or start from scratch. Add a video or image, and then edit the video to the preferred length. Add text, voice over, icons, music, and more as you create more slides to complete your project. Once you've finished, view what you've created at any stage of the process. Share your project.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
This exceptional video story creator is easy enough for beginners, but it can make anyone look like a pro. Adobe Spark Video: Movie Maker empowers teens (and adults) to make their own videos with text and voice overlays. Users receive plenty of guidance and inspirational examples about how to craft a compelling video story, not just one that looks good (although they look great, too). Adobe Spark Video: Movie Maker is a truly awesome tool for digital storytelling.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 13 and older
Quality: 5 out of 5
Educational value: 4 out of 5
Ease of play: 5 out of 5
Violence: 0 out of 5
Sex: 0 out of 5
Language: 0 out of 5
Consumerism: 2 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 0 out of 5
APP DETAILS
Devices: iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad
Price: Free
Subscription price: subscription for premium features $9.99/mo. to $99.99/year
Release date: March 10, 2018
Category: Productivity
Size: 178.60 MB
Publisher: Adobe
Minimum software requirements: iOS 10.0 or later
