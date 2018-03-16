Celebrating Women’s History Month at the library

Nevertheless, she persisted. The month of March is Women’s History Month in the United States, and traces its origins back to March 1857 when a group of women factory workers in New York City staged a protest over poor working conditions. This corresponds to International Women’s Day on March 8, first observed in 1910 when women in Denmark gathered to protest for equality, including their right to vote, and the right to hold public office.
Although more than 100 years have passed since its first commemoration, International Women’s Day retains its relevance. Today it is a day commemorating the movement for women’s rights, and celebrating the political, social, economic, and cultural achievements of women throughout history. With global women’s activist movements like #metoo and #timesup, there is a strong worldwide momentum against sexual assault and work place harassment. In addition, women are still fighting for equal pay, as men continue to hold more leadership positions, and an economic gender gap remains.
Your local library has a nice collection of books about women who made history, including the bestseller “Hidden Figures: the American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race” (2016) by Margot Lee Shetterly. You can also check out the film version, starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe.
Similarly, “The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women” (2017) by Kate Moore, remembers the young women who toiled away in the radium-dial factories during World War I. “Code Girls: the Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II” (2017) by Liza Mundy chronicles the triumphs of the American women who served the U.S. Army and Navy as code breakers during World War II. In addition, the Manatee County Library System has the biographies of incredible women including Sally Ride, Coretta Scott King, Frida Kahlo, Marie Curie, Sojourner Truth, Princess Diana, and many more.
Never miss a local story.
There are also some wonderful films that focus on the struggle for women’s equality. “Suffragette” (2015), starring Carey Mulligan and Meryl Streep, is a moving drama about the experiences of the suffragettes who risked their lives in early 20th century Britain. Enjoy documentaries? Check out Ken Burns’ Emmy-winning film “Not For Ourselves Alone” (1999), chronicling the story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony. Or, learn about unknown Suffragette hero Inez Milholland in the documentary “Inez Milholland: Forward Into Light” (2016), who in 1916 asked President Wilson, “how long must women wait for liberty?” You can also stream the PBS series “Makers: Women Who Make America” (2013), which describes the enormous contributions both famous and little known women have made that shape the way we live, available through the library via Hoopla.
Kaitlin Crockett is a youth librarian at the Palmetto Library. Speaking Volumes, written by Manatee County Public Library System staff members, is published each Sunday.
Comments