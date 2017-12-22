How to make Valentine's Day roses last longer than ever

An injured Elf on the Shelf got some VIP treatment after it was brought to the emergency unit of a children’s hospital in Orlando, Florida, to get patched up. Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children shared footage of the Elf on the Shelf Sam being wheeled through the hospital on a gurney, after he was brought in following a dog attack. Sam belongs to Jenn Thelan and her daughter Aubrie, who was distraught when she realized Sam had been attacked by the dog.