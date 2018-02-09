Authors share near-death experiences

Wikipedia states that a near death experience is a personal experience associated with death or impending death. Such experiences may encompass a variety of sensations including detachment from the body, feelings of levitation, serenity, security, warmth, the feeling of absolute dissolution, and the presence of a light. Enjoy these and other great books about NDE’s at your Manatee County Library.
▪ “The Boy Who Knew Too Much” by Cathy Byrd is a riveting true story of a young toddler’s past-life memories as baseball player Lou Gehrig. This extraordinary memoir has the power to transform the way you think about life and death and our connections with loved ones.
▪ “Dying to Wake Up” by Rajiv Parti, M.D., is the remarkable true story of Dr. Parti who had a career as the Chief of Anesthesiology at the Bakersfield Heart Hospital in California. During his near-death experience on the operating table, he watched his own operation from the ceiling. When he awoke, he was a new man. He gave away his mansion, quit his career, opened a wellness clinic and changed his relationship with his family. To this day, he still converses with angels and shares their wisdom.
▪ “Heaven is for Real!” by Todd Burpo is a glimpse into heaven. When Colton survived an emergency appendectomy, his family was overjoyed at his miraculous survival. What they weren’t expecting was the extraordinary and beautiful story of their little boy’s trip to heaven. Through a child’s innocence, this remarkable story will forever change the way you think of eternity. This is available in book, on DVD and and through our ebook resources.
▪ “Chasing Heaven” by Crystal McVea is the story of how God called to her, what HE told her and how she found the way to live here on earth. While being treated in the hospital, her heart stopped for nine minutes before the doctors could revive her. In those nine minutes, she went to heaven and stood with God and her life was profoundly changed. Crystal realized that we are meant to have full and meaningful lives while chasing our true heavenly goal and allowing god to direct our lives.
▪ “To Heaven and Back” by Mary C. Neal is the remarkable story of her spiritual journey as she moved from life to death to eternal life, and back again. Mary shares her experiences of heaven, angels and God’s peace, and joy when she comes back to life again in her own modern-day miracle. This story is available as a book and as an audio book.
Cathy Habora is a staff member at the Braden River Branch Library. Speaking Volumes, written by Manatee County Public Library System staff members, is published each Sunday.
