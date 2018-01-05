Adopt these new animal memoirs

Animals are wonderful companions; they can guide us, heal us, protect us and make us laugh. It’s no wonder that animal memoirs are some of the most popular books in the library. Here is a small sampling of some new titles available for checkout.
The recently published, “Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Way Home,” by Mikael Lindnord is the remarkable story of a stray dog in Ecuador who crosses paths with a Swedish extreme-sports team competing in the grueling Adventure Racing World Championship. Lindnord, one of the team members, offered the hungry dog a meatball. This simple act of kindness led to the stray following the athletes. The dog completed the Amazon challenge — 435 miles of jungle, mountains, and rivers – with the team. Lindnord named the dog Arthur and brought him home to Sweden where he now lives with the author and his family.
“Craig & Fred: A Marine, a Stray Dog, and How They Rescued Each Other,” by Craig Rossi tells the story of Sergeant Rossi’s chance encounter with a stray dog in Afghanistan, his determination to bring the dog back to the United States, and the healing power of their bond.
If you were considering a gym membership this year, you may change your mind after reading “Walking with Peety: The Dog Who Saved My Life.” by Eric O’Grey. Severely overweight and dealing with medical problems, O’Grey found that the best prescription to turn his life around was a middle-aged shelter dog. Peety, a border collie mix, was also overweight when he was adopted by the author. O’Grey switched to a plant-based diet and committed to walking Peety 30 minutes twice a day, and within a year they were both back in shape. After Peety passed away in 2015, O’Grey adopted Jake, a Labrador that had been abandoned. The two are now running partners and travel together.
There are some books that feature other animals, such as “Mozart’s Starling” by Lyanda Lynn Haupt. The book interweaves the author’s experiences nurturing a rescued starling named Carmen with the experiences of the composer’s life with a starling he bought home from a Viennese shop in 1784.
Ellie Laks’ rescue of a petting zoo goat named Mary began her motivation to found a sanctuary for abused and forgotten animals — the Gentle Barn. Her book “My Gentle Barn: Creating a Sanctuary Where Animals Heal and Children Learn to Hope,” is a testament to the healing power of animals. The shelter began to host visitors including at-risk kids who became more confident after spending time with the animals.
And just for fun, check out Cynthia L. Copeland’s “Really Important Stuff My Cat Has Taught Me.” You don’t have to be a cat-person to find joy in these hilarious cat photographs which are paired with quotes like Nan Porter’s “If cats could talk, they wouldn’t.”
