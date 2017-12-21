Community calendar: Dec. 22

Email information to calendar@bradenton.com. A list of ongoing classes is available at bradenton.com/living.
General
19th annual Horseshoe Cove Christmas Golf Cart Parade
Bring your chairs, the family and your pets and set up on Caruso Road and State Road 70 at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. Santa and his four reindeer will lead 65 decorated golf carts. They will weave their way from Horseshoe Cove RV Resort through Harborage on Braden River, Westwinds Mobile Home Park and Windmill Mobile Home Park escorted by four Bradenton Police patrol cars. Information: 941 751-3450.
Volunteer drivers needed
iTNSuncoast needs volunteer drivers to provide rides to seniors and adults with vision impairments. Requirement is one or two hours a week. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits will be provided. iTNSuncoast is located at 1704 Honore Ave. N., Sarasota. For detailed information call 941-364-7530 or visit itnsuncoast.org.
Volunteers needed
The Florida Maritime Museum is growing and expanding their educational programming and community outreach and they need your help. Do you have a passion for maritime history and/or small communities? Share that passion by becoming a volunteer at the Florida Maritime Museum. Volunteers are needed in the gift shop, visitor services, grounds, gardening, building maintenance, class assistants, and more. If you have a passion the maritime museum will do its best to find a way to fulfill it. Call the museum today to learn more 941-708-6120.
Historic speaker series
Presented by the Florida Humanities Council in partnership with Manatee Village Historical Park, will showcase five engaging talks on a wide range of topics, including the life and legacy of Seminole Chief Osceola, Florida’s rail and steamboat history, and Florida’s role in the Civil War. Admission to each is free and open to the public. All programs will be hosted at Manatee Village Historical Park (1404 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton).
▪ Jan. 18, 5:30 p.m.: “Florida Transportation History: Planes, Trains & Automobiles (& Steamboats too!)” presented by Dr. Steven Noll. Noll teaches American History at the University of Florida.
▪ Jan. 27, 2 p.m.: “Florida in the Civil War? Believe it!” presented by Eliot Kleinberg. Eliot Kleinberg has served as a reporter for the Palm Beach Post for 30 years, including writing a weekly local history column.
▪ Feb. 8, 5:30 p.m.: “Lighthouses of the Sunshine State” presented by Brendan Burke. Reception with light refreshments to follow. Brendan Burke is a Staff Archaeologist and Logistical Coordinator for the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program.
▪ March 22, 5:30 p.m.: “Doc Anna: Swamp Doctor of Florida” presented by Carrie Sue Ayvar. Carrie Sue Ayvar is a third generation storyteller, dedicated to preserving and promoting the art of storytelling.
No RSVP required, seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Ages 13 and up recommended.
Christmas dinner
The Salvation Army of Manatee County will host its annual Christmas dinner at noon on Dec. 25 at 1204 14th St. W. Bradenton. Visit SalvationArmy.org/Bradenton.
Club meetings
Lakewood Ranch Republican Club
The Lakewood Ranch Republican lunch Jan. 19 features guest speaker, Nick Adams, Australian born, who legally immigrated to the U.S. in 2016. He founded the FLAG (The Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness) and is the author of “Retaking America; Crushing Political Correctness and Green Card Warrier: My Quest for Legal Immigration in an Illegal’s System.” He is a political commentator and a regular on Fox News, C-SPAN and nationally-syndicated radio. The luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Ranch Grill, 14475 S.R.70, Bradenton. Cost $20. RSVP to www.lwrrc.com or sjc@mailmt.com.
NARFE
The Bradenton Chapter 230 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), meets on the second Wednesday of the month (October through May) at Westminster Manor at 1700 21st Ave. West, Bradenton. Lunch is served at noon and is $10. Guest speakers are scheduled for each meeting. Contact information is available through www.narfe.org or by calling 941-735-3399.
Fundraisers
Kidney Bowling Fundraiser
The Eighth Annual Carrie-Kidney Bowling Fundraiser will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at AMF Bradenton Lanes, 4208 Cortez Road, Bradenton. The event is promoting Kidney Awareness in Manatee County. Teams of four are encouraged for the community event but individuals are welcome. Ticket price: $30 adults, $15 children. Free blood pressure checks will be provided by a nurse. For registration and details, send inquires to: caring4carriekidney@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit the National Kidney Foundation.
Dated classes
Basic Fermentation Class
Jillian Ross will teach about Lacto Fermentation, a traditional way that food has been preserved for centuries. Fermented foods are full of probiotics and known to assist in healing digestive issues. The Introduction to Fermentation Class will be held 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 20 at the Florida Folk School at the Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez. There is a registration fee of $20. Register by Jan. 18 at FloridaFolkSchool.org.
Ringling College Lifelong Learning Academy
Registration is open for “Supreme Court: 2017 Cases,” “Symphonic Life,” “iPad for Beginners,” “Aromatherapy,” “20th Century Elections,” and “Quantum Mechanics.” This is only a sampling of the more than 100 in-depth courses offered this winter by Ringling College Lifelong Learning Academy. Classes, lectures, Academy Talks, Einstein’s Circle series and special events are held at the Academy’s interim headquarters at Temple Beth Sholom, 1050 S. Tuttle Ave., Building #1, Sarasota. Classes are also offered at State College of Florida in Lakewood Ranch, The Center of Anna Maria Island, Westminster Towers and Shores in Bradenton, and, new this semester, a lecture series at the Paradise Center on Longboat Key. Weekly classes run two to eight weeks. No refunds on lectures, workshops, or special events; registration is transferrable. To register, visit www.rclla.org or call 941-309-5111.
Ongoing classes
Adult ballet classes
Advanced Intermediate levels, 9:45-11:15 a.m. and Beginner or Brush-Up level at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, Inter/Advanced, 9:45-11:15 a.m. Optional Pointe session 11:30-noon. Wednesday mornings mixed level of Beginners and Elementary level ballet, with optional Pointe following the regular class time of 9:45-11:15 a.m. There will be floor warm-ups, barre, floor cool down and stretch. Classes open to all adults of all ages. $12 a class. Dancing thru the Years is making a special introductory offer to Absolute Adult Beginners of all ages.2726 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-758-5270.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
The center offers weekly health forums, public speaks and more. Zumba and mat Pilates, 10-11 a.m. Thursdays for $10 and Intermediate Bridge Sessions 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays ($10). Reservations are required for all events and classes. All events and classes are held at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key. For details, call 941-383-6493 or email maryannbrady@aginginparadise.org.
Adult skating classes
Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex offers adult Learn-To-Skate classes 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, 12:15-1 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Saturdays, and Tropical Spice on Ice Adults Synchronized Skating practices most Mondays 12:30-2 p.m. Adults-only freestyle sessions are 12:15-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Adult Learn-To Skate classes are $150 a person, once a week for eight weeks. For more information or to schedule a tryout, call Kelly Paige at 941-350-5491 or ellentonice.com.
AARP Driver safety classes
Driver Safety Classes for Manatee County are held monthly at various locations including the public libraries. This is a state-approved safety class and the certificate you receive is good for three years with your insurance company. The class is open to anyone age 50 and older. For registration, cost, schedules and locations call 800-253-2017, ext. 35846.
The Paradise Center
The Paradise Center offers classes for seniors including yoga and meditation, mah jongg, zumba, bridge and more. Reservations are required for all classes. All classes are held at the Paradise Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key. For class details, go to https://theparadisecenter.org, call 941-383-6493 or email maryannbrady@aginginparadise.org.
Anna Maria Island Community Center
The center offers the following classes and workshops at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria: Mah Jongg, Bridge, Watercolor class, Zumba, introduction to Tai Chi, Staying Strong strength training for mature adults, and conversational Spanish. For full class and workshop schedules and cost at https://theparadisecenter.org call 941-778-1908 or islandcommunitycenter.com.
ArtCenter Manatee
ArtCenter Manatee offers classes and workshops at 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. For full class and workshop schedules, call 941-746-2862 or visit artcentermanatee.org.
Adults Only Ballet classes
Dancing Thru The Years is offering adults-only ballet classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students at 2726 Sixth St. W., Bradenton. Classes are Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. All classical ballet levels are taught by Mo Dye. Classes are $12 each. 941-758-5270.
Ballet and dance classes
Allegro Music Academy, 241 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota, offers basic ballet kids ballroom dance classes for children ages 4-7 and 8-18, adult classes, salsa graduation dances, first wedding dance and adult dance fitness. 941-358-8511 or email allegromusic241@aol.com.
Concealed weapons classes
Self Defense Firearms and Hobbies will offer Concealed Weapons Classes at 421 Ninth Ave. W., Palmetto. For a full schedule of classes and cost, call 941-840-1327.
Counted cross stitching
A stitch-in is every first and third Saturday of the month at Cross Stitch Magic, 1222 12th St. W., Bradenton. The meetings are for counted cross stitchers to compare notes and projects. 941-746-4163.
CPR, AED and First Aid Courses
Right on Target Security Academy now offers the Red Cross CPR/AED and First Aid Courses at 3659 Cortez Road, Suite 100, Bradenton. The certification is valid for two years. The academy also offers the state “D” license course for Unarmed Security Officers. For class hours, cost and registration, call 941-737-1727 or email don@rightontargetfts.com.
Dancing Through the Years Adult Ballet Classes
Dancing Through the Years resumes its adult ballet classes, all levels, including pointe, Mondays and Saturdays, at Bradenton Dance & Performing Arts Center, 2726 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, and Wednesday and Friday classes are held at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria Island. Classes are $10-$12. All classes at both locations are accepting beginning to experienced level students. Age range is 18-65. For a complete schedule, hours and location, call 941-779-1108 or 941-758-5270.
English language tutoring
Raymond Rossi, a retired certified English teacher offers tutoring to students in need of increasing their academic levels and to students with special needs, as well as students with average and above average needs at 3711 Fourth Ave. Blvd. E., Palmetto. For rates and details, call 941-730-7179.
English language classes
The Language House offers basic through intermediate level English classes 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 26th St. W. in Palmetto and 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays at the Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton. The classes are free. Registration and information: Alan Gedeon at 941-749-3029, ext. 3662 or Yoshira Castro at 941-722-3333, ext. 6341.
The Folk School at Florida Maritime Museum
The Florida Maritime Museum offers classes at The Folk School on subjects such as jelly making, fermentation, net mending, painting and more. Preregistration for all classes is required. Classes are held at 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120 or email kristin.sweeting@manateeclerk.com. The school is looking for teachers with traditional Florida folk skills.
Firearms Safety Training
Right On Target, a firearms safety training school offers a variety of classes and training options, including concealed carry firearms license courses, security courses, safety training, defense tactics, handcuffing techniques, officer safety, report writing, advanced training and State Security D and G license courses. Cost: $150 for “D” course in June and July only, $225 for “G” course. Most of the courses exceed the State of Florida requirements for the Concealed Carry License. Call for hours and full schedule. All classes are held at Right On Target LLC Training Center, 3659 Cortez Road W., Suite 100, Bradenton. 941-737-1727.
Free boat building classes
Boatworks of Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage (FISH), will offer a free boat building class for beginners, including those who lack skills or confidence 9 a.m. Saturdays 4404 116th St. W., Cortez. If enough people are interested, the class will meet every Saturday. Participants will be able to participate or witness the building of a small plywood boat similar to an Optimist pram, under eight feet. The classes are free. 941-580-1036.
G.T. Bray Recreation Center
G.T. Bray Recreation Center offers the following classes at 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton: Yoga, Yoga-lates for women, and Yoga for Tennis, Pilates, Butts N’ Guts, Spin, Boot Camp, Recess, Water Aerobics, Body Sculpt and Sculpt and Burn, Strength and Length, Zumba, Ballroom Dance and Tennis Stretch. Some classes require membership. Classes are $5 for nonmembers, excludes spin classes on Wednesdays. For a full schedule of classes, hours and prices, call 941-742-5923. ext. 6086.
Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service
The Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service offers a variety of natural tours and educational landscape classes with new topics each month. Unless otherwise noted, all classes are free and at the Manatee Agriculture and Extension Service, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Minimum workshop size is required and size is limited. Registration for all classes, workshops and tours is required. 941-722-4524 or manatee.ifas.ufl.edu.
Palmetto Art Center
Palmetto Art Center offers art and fitness classes at 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, including ceramic art classes, Zumba, tai chi, aerial yoga, Breath and Body and more. For a full schedule of classes, hours and prices, call 941-518-2109.
