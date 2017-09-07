Community calendar

Email information to calendar@bradenton.com. A list of ongoing classes is available at bradenton.com/living.
General
Volunteer drivers needed
iTNSuncoast needs volunteer drivers to provide rides to seniors and adults with vision impairments. Requirement is one or two hours a week. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits will be provided. iTNSuncoast is located at 1704 Honore Ave. N., Sarasota. For detailed information call 941-364-7530 or visit itnsuncoast.org.
Book signing
Latte Luna, 2715 Manatee Ave. W., will present author Brenda M. Spalding 2-4 p.m. Sept. 23. The author will be signing her books and will be available to talk and chat about her journey as a writer. She is a prolific writer with seven children’s books and five mystery/romance novels to her credit. A member of several writer’s organizations in the area and an advocate for children’s literacy. This is a free event, adults and children welcome.
Fundraisers
Affordable Fashion Show and Luncheon
The Bradenton Christian Women’s Connection will host an Affordable Fashion Show and Luncheon 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Carole Bardacos will present “Looking at life through rose colored glasses is not what it’s cut out to be!” Reservations are required by Sept. 1. Cost: $20. Information and reservations: Linda Cilles at 941-750-8786 or Jenny at 941-744-0337 or cwcfl.net.
The Blessing Bag Project
The Blessing Bag Project fundraiser is 6-10 p.m. Sept. 14 at Swordfish Grill, 4628 119th St. W., Cortez. Cost is $75. A Paradise Reality Holmes Beach and North River offices are sponsoring the entertainment. 941-720-1720, theblessingbags@aol.com.
Annual Black and White Ball
The Sarasota Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and the Sarasota-Bradenton Kappa Alpha Psi Project Guide Right, Inc. will host their 34th annual Black and White Ball, beginning with a cocktail reception 7 p.m., followed by dinner Sept. 23 at The Fete Ballroom at Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Tickets: $75. Proceeds will benefit the Chapter’s programs and scholarships efforts. Information: 941-812-8585 or sarasotaalumni.com.
Long Table at the Station
Enjoy a locally inspired, six-course, fine-dining experience with award-winning chefs, fine wines and local craft beer pairings at Bradenton’s longest table, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the downtown Bradenton Transit Station, 601 13th St. W., Bradenton. Long Table at the Station is a purposed-filled culinary production by Realize Bradenton. $175 per person. Proceeds benefit the downtown Bradenton Farmer’s Market. Tickets can be purchased at BradentonLongTable.com. Information: 941-447-9494.
LECOM Student Scholarship Fund Auction and Dinner
LECOM Student Scholarship Fund Auction and Dinner is 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. Individual tickets are $160; $1,600 for a table for 10. All proceeds earmarked for Student Scholarship Fund. Contact Joel Welin, 941-782-5927 jwelin@lecom.edu.
Annual Suncoast Food and Wine Fest
The Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch will host the 16th annual Suncoast Food and Wine Fest 1-4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane, Sarasota. Enjoy an afternoon of samplings and tastings from a large selection of the area’s finest restaurants as well as a variety of fine wines and other beverages Tickets: $80 general admission, $150 VIP. Proceeds will benefit local charitable organizations. Information: suncoastfoodandwinefest.com.
Reunions
MHS Class of 1967
The Manatee High School Class of 1967 is holding its 50th high school reunion the weekend of Oct. 13-14. Friday night’s event is at the Courtyard by Mariott in downtown Bradenton and Saturday night’s event is at the Bradenton Country Club. Special room rates are available at the Marriott. For complete information, including a questionnaire, timing and pricing, email Sue Moran Robertson at susaninstpete@gmail.com.
Dated classes
Adult ballet classes
Adult ballet classes resume Sept. 23. Saturdays Advanced Intermediate levels, 9:45-11:15 a.m. and Beginner or Brush-Up level at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, Inter/Advanced, 9:45-11:15 a.m. Optional Pointe session 11:30-noon. Wednesday mornings mixed level of Beginners and Elementary level ballet, with optional Pointe following the regular class time of 9:45-11:15 a.m. There will be floor warm-ups, barre, floor cool down and stretch. Classes open to all adults of all ages. $12 a class. Dancing thru the Years is making a special introductory offer to Absolute Adult Beginners of all ages. All newbies begin together at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 7 for a one-hour class, and that date, will be free of charge. At the end of that class if you would like to attend the rest of the month, the fee will be $30. 2726 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-758-5270.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
The center offers Zumba and mat Pilates, 10-11 a.m. Thursdays for $10 and Intermediate Bridge Sessions 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays ($10). Reservations are required for all events and classes. All events and classes are held at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key. For details, call 941-383-6493 or email maryannbrady@aginginparadise.org.
The Folk School at Florida Maritime Museum
The Florida Maritime Museum has announced the following class at The Folk School:
▪ Beginning soap making, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 13; $35.
▪ Southwest Florida Folk forum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 16; $25.
▪ Pottery Making Part 1 & 2, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 23; $75.
A fermentation and advanced fermentation class will also be offered. For details call the school.
Preregistration for all classes is required. Classes are held at 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120 or email kristin.sweeting@manateeclerk.com. The school is looking for teachers with traditional Florida folk skills.
Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service
The Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service offers the following variety of educational classes:
▪ Edible Landscaping, 10-11 a.m. Sept. 23; free
▪ Taking the Mystery Out of Micro-Irrigation, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 26; free
▪ Ground Covers, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 28; free
Unless otherwise noted, all classes are free and at the Manatee Agriculture and Extension Service, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Minimum workshop size is required and size is limited. Registration for all classes, workshops and tours is required. 941-722-4524 or manatee.ifas.ufl.edu.
Senior Enrichment Center at Renaissance on 9th
Renaissance on 9th will hosts the following events and classes:
☆Movie & Meal: “Lion,” Sept. 26; $10-$15. RSVP by Sept. 25.
☆Bradenton Dance Party with Reverend Barry & Funktastic Soul, 8-11 p.m. Sept. 29; $20 advance, $25 door.
Other monthly activities include computer lab, book club, political clubs, free services from Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, ballroom dancing with live music, tours of the facility, lunch clubs, and various weekly exercise classes and wellness activities. Unless otherwise noted, reservations are required for all events and classes. Memberships are available. Renaissance is at 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-749-0100 or renaissanceon9th.org.
Ringling College Lifelong Learning Academy
Registration is open for Ringling College Lifelong Learning Academy’s fall semester, which runs Sept. 25-Nov. 17. “The Language of Dance,” “Modern Architecture,” “On the Road Again with Jack Kerouac,” “Ageless Conflicts & Family Strife,” “Beginners Italian,” “The History of Motown” and “iPad Beyond Basics” are only a sampling of the more than 60 in-depth courses offered this fall. Classes, lectures, Academy Talks, Einstein’s Circle series and other events are held at the Academy’s interim headquarters at Temple Beth Sholom, 1050 S. Tuttle Ave., Building No. 1, Sarasota. Classes are also offered at State College of Florida in Lakewood Ranch, The Center of Anna Maria Island, and Westminster Towers and Shores in Bradenton. Weekly classes run two to eight weeks. No refunds on lectures, workshops, or special events; registration is transferable. To register, visit www.rclla.org or call 941-309-5111.
Divorce workshops
Local financial experts, attorneys and divorce therapists unite in helping women navigate the challenges of “untying the know” at their nationally acclaimed Second Saturday Divorce Workshops 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 9 at Modern Wealth LLC, 6710 Professional Pkwy. W., Suite 201B, Sarasota. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Workshops are $45 each and are offered second Saturdays of each month. Information: 941-251-0510 or modern-wealth.com.
GED and Adult ESOL
Adults who want to earn a GED or learn English may enroll with Manatee Technical College. Manatee Technical College is an Official Adult Education ProviderFlorida. The GED Test Preparation and Adult ESOL classes at MTC will start on Sept. 11. Classes are offered day and night at various locations in Manatee County. Online learning is also an option. Interested individuals should complete the online application at http://manateetech.edu/apply-now/ and make an appointment to see a career counselor as quickly as possible. Entrance requirements and deadlines vary by program. In Bradenton, visit MTC’s West Campus at 5505 34th St. W., or call career counselor Jessie Garcia at 941-209-6800, ext. 2246. More information and descriptions of MTC’s adult general education programs can be found at http://manateetech.edu/programs/adult-general-education.
Nutrition lecture
Join The Aesthetic and Wellness Center, 5219 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton, to learn how food sensitivities can disrupt the digestive system, 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 21. Discover how malabsorption of key nutrients can sabotage your weight loss efforts. Natalia Garcia, registered dietitian, and Michael Brigger, certified personal trainer, will discuss and recommend specific micro nutrients and exercises that can help with weight loss and increase energy and vitality. Seating is limited. RSVP by Sept. 19 to 941-749-0741.
Ongoing classes
Adult skating classes
Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex offers adult Learn-To-Skate classes 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, 12:15-1 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Saturdays, and Tropical Spice on Ice Adults Synchronized Skating practices most Mondays 12:30-2 p.m. Adults-only freestyle sessions are 12:15-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Adult Learn-To Skate classes are $150 a person, once a week for eight weeks. For more information or to schedule a tryout, call Kelly Paige at 941-350-5491 or ellentonice.com.
AARP Driver safety classes
Driver Safety Classes for Manatee County are held monthly at various locations including the public libraries. This is a state-approved safety class and the certificate you receive is good for three years with your insurance company. The class is open to anyone age 50 and older. For registration, cost, full schedules and locations call 800-253-2017, ext. 35846.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
Aging in Paradise Resource Center offer the following ongoing classes:
▪ Mat Pilates for seniors, 10-10:45 a.m. Thursdays; $10 per class. Bring yoga mat or towel.
▪ Intermediate bridge sessions, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays; $10 per session. Refreshments will be provided.
Reservations are required for all classes. All classes are held at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key. For class details, call 941-383-6493 or email maryannbrady@aginginparadise.org.
Anna Maria Island Community Center
The center offers the following classes and workshops at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria: Mah Jongg, Bridge, Watercolor class, Zumba, introduction to Tai Chi, Staying Strong strength training for mature adults, and conversational Spanish. For full class and workshop schedules and cost, call 941-778-1908 or islandcommunitycenter.com.
ArtCenter Manatee
ArtCenter Manatee offers classes and workshops at 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. For full class and workshop schedules, call 941-746-2862 or visit artcentermanatee.org.
Adults Only Ballet classes
Dancing Thru The Years is offering adults-only ballet classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students at 2726 Sixth St. W., Bradenton. Classes are Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. All classical ballet levels are taught by Mo Dye. Classes are $12 each. 941-758-5270.
Ballet and dance classes
Allegro Music Academy, 241 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota, offers basic ballet kids ballroom dance classes for children ages 4-7 and 8-18, adult classes, salsa graduation dances, first wedding dance and adult dance fitness. 941-358-8511 or email allegromusic241@aol.com.
Concealed weapons classes
Self Defense Firearms and Hobbies will offer Concealed Weapons Classes at 421 Ninth Ave. W., Palmetto. For a full schedule of classes and cost, call 941-840-1327.
Counted cross stitching
A stitch-in is every first and third Saturday of the month at Cross Stitch Magic, 1222 12th St. W., Bradenton. The meetings are for counted cross stitchers to compare notes and projects. 941-746-4163.
CPR, AED and First Aid Courses
Right on Target Security Academy now offers the Red Cross CPR/AED and First Aid Courses at 3659 Cortez Road, Suite 100, Bradenton. The certification is valid for two years. The academy also offers the state “D” license course for Unarmed Security Officers. For class hours, cost and registration, call 941-737-1727 or email don@rightontargetfts.com.
Dancing Through the Years Adult Ballet Classes
Dancing Through the Years resumes its adult ballet classes, all levels, including pointe, Mondays and Saturdays, at Bradenton Dance & Performing Arts Center, 2726 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, and Wednesday and Friday classes are held at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria Island. Classes are $10-$12. All classes at both locations are accepting beginning to experienced level students. Age range is 18-65. For a complete schedule, hours and location, call 941-779-1108 or 941-758-5270.
English language tutoring
Raymond Rossi, a retired certified English teacher offers tutoring to students in need of increasing their academic levels and to students with special needs, as well as students with average and above average needs at 3711 Fourth Ave. Blvd. E., Palmetto. For rates and details, call 941-730-7179.
English language classes
The Language House offers basic through intermediate level English classes 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 26th St. W. in Palmetto and 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays at the Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton. The classes are free. Registration and information: Alan Gedeon at 941-749-3029, ext. 3662 or Yoshira Castro at 941-722-3333, ext. 6341.
Firearms Safety Training
Right On Target, a firearms safety training school offers a variety of classes and training options, including concealed carry firearms license courses, security courses, safety training, defense tactics, handcuffing techniques, officer safety, report writing, advanced training and State Security D and G license courses. Most of the courses exceed the State of Florida requirements for the Concealed Carry License. Call for hours and full schedule. All classes are held at Right On Target LLC Training Center, 3659 Cortez Road W., Suite 100, Bradenton. 941-737-1727.
Free boat building classes
Boatworks of Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage (FISH), will offer a free boat building class for beginners, including those who lack skills or confidence 9 a.m. Saturdays 4404 116th St. W., Cortez. If enough people are interested, the class will meet every Saturday. Participants will be able to participate or witness the building of a small plywood boat similar to an Optimist pram, under eight feet. The classes are free. 941-580-1036.
G.T. Bray Recreation Center
G.T. Bray Recreation Center offers the following classes at 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton: Yoga, Yoga-lates for women, and Yoga for Tennis, Pilates, Butts N’ Guts, Spin, Boot Camp, Recess, Water Aerobics, Body Sculpt and Sculpt and Burn, Strength and Length, Zumba, Ballroom Dance and Tennis Stretch. Some classes require membership. Classes are $5 for nonmembers, excludes spin classes on Wednesdays. For a full schedule of classes, hours and prices, call 941-742-5923. ext. 6086.
Palmetto Art Center
Palmetto Art Center offers art and fitness classes at 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, including ceramic art classes, Zumba, tai chi, aerial yoga, Breath and Body and more. For a full schedule of classes, hours and prices, call 941-518-2109.
Writer’s workshop
The State College of Florida offers free weekly writer’s workshops 2-4 p.m. Mondays in the Science Building, Room 139 at 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Bring fiction, memoirs, non-fiction, novels, children’s stories, poetry, prose, paranormal, mystery and science fiction. The workshop will provide instant critiquing and sharing of ideas by a group of many published authors, and former members of Recognized Educators and Professionals. The workshop is open to the public. John Garzone at 941-753-8680 or 941-360-2654.
Yoga classes
Weekly yoga classes with instructor Sharon Meier. Bring a yoga mat, water and a block and straps, if you have them. $12 per class. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120. 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
