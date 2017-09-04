Living

Natural soap for baby bottles recalled over bacteria

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 04, 2017 11:21 AM

Bacteria occurs naturally, but bad bacteria isn’t the kind of “natural” people want in their baby products. So Handi-Craft has recalled 23,000 bottles of Dr. Brown’s Natural Bottle & Dish Soap.

“The bottle and dish soap can contain harmful bacteria,” the recall notice admits. “Exposure to bacteria poses a risk of respiratory and other infections in immunocompromised individuals.”

The recall covers lot codes B4062216; B3063016; B3071916; B3072016; B6081016; B2020317; and B1020417. Greenblenz of Auburn Hills, Mich., made the soap, which claims to be made from “100% plant-based ingredients.”

Handi-Craft says consumers should stop using the soap and “bottles and dishes cleaned with the recalled soap should be boiled or sanitized in the dishwasher.”

Handi-Craft is offering only replacement, not a refund in this recall. To discuss that or any other questions about this recall, customers can call 877-962-2525 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 4: It's all about sex

Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 4: It's all about sex 4:47

Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 4: It's all about sex
Food blogger offers simple cantaloupe recipes 1:20

Food blogger offers simple cantaloupe recipes
Hot honey shrimp recipe 2:23

Hot honey shrimp recipe

View More Video