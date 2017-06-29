Community calendar: June 28

Major Productions Studio of Dance, a dance studio in Ellenton, had their youngest team of dancers qualify to attend the Fusion National Dance Competition in Daytona, through regionals back in February. After a successful competition the girls were invited to compete once again for the national title. Although this young team of dancers didn’t win the entire competition, their second place wine was a huge accomplishment for these three girls who have danced less than one year together. Front row, from left, Abigail McNulty, Destiny Connolly, Hayden Schmidt; back row: Tracy Stratman (owner/director) and Sarah Johnson (choreographer/teacher). Information: www.mpstudioofdance.com, 941-586-6238. Provided photo