Community calendar: June 28

Email information to calendar@bradenton.com. A list of ongoing classes is available at bradenton.com/living.
General
Senior Enrichment Center at Renaissance on 9th
Renaissance on 9th will host the following events and classes:
▪ Pancake breakfast: strawberries and cream, 8-10 a.m. June 30. Cost: $5 members, $6 nonmembers. June 30.
▪ Salute to Veterans celebration, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 30. Food and entertainment. Cost: $10.
▪ Book club: James Patterson’s “The Zoo,” 10-11 a.m. July 14. Cost: $2, free for members.
▪ Movie and a meal: “Hidden Figures,” lunch at noon, movie at 1:30 p.m. July 27. Cost: $10 members, $15 nonmembers.
▪ Pancake breakfast: white chocolate and raspberries, 8-10 a.m. July 30. Cost: $4 members, $5 nonmembers.
Other monthly activities include computer lab, book club, political clubs, free services from Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, ballroom dancing with live music, tours of the facility, lunch clubs, and various weekly exercise and wellness activities. Unless otherwise noted, reservations are required for all events and classes. Memberships are available. Renaissance is located at 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-749-0100 or renaissanceon9th.org.
Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service
The UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County will offer three free educational series to help improve relationships. SMART Couples Florida classes are:
▪ “Smart Steps,” a step family workshop designed to help strengthen relationships of couples and their children, including non-custodial parents, 6-8:30 p.m. June 29.
▪ Master Gardener volunteer training class, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 9-Dec. 6. Class fee: $200, includes all workbooks, textbooks, and field trips. Class size is limited, apply by July 3.
A light meal is served at each session. All classes are held at 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Registration and information: 941-722-4524 or smartcouples.ifas/ufl.edu/classesevents/manatee/.
Auditions
The Players Centre for Performing Arts will hold auditions at 838 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, for their 2017-18 Broadway Series season shows “The Will Rogers Follies,” “Moon Over Buffalo,” and “The 1940s Radio Hour,” 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. July 29. Auditioners should come prepared with a one-minute long monologue if it is a straight play. If a musical, a monologue as well as a one-minute song and clothes for movement will be required. Prospective auditioners should sign up by either contacting The Players Box Office at 941-365-2494 or online at theplayers.org and “purchasing a ticket” for the time slot desired from the “buy tickets” tab.
Book news
Local author, Jeff Widmer’s newest novel “Curb Appeal,” the third in a series about detective-turned real estate agent, CW McCoy, is now available online at Amazon, iTunes, Barnes & Noble, Kobo and select bookstores. Information: 570-856-2671 or jeffwidmer.com.
Fundraisers
Rummage sale
Solve Maternity Homes will hold its ninth annual two-day indoors Rummage Sale 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. July 14 and 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 15 at the Parish Center at Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th St. W., Bradenton. Gently used clothing, shoes, books, handbags, artwork, furniture, tools, toys, sporting goods, antiques, linens, dishware, household goods, jewelry and holiday decor can be dropped of for donation between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 8 and between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 10-12. No computers, TVs, sofabeds, or TV wall units. Limited pick up is available for larger items. Proceed of the sale benefits programs of Solve Maternity Home. Information: 941-761-3224.
Dated classes
Adult ballet classes
Adult ballet classes resume full activity now through August 2017 with all levels on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. Advanced level, pointe, intermediate and mixed elementary levels. A Saturday late morning boot camp for all adults, whether beginning or for those returning to ballet. There will be floor warm-ups, barre, floor cool down and stretch. Classes open to all adults of all ages. $12 a class. 2726 Fifth St., Bradenton, 941-758-5270 or 941-779-1108.
Al Katz Center for Holocaust Survivors and Jewish Learning
The Center will host a series of classes on “Jewish Revolts in the Holocaust,” 2 p.m. Wednesdays July 5-26 at 5710 Cortez Road, Bradenton. Cost is $7 per class for adults and $3 per class for students. Reservations are required. Information: 941-313-9239 or alkatzcenter.org.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
The center offers the following events and classes
▪ Learn to play Mah Jongg, 12:30-2:30 p.m. July 11, 18 and 25; $10 per class.
Reservations are required for all events and classes. All events and classes are held at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key. For details, call 941-383-6493 or email maryannbrady@aginginparadise.org.
The Folk School at Florida Maritime Museum
The Florida Maritime Museum has announced the following class at The Folk School:
▪ Pine cone quilting class, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 11;$35 per class.
▪ Crocheting 201, 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays July 11-Aug. 1; $80 each, series of four classes.
▪ Sea shell flowers, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 15; $35.
▪ Cooking class: sustainable Florida seafood with chef Erik Walker, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 22; $65.
▪ Fermented kimchi, 10 a.m.-noon July 29; $35.
▪ Yoga, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays; free will donation.
A fermentation and advanced fermentation class will also be offered. For details call the school.
Preregistration for all classes is required. Classes are held at 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120 or email kristin.sweeting@manateeclerk.com.
Women’s Resource Center
The Women’s Resource Center is offering two new programs: “Get Connected,” facilitated by Dr. Gaye Freedman, is an opportunity for people new to the area, empty nesters and women going through life transitions to meet new friends, learn new skills and explore the community. “What is Causing Me Stress” meets 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays June through July 26 at the Manatee Avenue location and 1-2 p.m. through Aug. 1 at the Tuttle Avenue location. All programs are $2 per session. Registration is required. Information: 941-747-6797 for Bradenton, or 941-366-1700 for Sarasota.
Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service
The Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service offers the following variety of educational classes:
▪ Drought tolerant plants 101, 10 a.m.-noon July 18 at Palma Sola Botanical Gardens, 9800 17th Ave. NW., Bradenton.
▪ Orchid ”make and take,” 10-11:30 a.m. July 19; $20.
▪ Irrigation designing, 10 a.m.-noon July 20 at Palma Sola Botanical Gardens, 9800 17th Ave. NW., Bradenton.
Unless otherwise noted, all classes are free and at the Manatee Agriculture and Extension Service, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Minimum workshop size is required and size is limited. Registration for all classes, workshops and tours is required. 941-722-4524 or manatee.ifas.ufl.edu.
Divorce workshops
Local financial experts, attorneys and divorce therapists unite in helping women navigate the challenges of “untying the know” at their nationally acclaimed Second Saturday Divorce Workshops 9 a.m.-noon July 8 at Modern Wealth LLC, 6710 Professional Pkwy. W., Suite 201B, Sarasota. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Workshops are $45 each and are offered second Saturdays of each month. Information: 941-251-0510 or modern-wealth.com. bbf
Ongoing classes
Adult skating classes
Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex offers adult Learn-To-Skate classes 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, 12:15-1 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Saturdays, and Tropical Spice on Ice Adults Synchronized Skating practices most Mondays 12:30-2 p.m. Adults-only freestyle sessions are 12:15-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Adult Learn-To Skate classes are $150 a person, once a week for eight weeks. For more information or to schedule a tryout, call Kelly Paige at 941-350-5491 or ellentonice.com.
AARP Driver safety classes
Driver Safety Classes for Manatee County are held monthly at various locations including the public libraries. This is a state-approved safety class and the certificate you receive is good for three years with your insurance company. The class is open to anyone age 50 and older. For registration, cost, full schedules and locations call 800-253-2017, ext. 35846.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
Aging in Paradise Resource Center offer the following ongoing classes:
▪ Mat Pilates for seniors, 10-10:45 a.m. Thursdays; $10 per class. Bring yoga mat or towel.
▪ Refresher bridge sessions, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays; $10 per session. Refreshments will be provided.
Reservations are required for all classes. All classes are held at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key. For class details, call 941-383-6493 or email maryannbrady@aginginparadise.org.
Anna Maria Island Community Center
The center offers the following classes and workshops at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria: Mah Jongg, Bridge, Watercolor class, Zumba, introduction to Tai Chi, Staying Strong strength training for mature adults, and conversational Spanish. For full class and workshop schedules and cost, call 941-778-1908 or islandcommunitycenter.com.
ArtCenter Manatee
ArtCenter Manatee offers classes and workshops at 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. For full class and workshop schedules, call 941-746-2862 or visit artcentermanatee.org.
Adults Only Ballet classes
Dancing Thru The Years is offering adults-only ballet classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students at 2726 Sixth St. W., Bradenton. Classes are Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. All classical ballet levels are taught by Mo Dye. Classes are $12 each. 941-758-5270.
Ballet and dance classes
Allegro Music Academy, 241 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota, offers basic ballet kids ballroom dance classes for children ages 4-7 and 8-18, adult classes, salsa graduation dances, first wedding dance and adult dance fitness. 941-358-8511 or email allegromusic241@aol.com.
Concealed weapons classes
Self Defense Firearms and Hobbies will offer Concealed Weapons Classes at 421 Ninth Ave. W., Palmetto. For a full schedule of classes and cost, call 941-840-1327.
Counted cross stitching
A stitch-in is every first and third Saturday of the month at Cross Stitch Magic, 1222 12th St. W., Bradenton. The meetings are for counted cross stitchers to compare notes and projects. 941-746-4163.
CPR, AED and First Aid Courses
Right on Target Security Academy now offers the Red Cross CPR/AED and First Aid Courses at 3659 Cortez Road, Suite 100, Bradenton. The certification is valid for two years. The academy also offers the state “D” license course for Unarmed Security Officers. For class hours, cost and registration, call 941-737-1727 or email don@rightontargetfts.com.
Dancing Through the Years Adult Ballet Classes
Dancing Through the Years resumes its adult ballet classes, all levels, including pointe, Mondays and Saturdays, at Bradenton Dance & Performing Arts Center, 2726 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, and Wednesday and Friday classes are held at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria Island. Classes are $10-$12. All classes at both locations are accepting beginning to experienced level students. Age range is 18-65. For a complete schedule, hours and location, call 941-779-1108 or 941-758-5270.
English language tutoring
Raymond Rossi, a retired certified English teacher offers tutoring to students in need of increasing their academic levels and to students with special needs, as well as students with average and above average needs at 3711 Fourth Ave. Blvd. E., Palmetto. For rates and details, call 941-730-7179.
English language classes
The Language House offers basic through intermediate level English classes 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 26th St. W. in Palmetto and 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays at the Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton. The classes are free. Registration and information: Alan Gedeon at 941-749-3029, ext. 3662 or Yoshira Castro at 941-722-3333, ext. 6341.
Firearms Safety Training
Right On Target, a firearms safety training school offers a variety of classes and training options, including concealed carry firearms license courses, security courses, safety training, defense tactics, handcuffing techniques, officer safety, report writing, advanced training and State Security D and G license courses. Most of the courses exceed the State of Florida requirements for the Concealed Carry License. Call for hours and full schedule. All classes are held at Right On Target LLC Training Center, 3659 Cortez Road W., Suite 100, Bradenton. 941-737-1727.
Free boat building classes
Boatworks of Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage (FISH), will offer a free boat building class for beginners, including those who lack skills or confidence 9 a.m. Saturdays 4404 116th St. W., Cortez. If enough people are interested, the class will meet every Saturday. Participants will be able to participate or witness the building of a small plywood boat similar to an Optimist pram, under eight feet. The classes are free. 941-580-1036.
G.T. Bray Recreation Center
G.T. Bray Recreation Center offers the following classes at 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton: Yoga, Yoga-lates for women, and Yoga for Tennis, Pilates, Butts N’ Guts, Spin, Boot Camp, Recess, Water Aerobics, Body Sculpt and Sculpt and Burn, Strength and Length, Zumba, Ballroom Dance and Tennis Stretch. Some classes require membership. Classes are $5 for nonmembers, excludes spin classes on Wednesdays. For a full schedule of classes, hours and prices, call 941-742-5923. ext. 6086.
Palmetto Art Center
Palmetto Art Center offers art and fitness classes at 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, including ceramic art classes, Zumba, tai chi, aerial yoga, Breath and Body and more. For a full schedule of classes, hours and prices, call 941-518-2109.
Writer’s workshop
The State College of Florida offers free weekly writer’s workshops 2-4 p.m. Mondays in the Science Building, Room 139 at 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Bring fiction, memoirs, non-fiction, novels, children’s stories, poetry, prose, paranormal, mystery and science fiction. The workshop will provide instant critiquing and sharing of ideas by a group of many published authors, and former members of Recognized Educators and Professionals. The workshop is open to the public. John Garzone at 941-753-8680 or 941-360-2654.
Yoga classes
Weekly yoga classes with instructor Sharon Meier. Bring a yoga mat, water and a block and straps, if you have them. $12 per class. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120. 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
