Is home remedy for insomnia hurting wrists?

Q: You have described a method for falling asleep that involves taping a kidney bean to the wrist at the Inner Gate acupressure point. I did this, and it worked! I taped a bean to each wrist, and found I was easily able to get back to sleep after awakening during the night.
After a few days, I began to see a deep, dark bruise on my right wrist where the bean was taped. So I stopped using this method on the right wrist. A few weeks later, I started to see bruising on my left wrist where the bean was taped. So I stopped taping on that wrist.
What’s going on? Is it safe for me to resume the process?
A: It sounds as though you may be especially vulnerable to bruising. Perhaps you are taking aspirin, turmeric, fish oil or something else that increases the risk of bruising or bleeding.
Another possibility is that your tape is too tight. If you are applying the bean the way you would tape a box shut for shipping, you might be overdoing it.
Why not try elastic wristbands (such as Sea-Bands or Travel-Eze) that are sold for motion sickness? They hold plastic buttons in place over the acupressure spot, once positioned, without squeezing the wrist too hard. It’s a little more expensive than your home approach, but it might be safer and more comfortable.
Q: Thank you for writing about nail fungus remedies. I have had fungus on my left big toenail for ages. It was so ugly that I wouldn’t wear sandals.
After I read about over-the-counter remedies like amber Listerine and Vicks VapoRub, I tried them. My fungus is almost cleared up in just a couple of weeks. I’m a very happy person — ready for summer with my lovely toenails.
A: There is limited research on home remedies for nail fungus, but a pilot study showed benefit from daily application of Vicks VapoRub (Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine, January-February 2011). The authors reported that 15 of the 18 participants “had a positive response to the Vicks VapoRub treatment for onychomycosis” (nail fungus).
Readers who would like to learn more about Vicks, Listerine, vinegar soaks and other home remedies for nail fungus will find them in our Guide to Nail Care. It is available as an online resource through www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Q: I have read the comments on raisins and nighttime urination. I am a 68-year-old man in good health, but I had been getting up two or three times a night to pee.
I have now had three of the best nights of sleep I’ve had in several years. I take about 15 raisins an hour before bed. I chew them well and that’s it, a great night’s sleep. Last night I didn’t get up at all. It was wonderful.
Others have talked about weight gain from the raisins. I doubt 10 to 15 raisins will make much of a difference. This whole thing sounds crazy, but I am very encouraged.
A: Three years ago we heard from a reader that eating raisins before bedtime reduced nighttime urination. Since then, we have heard from more than 100 others who have tried this remedy. Many found it helpful, though others got no relief. We have no idea why it might work.
