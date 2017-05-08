Community calendar

Email information to calendar@bradenton.com. A list of ongoing classes is available at bradenton.com/living.
General
Senior Enrichment Center at Renaissance on 9th
Renaissance on 9th will host the following events and classes:
▪ Bridge school, 1-3 p.m. May 11, and 18; $30 members, $38 nonmembers.
▪ Device clinics, 30 min, sessions on phones, tablets, laptops etc., 3:45-4:45 p.m. May 11, 18, and 25; $10, free for members.
▪ Tai Chi for balance, a six week series, 1-2 p.m. Fridays through June 9; $6 members, $18 nonmembers. DVD purchase is required.
▪ MindSet, a 4-part series to exercise your brain, 2-3:30 p.m. May 10, 12, 17, and 19; $25 for four classes, free for members.
▪ Photo management on your smartphone or tablet, 10-11:30 a.m. May 17; $10.
▪ Move and a meal: “Joy,” lunch at noon, movie at 1:30 p.m. May 30; $10 members, $15 nonmembers.
▪ Bingo, 1 p.m. May 26. 25 cents a game.
Other monthly activities include computer lab, book club, political clubs, free services from Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, ballroom dancing with live music, tours of the facility, lunch clubs, and various weekly exercise and wellness activities. Unless otherwise noted, reservations are required for all events and classes. Memberships are available. Renaissance is located at 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-749-0100 or renaissanceon9th.org.
“Historic Preservation 101”
Learn what historic preservation is at Manatee Village Historical Park’s “Historic Preservation 101” presented by Dr. Linda Stevenson, adjunct professor for the University of Florida’s Historic Preservation Program 5:30 p.m. May 15 at 1404 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Admission is free. Information: 941-749-7165 or .
Book news
Book signing and presentation
New York Times bestselling author Lisa Unger will speak to the Sarasota Fiction Writers 6 p.m. May 10 at Selby Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota. Unger will discuss how to stoke the fires of creativity and how to keep them burning when it comes to writing. Following the talk, Unger will sign copies of her novels. Her books will be available for sale at the meeting. The event is free and open to the public. Information: occasionalcliche@gmail.com.
Inspirational author speaking event
Solve Maternity Homes invites all ladies to “The Gift - Honoring Motherhood,” 8:30 a.m.-noon May 20, an inspirational speaking event with author, speaker and early childhood specialist, Carol McCloud, at the Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Also on the program is local licensed clinical psychologist, Dr. Patricia Dixon. Registration is $10 and includes continental breakfast, lunch at noon and a swag bag with a free copy of McCloud’s book, “Have You Filled a Bucket Today? A Guide to Daily Happiness for Kids.” Information: 941-748-0094 or solvehomes.org.
Fundraisers
Boat Tour
A fundraising boat trip sponsored by Paradise Boat Tours will be 3 p.m. May 11. Participants can enjoy a 90-minute adventure through the pristine inter-coastal waterways aboard a specious catamaran. The event is a unique opportunity to explore Florida’s coastal heritage. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and drinks aboard. Tickets: $30 adults, $25 senios, $20 children ages 11 and younger. All proceeds will benefit the Florida Maritime Museum. Reservations and information: 941-708-6120 or paradiseboattours.com.
Relay For Life
Relay For Life of Bradenton and The Beaches will celebrate cancer survivors and caregivers 6:30 p.m. May 12 at Bayshore High School, 5401 34th St. W., Bradenton. The Survivor’s Victory Lap will be followed by the caregivers, who will join their survivor on the second lap. Survivors will receive a free t-shirt and goody bag and will be treated to a meal. There will be entertainment and prizes. Registration and information: Nancy Ambrose at 941-518-4431 or relayforlife.org/bradentonandbeachesfl.
Annual Dick Vitale Gala
The V-Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, and ESPN Hall of Fame sportscaster Dick Vitale are proud to announce the 12th annual Dick Vitale Gala, featuring a star-studded evening honoring coaches Brian Kelly (Notre Dame football), Bob Huggins (West Virginia men’s basketball) and ESPN’s Chris Berman, all coming together to raise money for children battling cancer. $1,000. Ritz-Carlton, 1111 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Sarasota. Registration and information can be found at jimmyv.org/vitale. 6:30 p.m. May 12.
Goodwill and Art Center Sarasota’s annual MASHterpieces art exhibition
An auction reception for the fourth annual MASHterpieces art exhibition, an eclectic and entertaining art exhibition of artwork created using second-hand goods, will be 6-8 p.m. June 8 at Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Ten area businesses will be competing against each other to showcase their creativity and their green business practices. The public can bid on the artwork and, additionally, over the course of the exhibition which runs May 25-June 30, visitors can vote, for a $1 donation, for their favorite artwork. Funds from the sale of artwork and voting will benefit both Goodwill Sarasota and Art Center Sarasota. Information: 941-355-2721 or 941-365-2032.
Chefs Cooking For Kids
Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast for a culinary extravaganza “Chefs Cooking For Kids” 6-9 p.m. June 1 at IMG Academy Golf and Country Club, 4350 El Conquistador Pkwy., Bradenton. The event will feature leading local chefs and restaurants offering delicious culinary samples. There will be an auction and life music. Tickets: $75. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast. Information 941-746-7000 or bbbssun.org/events.
Red Carpet Event: Movie premiere of Wonder Woman
The premiere of the movie “Wonder Woman” will begin with a pre-party 5:30 p.m. followed by the movie, June 2, at Cinebistro, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. There will be hors d’oeuvres, prize drawings, paparazzi/photobooth, popcorn and a silent auction. Tickets: $75. Proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee. Information: Dana Gerling at dlaganella@gerlinglawgroup.com.
Jewelry Fashion Show and Luncheon
The Bradenton Christian Women’s Connection will host a jewelry fashion show and luncheon 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 8 at Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Debi Richards will present “Mirror, mirror on the wall.” Cost: $20. Reservations are required by June 1. Information: 941-750-8786 or cwcfl.net.
Selah Freedom “Sail Into Freedom”
The public is invited to be inspired by the mission of Selah Freedom while enjoying nature’s beauty of a brilliant sunset and the tranquil sound of the ocean at “Sail Into Freedom” 6-8 p.m. June 15 at the Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Featured guest will be Dr. Jason Quintal. Tickets: $75. Proceed will benefit the programs of Selah Freedom. Information: 941-677-8840 or selahfreedom.com.
Dated classes
Adult ballet classes
Adult ballet classes resume full activity now through August 2017 with all levels on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. Advanced level, pointe, intermediate and mixed elementary levels. A Saturday late morning boot camp for all adults, whether beginning or for those returning to ballet. There will be floor warm-ups, barre, floor cool down and stretch. Classes open to all adults of all ages. $12 a class. 2726 Fifth St., Bradenton, 941-758-5270 or 941-779-1108.
Tobacco Free Florida Classes: The Cost of Smoking
The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County will offer a class “The Cost of Smoking” 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at DOH-Manatee and Gulfcoast South AHEC, 410 Sixth Ave. E., Bradenton, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 10 at Manatee Memorial Hospital, 206 Second St. E., Bradenton, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11 at Blake Medical Center, 2020 59th St. W., Bradenton. The class will provide tools and services available to Manatee County residents who want to quit smoking. Tobacco Free Worksites will provide details about the Quit Your Way program and how tobacco users can enroll. Information: 941-748-0747 or healthmanatee.org.
Classical Guitar
Local classical guitarist Alexander Gater will give a solo recital and conduct a free beginner clinic in classical guitar technique 6 p.m. May 13 at the Keyboards and More Music Store, 3611 First St., #520, Bradenton. Students of all ages are welcome. Information: 941-746-1414.
The Folk School at Florida Maritime Museum
The Florida Maritime Museum has announced the following class at The Folk School:
▪ Lightship basket weaving, 2-3 p.m. May 13; $20.
▪ Advanced fermentation class, 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 17; $35.
▪ Learn how to make pasta, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 23; $35.
▪ Learn how to make soap, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 26; $35.
▪ Basic fermenting class, 10 a.m.-noon June 3; $20.
▪ Advanced fermenting class, 10 a.m.-noon June 17; $35.
▪ Yoga, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays; free will donation.
Preregistration for all classes is required. Classes are held at 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120 or email kristin.sweeting@manateeclerk.com.
Women’s Resource Center
The Women’s Resource Center is offering two new programs: “Get Connected,” facilitated by Dr. Gaye Freedman, is an opportunity for people new to the area, empty nesters and women going through life transitions to meet new friends, learn new skills and explore the community and is offered 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through June 6 at 1962 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. The “Challenge” program is facilitated by Dr. Ellen Akhavein, and is divided into six units. The first unit “Who Am I,” meets 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 7 at 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton and 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays through June 6 at 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. The second unit “What is Causing Me Stress” meets 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays June 21-July 26 at the Manatee Avenue location and 1-2 p.m. June 20-Aug. 1 at the Tuttle Avenue location. All programs are $2 per session. Registration is required. Information: 941-747-6797 for Bradenton, or 941-366-1700 for Sarasota.
Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service
The Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service offers the following variety of educational classes:
▪ Master Gardeners educational stroll, 9-11 a.m. May 13. Rivervierw Pointe Preserve/DeSoto National Memorial, 8250 Desoto Memorial Hwy., Bradenton.
▪ Worm composting, vermicomposting, 10 a.m.-noon May 20; $50.
▪ Salad table gardening, 10-11:30 a.m. May 24.
▪ Master Gardeners educational stroll, 9:30-11 a.m. May 20. Rye Preserve, 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish.
Unless otherwise noted, all classes are free and at the Manatee Agriculture and Extension Service, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Minimum workshop size is required and size is limited. Registration for all classes, workshops and tours is required. 941-722-4524 or manatee.ifas.ufl.edu.
Divorce workshops
Local financial experts, attorneys and divorce therapists unite in helping women navigate the challenges of “untying the know” at their nationally acclaimed Second Saturday Divorce Workshops 9 a.m.-noon May 13 at Modern Wealth LLC, 6710 Professional Pkwy. W., Suite 201B, Sarasota. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Workshops are $45 each and are offered second Saturdays of each month. Information: 941-251-0510 or modern-wealth.com.
Ongoing classes
Adult skating classes
Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex offers adult Learn-To-Skate classes 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, 12:15-1 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Saturdays, and Tropical Spice on Ice Adults Synchronized Skating practices most Mondays 12:30-2 p.m. Adults-only freestyle sessions are 12:15-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Adult Learn-To Skate classes are $150 a person, once a week for eight weeks. For more information or to schedule a tryout, call Kelly Paige at 941-350-5491 or ellentonice.com.
AARP Driver safety classes
Driver Safety Classes for Manatee County are held monthly at various locations including the public libraries. This is a state-approved safety class and the certificate you receive is good for three years with your insurance company. The class is open to anyone age 50 and older. For registration, cost, full schedules and locations call 800-253-2017, ext. 35846.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
Aging in Paradise Resource Center offer the following ongoing classes:
▪ Zumba for beginners, 10-10:45 a.m. Thursdays; $10 per class.
▪ Refresher bridge sessions, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays; $10 per session.
▪ Mat Pilates for beginners, 10-10:45 a.m. Thursdays; $10 per class.
▪ ACBL open pairs duplicate bridge games, 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays; $11 per game, snacks included.
Reservations are required for all classes. All classes are held at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key. For class details, call 941-383-6493 or email maryannbrady@aginginparadise.org.
Anna Maria Island Community Center
The center offers the following classes and workshops at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria: Mah Jongg, Bridge, Watercolor class, Zumba, introduction to Tai Chi, Staying Strong strength training for mature adults, and conversational Spanish. For full class and workshop schedules and cost, call 941-778-1908 or islandcommunitycenter.com.
ArtCenter Manatee
ArtCenter Manatee offers classes and workshops at 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. For full class and workshop schedules, call 941-746-2862 or visit artcentermanatee.org.
Adults Only Ballet classes
Dancing Thru The Years is offering adults-only ballet classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students at 2726 Sixth St. W., Bradenton. Classes are Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. All classical ballet levels are taught by Mo Dye. Classes are $12 each. 941-758-5270.
Ballet and dance classes
Allegro Music Academy, 241 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota, offers basic ballet kids ballroom dance classes for children ages 4-7 and 8-18, adult classes, salsa graduation dances, first wedding dance and adult dance fitness. 941-358-8511 or email allegromusic241@aol.com.
Concealed weapons classes
Self Defense Firearms and Hobbies will offer Concealed Weapons Classes at 421 Ninth Ave. W., Palmetto. For a full schedule of classes and cost, call 941-840-1327.
Counted cross stitching
A stitch-in is every first and third Saturday of the month at Cross Stitch Magic, 1222 12th St. W., Bradenton. The meetings are for counted cross stitchers to compare notes and projects. 941-746-4163.
CPR, AED and First Aid Courses
Right on Target Security Academy now offers the Red Cross CPR/AED and First Aid Courses at 3659 Cortez Road, Suite 100, Bradenton. The certification is valid for two years. The academy also offers the state “D” license course for Unarmed Security Officers. For class hours, cost and registration, call 941-737-1727 or email don@rightontargetfts.com.
Dancing Through the Years Adult Ballet Classes
Dancing Through the Years resumes its adult ballet classes, all levels, including pointe, Mondays and Saturdays, at Bradenton Dance & Performing Arts Center, 2726 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, and Wednesday and Friday classes are held at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria Island. Classes are $10-$12. All classes at both locations are accepting beginning to experienced level students. Age range is 18-65. For a complete schedule, hours and location, call 941-779-1108 or 941-758-5270.
English language tutoring
Raymond Rossi, a retired certified English teacher offers tutoring to students in need of increasing their academic levels and to students with special needs, as well as students with average and above average needs at 3711 Fourth Ave. Blvd. E., Palmetto. For rates and details, call 941-730-7179.
English language classes
The Language House offers basic through intermediate level English classes 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 26th St. W. in Palmetto and 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays at the Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton. The classes are free. Registration and information: Alan Gedeon at 941-749-3029, ext. 3662 or Yoshira Castro at 941-722-3333, ext. 6341.
Firearms Safety Training
Right On Target, a firearms safety training school offers a variety of classes and training options, including concealed carry firearms license courses, security courses, safety training, defense tactics, handcuffing techniques, officer safety, report writing, advanced training and State Security D and G license courses. Most of the courses exceed the State of Florida requirements for the Concealed Carry License. Call for hours and full schedule. All classes are held at Right On Target LLC Training Center, 3659 Cortez Road W., Suite 100, Bradenton. 941-737-1727.
Free boat building classes
Boatworks of Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage (FISH), will offer a free boat building class for beginners, including those who lack skills or confidence 9 a.m. Saturdays 4404 116th St. W., Cortez. If enough people are interested, the class will meet every Saturday. Participants will be able to participate or witness the building of a small plywood boat similar to an Optimist pram, under eight feet. The classes are free. 941-580-1036.
G.T. Bray Recreation Center
G.T. Bray Recreation Center offers the following classes at 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton: Yoga, Yoga-lates for women, and Yoga for Tennis, Pilates, Butts N’ Guts, Spin, Boot Camp, Recess, Water Aerobics, Body Sculpt and Sculpt and Burn, Strength and Length, Zumba, Ballroom Dance and Tennis Stretch. Some classes require membership. Classes are $5 for nonmembers, excludes spin classes on Wednesdays. For a full schedule of classes, hours and prices, call 941-742-5923. ext. 6086.
Palmetto Art Center
Palmetto Art Center offers art and fitness classes at 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, including ceramic art classes, Zumba, tai chi, aerial yoga, Breath and Body and more. For a full schedule of classes, hours and prices, call 941-518-2109.
Writer’s workshop
The State College of Florida offers free weekly writer’s workshops 2-4 p.m. Mondays in the Science Building, Room 139 at 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Bring fiction, memoirs, non-fiction, novels, children’s stories, poetry, prose, paranormal, mystery and science fiction. The workshop will provide instant critiquing and sharing of ideas by a group of many published authors, and former members of Recognized Educators and Professionals. The workshop is open to the public. John Garzone at 941-753-8680 or 941-360-2654.
Yoga classes
Weekly yoga classes with instructor Sharon Meier. Bring a yoga mat, water and a block and straps, if you have them. $12 per class. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120. 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
