Madison, an 11-year-old mixed breed dog is looking for a home. She weighs 59 pounds and is very sweet. Her adoption fee at Bishop Animal Shelter is $60; Tuesday the fee is half price and if you’re 60 years old or older the fee is $6.
Madison, an 11-year-old mixed breed dog is looking for a home. She weighs 59 pounds and is very sweet. Her adoption fee at Bishop Animal Shelter is $60; Tuesday the fee is half price and if you’re 60 years old or older the fee is $6. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com
Madison, an 11-year-old mixed breed dog is looking for a home. She weighs 59 pounds and is very sweet. Her adoption fee at Bishop Animal Shelter is $60; Tuesday the fee is half price and if you’re 60 years old or older the fee is $6. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Living

Pets of the week: May 6

May 05, 2017 4:23 PM

These pets are available for adoption at Bishop Animal Shelter is at 5718 21st Ave. W., Bradenton. Information: 792-2863 or www.bishop-spca.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning

Make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning 2:17

Make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning
Review | MTV's Siesta Key Episode 1 - Reality show or a super long commercial? 6:18

Review | MTV's Siesta Key Episode 1 - Reality show or a super long commercial?
How many tacos did Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut throw down to win at Taco Throwdown 7? 1:37

How many tacos did Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut throw down to win at Taco Throwdown 7?

View More Video