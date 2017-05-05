Pets of the week: May 6

Madison, an 11-year-old mixed breed dog is looking for a home. She weighs 59 pounds and is very sweet. Her adoption fee at Bishop Animal Shelter is $60; Tuesday the fee is half price and if you’re 60 years old or older the fee is $6. Tiffany Tompkinsttompkins@bradenton.com
These pets are available for adoption at Bishop Animal Shelter is at 5718 21st Ave. W., Bradenton. Information: 792-2863 or www.bishop-spca.org.
Mojo is a 3-year-old domestic short hair cat. His adoption fee at Bishop Animal Shelter is $60; Tuesday the fee is half price and if you’re 60 years old or older the fee is $6. Tiffany Tompkinsttompkins@bradenton.com
