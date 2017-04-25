Community calendar

Email information to calendar@bradenton.com. A list of ongoing classes is available at bradenton.com/living.
General
Senior Enrichment Center at Renaissance on 9th
Renaissance on 9th will host the following events and classes:
▪ Matter of Balance, practical strategies to reduce the fear of falling, 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays through May 3; $10, free for members.
▪ Bridge school, 1-3 p.m. May 4, 11, and 18; $30 members, $38 nonmembers.
▪ Device clinics, 30 min, sessions on phones, tablets, laptops etc., 3:45-4:45 p.m. May 4, 11, 18, and 25; $10, free for members.
▪ MindSet, a 4-part series to exercise your brain, 2-3:30 p.m. May 10, 12, 17, and 19; $25 for four classes, free for members.
▪ Move and a meal: “Joy,” lunch at noon, movie at 1:30 p.m. May 30; $10 members, $15 nonmembers.
▪ Bingo, 1 p.m. May 26. 25 cents a game.
▪ Tai Chi for balance, a six week series, 1-2 p.m. Fridays May 5-June 9; $6 members, $18 nonmembers. DVD purchase is required.
Other monthly activities include computer lab, book club, political clubs, free services from Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, ballroom dancing with live music, tours of the facility, lunch clubs, and various weekly exercise and wellness activities. Unless otherwise noted, reservations are required for all events and classes. Memberships are availalble. Renaissance is located at 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-749-0100 or renaissanceon9th.org.
Bluegrass jam session and fiddle clinic
Local teacher and bluegrass artist Debra Zanders will host a bluegrass jam session and fiddle clinic 7 p.m. May 1 at the Keyboards and More music store, 3611 First St., Bradenton. All ages and abilities are welcome. Admission is free. Information: 941-746-1414 or keyboardsandmore.com.
Community Awareness Program
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. will host a community awareness program “Comfort to the Caregiver,” presented by Julie C. Downing of Caregivers’ Comfort Creations LLC, 10 a.m.-noon May 6 at Church of Christ, 201 MLK Dr. E., Bradenton. The event is free and open to the public. Information: 941-708-3059.
“Historic Preservation 101”
Learn what historic preservation is at Manatee Village Historical Park’s “Historic Preservation 101” presented by Dr. Linda Stevenson, adjunct professor for the University of Florida’s Historic Preservation Program 5:30 p.m. May 15 at 1404 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Admission is free. Information: 941-749-7165 or .
Book news
Book release
Syndicated columnist and prolific Amish recipe author Lovina Eicher released her first solo cookbook “The Essential Amish Cookbook: Everyday Recipes from Farm and Pantry.” The book is available for purchase from Herald Press at 800-245-7894 or at HeraldPress.com, Amazon.com, and other online sources.
A Night of Poetry
A night of poetry with award-winning poet and novelist Piero Rivolta, 7-9 p.m. April 26 at Four Pillars, San Marco Plaza, 8209 Nature’s Way, Suite 221, Lakewood Ranch. Reservations are required. Cost: $15. Information: 941-373-3955 or fourpillarsflorida.com.
Dated classes
Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service
The Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service offers the following variety of educational classes:
▪ Irrigation with water conservation in mind, 10 a.m.-noon April 26.
▪ Worm composting for kids, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29.
▪ Marine fisheries regulations, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 5.
▪ Creating mobile container gardens, hands-on workshop, 10 a.m.-noon May 6; $15.
▪ Master Gardeners educational stroll, 9-11 a.m. May 13. Rivervierw Pointe Preserve/DeSoto National Memorial, 8250 Desoto Memorial Hwy., Bradenton.
▪ Worm composting, vermicomposting, 10 a.m.-noon May 20; $50.
▪ Salad table gardening, 10-11:30 a.m. May 24.
▪ Master Gardeners educational stroll, 9:30-11 a.m. May 20. Rye Preserve, 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish.
Unless otherwise noted, all classes are free and at the Manatee Agriculture and Extension Service, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Minimum workshop size is required and size is limited. Registration for all classes, workshops and tours is required. 941-722-4524 or manatee.ifas.ufl.edu.
The Folk School at Florida Maritime Museum
The Florida Maritime Museum has announced the following class at The Folk School:
▪ Basic knot tying class, 10-11 a.m. April 29; $15.
▪ Basic fermentation class, 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 3; $20.
▪ Lightship basket weaving, 2-3 p.m. May 13; $20.
▪ Advanced fermentation class, 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 17; $35.
▪ Learn how to make pasta, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 23; $35.
▪ Yoga, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays; free will donation.
Preregistration is required. Classes are held at 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120 or email kristin.sweeting@manateeclerk.com.
Boating Class
The Manatee Sail and Power Squadron will host “America’s Boating Course,” 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 29 at the Elks Lodge, 4611 Fourth Ave. E., Palmetto. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Cost: $40 a person or $50 for two members of the same family sharing a textbook. Refreshments and lunch will be served. Information: 941-518-3071 or email lyb204@gmail.com.
Teen Court/Teen Court Too Attorney Training
The Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller will host a Teen Court/Teen Court Too Attorney Training program 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29 for youth in our community at Palmetto Historical Park, 515 10th Ave. W., Palmetto. Participants can learn and gain legal and judicial system knowledge, learn life skills like public speaking and will receive training from practicing attorneys on courtroom decorum, questioning, objecting and code of conduct. For information contact Sue Lockliear at sue.lockliear@manateeclerk.com or Rina Madrid at rina.madrid@manateeclerk.com.
Divorce workshops
Local financial experts, attorneys and divorce therapists unite in helping women navigate the challenges of “untying the know” at their nationally acclaimed Second Saturday Divorce Workshops 9 a.m.-noon May 13 at Modern Wealth LLC, 6710 Professional Pkwy. W., Suite 201B, Sarasota. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Workshops are $45 each and are offered second Saturdays of each month. Information: 941-251-0510 or modern-wealth.com.
Fundraisers
Rock & Roll Over
Motorworks Brewing will host “Rock & Roll Over” noon-8 p.m. April 30 at 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, featuring a silent auction and live music by Kim Betts and Gamble Creek Band, St. Sita Chamber and more. Dogs will be available for adoption. Proceeds will benefit Forget-Me-Not Rescue Center. Information: 941-209-5913 or motorworksbrewing.com.
Inaugural Lip Sync Battle
The Young Professionals Networkis will be hosting the inaugural YPN Lip Sync Battle 5:30-9 p.m. May 2 at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. The battle will feature eight competitors who will be judged on memorization of lyrics, creativity and choreography. The show will be hosted by Will Luera, director of improvisation at Florida Studio Theatre. Tickets: $30, includes a free drink and light bites. Proceeds will benefit Heroes Welcome Home. Information: email ypn@myrasm.com or myrasm.com/ypn.
Veterans Awards Luncheon
Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast will honor five veterans at a Tribute to Veterans awards luncheon at noon May 3 at The Francis, 1289 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. The luncheon will also benefit programs and services provided to local veterans by JFCS through its Operation Military Assistance Program. Luncheon: $45. Reservations are required. Information: 941-366-2224 or jfcs-cares.org.
Global Serve International Banquet and Silent Auction
Global Serve International invites the public to “Glory of the Impossible,” beginning with a cocktail at 6 p.m. followed by a complimentary dinner and and program May 5 at Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club, 8801 Stoneybrook Blvd., Sarasota. Guest speaker will be Dr. Justin Holcomb. All proceeds will benefit Global Serve International’s Global Ministry Fund. Reservations are required, call 941- 220-3112 or visit globalserveint.org/banquet.
Big Cat Habitat “Jungle Jam”
Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary will host “Jungle Jam,” a musical fundraiser, 5:30-9 p.m. May 6 at 7101 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota. The fundraiser will feature a silent auction, close-up encounters with exotic animals, music by Lonnie Battistini, Elaine Emminger, Greg Reiter and Maiden Cane. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets: $25, VIP tickets are $100. Proceeds will benefit an animal clinic and private sanctuary for young, senior and sick animals. Information: 941-371-6377 or bigcathabitat.com.
Fundraising Boat Tour
A fundraising boat trip sponsored by Paradise Boat Tours will be 3 p.m. May 11. Participants can enjoy a 90-minute adventure through the pristine inter-coastal waterways aboard a specious catamaran. The event is a unique opportunity to explore Florida’s coastal heritage. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and drinks aboard. Tickets: $30 adults, $25 senios, $20 children ages 11 and younger. All proceeds will benefit the Florida Maritime Museum. Reservations and information: 941-708-6120 or paradiseboattours.com.
Relay For Life
Relay For Life of Bradenton and The Beaches will celebrate cancer survivors and caregivers 6:30 p.m. May 12 at Bayshore High School, 5401 34th St. W., Bradenton. The Survivor’s Victory Lap will be followed by the caregivers, who will join their survivor on the second lap. Survivors will receive a free t-shirt and goody bag and will be treated to a meal. There will be entertainment and prizes. Registration and information: Nancy Ambrose at 941-518-4431 or relayforlife.org/bradentonandbeachesfl.
Annual Dick Vitale Gala
The V-Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, and ESPN Hall of Fame sportscaster Dick Vitale are proud to announce the 12th annual Dick Vitale Gala, featuring a star-studded evening honoring coaches Brian Kelly (Notre Dame football), Bob Huggins (West Virginia men’s basketball) and ESPN’s Chris Berman, all coming together to raise money for children battling cancer. $1,000. Ritz-Carlton, 1111 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Sarasota. Registration and information can be found at jimmyv.org/vitale. 6:30 p.m. May 12.
Chefs Cooking For Kids
Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast for a culinary extravaganza “Chefs Cooking For Kids” 6-9 p.m. June 1 at IMG Academy Golf and Country Club, 4350 El Conquistador Pkwy., Bradenton. The event will feature leading local chefs and restaurants offering delicious culinary samples. There will be an auction and life music. Tickets: $75. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast. Information 941-746-7000 or bbbssun.org/events.
Jewelry Fashion Show and Luncheon
The Bradenton Christian Women’s Connection will host a jewelry fashion show and luncheon 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 8 at Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Debi Richards will present “Mirror, mirror on the wall.” Cost: $20. Reservations are required by June 1. Information: 941-750-8786 or cwcfl.net.
Selah Freedom “Sail Into Freedom”
The public is invited to be inspired by the mission of Selah Freedom while enjoying nature’s beauty of a brilliant sunset and the tranquil sound of the ocean at “Sail Into Freedom” 6-8 p.m. June 15 at the Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Featured guest will be Dr. Jason Quintal. Tickets: $75. Proceed will benefit the programs of Selah Freedom. Information: 941-677-8840 or selahfreedom.com.
Ongoing classes
Adult skating classes
Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex offers adult Learn-To-Skate classes 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, 12:15-1 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Saturdays, and Tropical Spice on Ice Adults Synchronized Skating practices most Mondays 12:30-2 p.m. Adults-only freestyle sessions are 12:15-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Adult Learn-To Skate classes are $150 a person, once a week for eight weeks. For more information or to schedule a tryout, call Kelly Paige at 941-350-5491 or ellentonice.com.
AARP Driver safety classes
Driver Safety Classes for Manatee County are held monthly at various locations including the public libraries. This is a state-approved safety class and the certificate you receive is good for three years with your insurance company. The class is open to anyone age 50 and older. For registration, cost, full schedules and locations call 800-253-2017, ext. 35846.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
Aging in Paradise Resource Center offer the following ongoing classes:
▪ Zumba for beginners, 10-10:45 a.m. Thursdays; $10 per class.
▪ Refresher bridge sessions, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays; $10 per session.
▪ ACBL open pairs duplicate bridge games, 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; $11 per game, snacks included.
Reservations are required for all classes. All classes are held at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key. For class details, call 941-383-6493 or email maryannbrady@aginginparadise.org.
Anna Maria Island Community Center
The center offers the following classes and workshops at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria: Mah Jongg, Bridge, Watercolor class, Zumba, introduction to Tai Chi, Staying Strong strength training for mature adults, and conversational Spanish. For full class and workshop schedules and cost, call 941-778-1908 or islandcommunitycenter.com.
ArtCenter Manatee
ArtCenter Manatee offers classes and workshops at 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. For full class and workshop schedules, call 941-746-2862 or visit artcentermanatee.org.
Adults Only Ballet classes
Dancing Thru The Years is offering adults-only ballet classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students at 2726 Sixth St. W., Bradenton. Classes are Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. All classical ballet levels are taught by Mo Dye. Classes are $12 each. 941-758-5270.
Ballet and dance classes
Allegro Music Academy, 241 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota, offers basic ballet kids ballroom dance classes for children ages 4-7 and 8-18, adult classes, salsa graduation dances, first wedding dance and adult dance fitness. 941-358-8511 or email allegromusic241@aol.com.
Concealed weapons classes
Self Defense Firearms and Hobbies will offer Concealed Weapons Classes at 421 Ninth Ave. W., Palmetto. For a full schedule of classes and cost, call 941-840-1327.
Counted cross stitching
A stitch-in is every first and third Saturday of the month at Cross Stitch Magic, 1222 12th St. W., Bradenton. The meetings are for counted cross stitchers to compare notes and projects. 941-746-4163.
CPR, AED and First Aid Courses
Right on Target Security Academy now offers the Red Cross CPR/AED and First Aid Courses at 3659 Cortez Road, Suite 100, Bradenton. The certification is valid for two years. The academy also offers the state “D” license course for Unarmed Security Officers. For class hours, cost and registration, call 941-737-1727 or email don@rightontargetfts.com.
Dancing Through the Years Adult Ballet Classes
Dancing Through the Years resumes its adult ballet classes, all levels, including pointe, Mondays and Saturdays, at Bradenton Dance & Performing Arts Center, 2726 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, and Wednesday and Friday classes are held at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria Island. Classes are $10-$12. All classes at both locations are accepting beginning to experienced level students. Age range is 18-65. For a complete schedule, hours and location, call 941-779-1108 or 941-758-5270.
English language tutoring
Raymond Rossi, a retired certified English teacher offers tutoring to students in need of increasing their academic levels and to students with special needs, as well as students with average and above average needs at 3711 Fourth Ave. Blvd. E., Palmetto. For rates and details, call 941-730-7179.
English language classes
The Language House offers basic through intermediate level English classes 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 26th St. W. in Palmetto and 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays at the Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton. The classes are free. Registration and information: Alan Gedeon at 941-749-3029, ext. 3662 or Yoshira Castro at 941-722-3333, ext. 6341.
Firearms Safety Training
Right On Target, a firearms safety training school offers a variety of classes and training options, including concealed carry firearms license courses, security courses, safety training, defense tactics, handcuffing techniques, officer safety, report writing, advanced training and State Security D and G license courses. Most of the courses exceed the State of Florida requirements for the Concealed Carry License. Call for hours and full schedule. All classes are held at Right On Target LLC Training Center, 3659 Cortez Road W., Suite 100, Bradenton. 941-737-1727.
Free boat building classes
Boatworks of Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage (FISH), will offer a free boat building class for beginners, including those who lack skills or confidence 9 a.m. Saturdays 4404 116th St. W., Cortez. If enough people are interested, the class will meet every Saturday. Participants will be able to participate or witness the building of a small plywood boat similar to an Optimist pram, under eight feet. The classes are free. 941-580-1036.
G.T. Bray Recreation Center
G.T. Bray Recreation Center offers the following classes at 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton: Yoga, Yoga-lates for women, and Yoga for Tennis, Pilates, Butts N’ Guts, Spin, Boot Camp, Recess, Water Aerobics, Body Sculpt and Sculpt and Burn, Strength and Length, Zumba, Ballroom Dance and Tennis Stretch. Some classes require membership. Classes are $5 for nonmembers, excludes spin classes on Wednesdays. For a full schedule of classes, hours and prices, call 941-742-5923. ext. 6086.
Palmetto Art Center
Palmetto Art Center offers art and fitness classes at 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, including ceramic art classes, Zumba, tai chi, aerial yoga, Breath and Body and more. For a full schedule of classes, hours and prices, call 941-518-2109.
Writer’s workshop
The State College of Florida offers free weekly writer’s workshops 2-4 p.m. Mondays in the Science Building, Room 139 at 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Bring fiction, memoirs, non-fiction, novels, children’s stories, poetry, prose, paranormal, mystery and science fiction. The workshop will provide instant critiquing and sharing of ideas by a group of many published authors, and former members of Recognized Educators and Professionals. The workshop is open to the public. John Garzone at 941-753-8680 or 941-360-2654.
Yoga classes
Weekly yoga classes with instructor Sharon Meier. Bring a yoga mat, water and a block and straps, if you have them. $12 per class. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120. 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
