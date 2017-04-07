Like it or loathe it, April is Mathematics Awareness Month

Let’s face it. You probably either understand math or you don’t. The Manatee County Public Library System has a wealth of math-related resources to help you better comprehend math and perhaps even be inspired by it.
April is Mathematics and Statistics Awareness Month. Begun in 1986, its goal is to increase public understanding of and appreciation for mathematics. Learn more at mathstatmonth.org/mathstatmonth/msamhome.
You can learn or “brush up” on mathematics in a variety of ways at the library. Find books on mathematics, arithmetic, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, calculus and statistics using the online catalog at manatee.polarislibrary.org. Math books can be found beginning in the 510 Dewey Decimal area.
If you can’t get to a library or are concerned about overdue fines, then the library’s “LearningExpress Library” database is tailor-made for you. Click on the “Research & Learning” button on the library’s website (www.mymanatee.org/library), click “Databases,” and click “All Databases by Title.” Scroll down to and click “LearningExpress Library.” You can access this database either in a Manatee County Public Library or remotely with your library card. You will find eBooks, computer courses, and tutorials on all aspects of mathematics from elementary, middle school, high school, and college, as well as math skills for adults.
The recent film “Hidden Figures,” about the African American women mathematicians who worked at NASA during the Space Race, is based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Margot Lee Shetterly. (The book itself is available in various formats, but you may have to wait a little while for it because so many people want to read it.)
“Math Goes to the Movies” by Burkard Polster and Marty Ross, is based on the authors' own collection of more than 700 mathematical movies and includes more than 200 illustrations including screenshots from movies like “Good Will Hunting,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “Stand and Deliver,” “Pi,” and even “Die Hard with a Vengeance.”
In “Thinking in Numbers: On Life, Love, Meaning, and Math” author Daniel Tammet uses anecdotes, everyday examples, and ruminations on history, literature, and more to share his unique insights and delight in the way numbers, fractions, and equations underpin all our lives. The complexity of snowflakes, why time seems to speed up as we age, and whether there is such a thing as an average person, are all thought-provoking topics examined in this engaging book.
A “stand-up mathematician,” Matt Parker’s vastly entertaining, “Things to Make and Do in the Fourth Dimension,” is filled with captivating games, puzzles, and activities and entices the reader to find pleasure in math at all levels, inviting us to relearn what may have baffled us in school and have fun doing it.
