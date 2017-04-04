Royal Sara-Mana Club will hold its 51st Debutante Cotillion April 8

The Royal Sara-Mana Club, Inc., presents its 51st Debutante Cotillion at 7:30 p.m. April 8 at Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. This year, seven young ladies from Manatee County will be presented. The theme this year is “Conquering the Future with Grace and Beauty.”
Yuneke Eustache
Yuneke Eustache, 16, is the daughter of Gabner and Wendie Eustache of Bradenton. She is a junior at Braden River High School where she is an Honor Student. Yuneke is active in school as a member of the track team and is a regular volunteer for the front office. She is equally active in the community where she continues to volunteer her services in the elementary schools in the District and local Charity 5K runs. Yuneke enjoys playing the piano, and writing and will continue her pursuit of the Arts and her ambition to become a screen writer upon graduation.
Gabryelle Francois
Gabryelle Francois, 16, is the daughter of Guy and Fabienne Franḉois of Palmetto FL.
She is a junior at Southeast High School where she is a High Honor student with perfect attendance. Gabryelle is active in the Speech and Debate club, Key Club, National Honor Society, Junior Advisory Board, Book Club, Spanish Club, Equal Society, and Future Business Leaders of America. She is a member of First Biblical Church of Palmetto where she is secretary of the youth and sings in the choir.
Upon Graduation, Gabryelle will continue her education at the University of Pennsylvania as she pursues her career in Journalism and Law. Gabryelle enjoys playing the piano and reading in her spare time.
Zytavia Johnson
Zytavia Johnson, 18, is the daughter of Roderick and Roslyn Lindsey of Bradenton. She is a senior at Horizon Academy High School where she is a High Honor student. Zytavia is a member of Mt. Carmel Church where is she is the youth choir leader. Her ambition is to be a fashion designer. She also works part-time as a hostess in a restaurant. She will continue her education at State College of Florida and then University of Central Florida to major in African-AmericanhHistory.
Rukiya Leverett
Rukiya Leverett, 19, is the daughter of Mary Leverett of Bradenton and Nicki Davis of Lakeland. She is a freshman at State College of Florida where she is studying engineering technology. She will continue her college education at the University of Central Florida in the Industrial Engineering Program with a focus on manufacturing engineering. Rukiya is an honor student who also participates in cross country track, drama, Technology Student Association (TSA), and National Honor Society. Rukiya is a member of Bryant Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Sarasota where she ushers.
Detaria McCullough
Detaria McCullough, 17, is the daughter of Sharon and Theodore McCullough of Palmetto. She is a junior at Palmetto High School where she is High Honor student. She plans to continue her education after graduation from high school. Her ambition is to pursuit a career as a medical doctor.
Amari Newell
Amari Newell, 16, is the daughter of Erika Williams and Ahmad Newell of Palmetto. She is a junior at Palmetto High School where she is participates in Avid club, HOSA and is on the tennis Ttam. She has been a High Honor Roll student since ninth grade. Amari is a member of St. John Missionary Baptist where she ushers. She is active in her community with Boys & Girls Club as a mentor, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., as a Archonettes Youth Group member helping with highway clean-up projects, toys for tots and an Avid mentor. Amari plans to attend Florida State or Florida Gulf Coast University to focus on a nursing career. Her ambition is to become a nurse anesthetist.
Marquia Walker
Marquia Walker, 17, is the daughter of Dr. Aquilla McGuire-Mays and her husband Mr. Kenric Mays of Ellenton and father Marc Walker of Bradenton. She is a senior at Southeast High School where she participates in the international baccalaureate program. Marquia attends church. She participates in many activities at school and the community such as: SGA President (student government association), Southeast High School Varsity Cheer Captain, track and field, travel lacrosse club (Soul Lacrosse of Tampa), member of National Honor Society, Delta GEMs, Duke TIPs, National Youth Leadership Initiative-Drug Free Manatee, Feed the Needy, Hats and Scarves for Pediatric Cancer patients, Hygiene Products for Cyesis and HOPE family services, Salvation Army Bell Ringing and Adopt-A-Family. She also works part-time as a hostess in a restaurant. She intends to study biomedical engineering in the fall at Ohio State University, Howard University or Cornell University.
