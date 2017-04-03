Community calendar

0:46 Manasota trombone concert at Manatee County Courthouse Pause

1:54 South Carolina coach Dawn Staley cuts down net after team becomes national champs

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

3:16 Dianna Marr calls 911 to report finding her 4-year-old son dead

4:45 Murder victim's daughter and her boyfriend extradited to Manatee County

1:43 New documentary, 'American Dreams,' to make world debut

1:10 Florida House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing'

0:28 Woman sprays gasoline on carjacking suspect

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower