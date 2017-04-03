Community calendar

Email information to calendar@bradenton.com. A list of ongoing classes is available at bradenton.com/living.
General
Senior Enrichment Center at Renaissance on 9th
Renaissance on 9th will host the following events and classes:
▪ Aging Mastery program, noon-2:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 6; $99, includes lunch. Call 941-749-0100 for location.
▪ Matter of Balance, practical strategies to reduce the fear of falling, 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays, through May 3; $10, free for members.
▪ Bridge school, 1-3 p.m. Thursdays April 6, 13 and 20; $30 members, $38 nonmembers.
Other monthly activities include computer lab, book club, political clubs, free services from Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, ballroom dancing with live music, tours of the facility, lunch clubs, and various weekly exercise and wellness activities. Unless otherwise noted, reservations are required for all events and classes. Memberships are availalble. Renaissance is located at 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-749-0100 or renaissanceon9th.org.
Book news
Lecture
View the latest historical exhibit and learn about the history of restaurants, cafes, fast food, buffets, and confectionaries in Bradenton at “Bradenton Eateries: Then and Now,” 11 a.m. April 20 in the Central Library Eaton Room, Manatee County Public Library System, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W., Bradenton. Delicious samples from local eateries will be offered. Information: 941-748-5555 or mymanatee.org/library.
A Night of Poetry
A night of poetry with award-winning poet and novelist Piero Rivolta, 7-9 p.m. April 26 at Four Pillars, San Marco Plaza, 8209 Nature’s Way, Suite 221, Lakewood Ranch. Reservations are required. Cost: $15. Information: 941-373-3955 or fourpillarsflorida.com.
Fundraisers
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation “One Walk”
The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s One Walk will begin with registration at 7:30 a.m. followed by the Walk at 9:30 a.m. April 8 at Lakewood Ranch Main Street. Food, fun and festivities precede the Walk. The event is free, proceeds from sales will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. For information, call Janelle Haas at 941-720-7354.
“Rock Out 4 Rescue”
Friends of Manatee County Animal Services and Manatee County Animal Services will host “Rock Out 4 Rescue,” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 15 at Manatee County Animal Services, 305 25th St. W., Palmetto. The all-day, family-friendly event will feature entertainment, a marketplace and food, plus all adoption fees will be $20. Live music will be provided by Gabriel Newell at 11:30 a.m. and the Big Daddy Band at 1:30 p.m. All cat and dog adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip and rabies certificate. Manatee County residents can renew their pet license for $15. Proceeds will benefit Friends of Manatee County Animal Services and Manatee County Animal Services. Information: 941-742-5933 or mymanatee.org/pets.
Tropical Nights 2017: Sunsets in Paradise
Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee is hosting its annual Tropical Nights, “Sunsets in Paradise,” 6-9 p.m. April 22 at the Polo Grounds, 8201 Polo Club Lane, Lakewood Ranch, featuring open bar, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, prize drawings, and gourmet foods. Tickets: $150. Proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee. Information: mealsonwheelsplus.org.
Annual Dick Vitale Gala
The V-Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, and ESPN Hall of Fame Sportscaster Dick Vitale are proud to announce the 12th annual Dick Vitale Gala, featuring a star-studded evening honoring coaches Brian Kelly (Notre Dame football), Bob Huggins (West Virginia men’s basketball) and ESPN’s Chris Berman, all coming together to raise money for children battling cancer. $1,000. Ritz-Carlton, 1111 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Sarasota. Registration and information can be found at jimmyv.org/vitale. 6:30 p.m. May 12.
Dated classes
Adult ballet classes
Adult ballet classes resume full activity now through August 2017 with all levels on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. Advanced level, pointe, intermediate and mixed elementary levels. A Saturday late morning boot camp for all adults, whether beginning or for those returning to ballet. There will be floor warm-ups, barre, floor cool down and stretch. Classes open to all adults of all ages. $12 a class. 2726 Fifth St., Bradenton, 941-758-5270 or 941-779-1108. Now through Aug. 2017.
Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service
The Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service offers the following variety of educational classes:
▪ Master gardener plant identifications tour, 9-11 a.m. April 8 at Emerson Point Preserve, 5801 17th St. W., Palmetto.
▪ Propagation by air-layering, 9 a.m.-noon, April 8; $20.
▪ Coastal cleanup, 8 a.m.-noon April 8. Meet at Cortez Kitchen parking lot, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez.
▪ Orchid care and repotting, 1-3 p.m. April 8; $15.
▪ Future of Florida’s fisheries: the importance of mangroves, 6-8 p.m. April 13 at Mote Marine, 1600 Ken Thompson Pkwy., Sarasota.
▪ Master gardeners plant identification tour, 9:30-11 a.m. April 15 at Rye Preserve, 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish.
▪ Growing roses in Florida, 10-11 a.m. April 18.
▪ Florida’s sawfish: history, ecology and conservation, 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 20.
▪ Master gardeners plant identification tour, 9-11 a.m. April 23 at Robinson Preserve, 1704 99th St. NW., Bradenton.
▪ Landscape tips for water conservation, 1:30-3:30 p.m. April 25.
▪ Irrigation with water conservation in mind, 10 a.m.-noon April 26.
▪ Worm composting for kids, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29.
▪ Marine fisheries regulations, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 5.
Unless otherwise noted, all classes are free and at the Manatee Agriculture and Extension Service, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Minimum workshop size is required and size is limited. Registration for all classes, workshops and tours is required. 941-722-4524 or manatee.ifas.ufl.edu.
The Folk School at Florida Maritime Museum
The Florida Maritime Museum has announced the following class at The Folk School:
▪ Canning 101, 10 a.m.-noon April 4; $35 each.
▪ Learn to sing Sea Shanties, 3-4 p.m. April 19; $15.
▪ Discover your family tree, 10-11 a.m. April 20; $20.
▪ Basic knot tying class, 10-11 a.m. April 29; $15.
▪ Yoga, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays; free will donation.
Preregistration is required. Classes are held at 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120 or email kristin.sweeting@manateeclerk.com.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
The center offers the following events and classes:
▪ Free memory screening, 2-4 p.m. April 4.
▪ Lunch and Learn on “Annuities, everything you need to know!” noon-2 p.m. April 12.
Reservations are required for all events and classes. All events and classes are held at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key. For details, call 941-383-6493 or email maryannbrady@aginginparadise.org.
Divorce workshops
Local financial experts, attorneys and divorce therapists unite in helping women navigate the challenges of “untying the know” at their nationally acclaimed Second Saturday Divorce Workshops. Workshops are offered second Saturdays of each month. $45. Modern Wealth LLC, 6710 Professional Pkwy. W., Suite 201B, Sarasota, 941-251-0510 or modern-wealth.com. Registration at 8:30 a.m., workshop is 9 a.m.-noon April 8.
Boating classes
The Anna Maria Island Sail and Power Squadron will host the following boating courses:
▪ Weather Seminar, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 11; $25 per person.
Preregistration for all classes is required and all classroom sessions are held at the squadron building at 1200 71st St. NW., Bradenton. For detailed class information 941-792-0392 or usps.org/annamaria.
Boating Class
The Manatee Sail and Power Squadron will host “America’s Boating Course,” 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 29 at the Elks Lodge, 4611 Fourth Ave. E., Palmetto. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Cost: $40 a person or $50 for two members of the same family sharing a textbook. Refreshments and lunch will be served. Information: 941-518-3071 or email lyb204@gmail.com.
Ongoing classes
Adult skating classes
Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex offers adult Learn-To-Skate classes 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, 12:15-1 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Saturdays, and Tropical Spice on Ice Adults Synchronized Skating practices most Mondays 12:30-2 p.m. Adults-only freestyle sessions are 12:15-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Adult Learn-To Skate classes are $150 a person, once a week for eight weeks. For more information or to schedule a try-out, call Kelly Paige at 941-350-5491 or ellentonice.com.
AARP Driver safety classes
Driver Safety Classes for Manatee County are held monthly at various locations including the public libraries. This is a state-approved safety class and the certificate you receive is good for three years with your insurance company. The class is open to anyone age 50 and older. For registration, cost, full schedules and locations call 800-253-2017, ext. 35846.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
Aging in Paradise Resource Center offer the following ongoing classes:
▪ Zumba for beginners, 10-10:45 a.m. Thursdays; $10 per class.
▪ Refresher bridge sessions, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays; $10 per session.
▪ ACBL open pairs duplicate bridge games, 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; $11 per game, snacks included.
Reservations are required for all classes. All classes are held at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key. For class details, call 941-383-6493 or email maryannbrady@aginginparadise.org.
Anna Maria Island Community Center
The center offers the following classes and workshops at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria: Mah Jongg, Bridge, Watercolor class, Zumba, introduction to Tai Chi, Staying Strong strength training for mature adults, and conversational Spanish. For full class and workshop schedules and cost, call 941-778-1908 or islandcommunitycenter.com.
ArtCenter Manatee
ArtCenter Manatee offers classes and workshops at 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. For full class and workshop schedules, call 941-746-2862 or visit artcentermanatee.org.
Adults Only Ballet classes
Dancing Thru The Years is offering adults-only ballet classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students at 2726 Sixth St. W., Bradenton. Classes are Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. All classical ballet levels are taught by Mo Dye. Classes are $12 each. 941-758-5270.
Ballet and dance classes
Allegro Music Academy, 241 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota, offers basic ballet kids ballroom dance classes for children ages 4-7 and 8-18, adult classes, salsa graduation dances, first wedding dance and adult dance fitness. 941-358-8511 or email allegromusic241@aol.com.
Concealed weapons classes
Self Defense Firearms and Hobbies will offer Concealed Weapons Classes at 421 Ninth Ave. W., Palmetto. For a full schedule of classes and cost, call 941-840-1327.
Counted cross stitching
A stitch-in is every first and third Saturday of the month at Cross Stitch Magic, 1222 12th St. W., Bradenton. The meetings are for counted cross stitchers to compare notes and projects. 941-746-4163.
CPR, AED and First Aid Courses
Right on Target Security Academy now offers the Red Cross CPR/AED and First Aid Courses at 3659 Cortez Road, Suite 100, Bradenton. The certification is valid for two years. The academy also offers the state “D” license course for Unarmed Security Officers. For class hours, cost and registration, call 941-737-1727 or email don@rightontargetfts.com.
Dancing Through the Years Adult Ballet Classes
Dancing Through the Years resumes its adult ballet classes, all levels, including pointe, Mondays and Saturdays, at Bradenton Dance & Performing Arts Center, 2726 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, and Wednesday and Friday classes are held at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria Island. Classes are $10-$12. All classes at both locations are accepting beginning to experienced level students. Age range is 18-65. For a complete schedule, hours and location, call 941-779-1108 or 941-758-5270.
English language tutoring
Raymond Rossi, a retired certified English teacher offers tutoring to students in need of increasing their academic levels and to students with special needs, as well as students with average and above average needs at 3711 Fourth Ave. Blvd. E., Palmetto. For rates and details, call 941-730-7179.
English language classes
The Language House offers basic through intermediate level English classes 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 26th St. W. in Palmetto and 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays at the Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton. The classes are free. Registration and information: Alan Gedeon at 941-749-3029, ext. 3662 or Yoshira Castro at 941-722-3333, ext. 6341.
Firearms Safety Training
Right On Target, a firearms safety training school offers a variety of classes and training options, including concealed carry firearms license courses, security courses, safety training, defense tactics, handcuffing techniques, officer safety, report writing, advanced training and State Security D and G license courses. Most of the courses exceed the State of Florida requirements for the Concealed Carry License. Call for hours and full schedule. All classes are held at Right On Target LLC Training Center, 3659 Cortez Road W., Suite 100, Bradenton. 941-737-1727.
Free boat building classes
Boatworks of Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage (FISH), will offer a free boat building class for beginners, including those who lack skills or confidence 9 a.m. Saturdays 4404 116th St. W., Cortez. If enough people are interested, the class will meet every Saturday. Participants will be able to participate or witness the building of a small plywood boat similar to an Optimist pram, under eight feet. The classes are free. 941-580-1036.
G.T. Bray Recreation Center
G.T. Bray Recreation Center offers the following classes at 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton: Yoga, Yoga-lates for women, and Yoga for Tennis, Pilates, Butts N’ Guts, Spin, Boot Camp, Recess, Water Aerobics, Body Sculpt and Sculpt and Burn, Strength and Length, Zumba, Ballroom Dance and Tennis Stretch. Some classes require membership. Classes are $5 for nonmembers, excludes spin classes on Wednesdays. For a full schedule of classes, hours and prices, call 941-742-5923. ext. 6086.
Palmetto Art Center
Palmetto Art Center offers art and fitness classes at 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, including ceramic art classes, Zumba, tai chi, aerial yoga, Breath and Body and more. For a full schedule of classes, hours, and prices, call 941-518-2109.
Writer’s workshop
The State College of Florida offers free weekly writer’s workshops 2-4 p.m. Mondays in the Science Building, Room 139 at 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Bring fiction, memoirs, non-fiction, novels, children’s stories, poetry, prose, paranormal, mystery and science fiction. The workshop will provide instant critiquing and sharing of ideas by a group of many published authors, and former members of Recognized Educators and Professionals. The workshop is open to the public. John Garzone at 941-753-8680 or 941-360-2654.
Yoga classes
Weekly yoga classes with instructor yogini, Sharon Meier. Bring a yoga mat, water and a block and straps, if you have them. $12 per class. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120. 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
